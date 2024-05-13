Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne Makes Rare TV Appearance

Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne is her number one fan.
After all, the Maleficent star's 15-year-old daughter—who she shares with Brad Pitt along with Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17 and Vivienne's twin Knox, 15—joined her and The Outsiders cast in celebrating the Broadway musical's 12 Tony nominations May 13. As Angelina, who serves as a producer on the show, recounted the show's journey to the stage on Today, her daughter could be seen in the crowd.
And the 48-year-old revealed Vivienne was the one who alerted her to the show's major achievements.
"I woke up," Angelina told Hoda Kotb of the morning of the Tony nominations. "My daughter was sitting on my bed and she told me. And I love this group so much and I'm proud of the work that they've done—I'm in awe of all of them."
And Vivienne's commitment to the show isn't just because of her mom's work as a producer–or her own as a volunteer assistant. After all, the teen introduced Angelina to the musical in the first place.
"I think that's to say for anybody watching and anybody who's going to see this is that this is about family," Angelina emphasized of the musical—which is based on S.E. Hinton's 1967 novel of the same name. "That's the same reason it responded to her and the same reason she wanted me next to her watching it."
This isn't the first time Vivienne has collaborated with her mom on a project. In 2014, when she was just 5 years old she appeared as the younger version of Elle Fanning's Aurora in Maleficent.
"It had to be a child that liked me and wasn't afraid of my horns and my eyes and my claws," Angelina explained to Entertainment Weekly at the time. "But the other three- and four-year-olds wouldn't come near me—so it had to be Viv."
Zahara and Pax, who were 9 and 10, respectively, at the time, also went on to make cameos in the Disney film.
As Angelina put it of her and Brad's philosophy of letting their children participate, "We think it's fun for our kids to have cameos and join us on set, but not to be actors."
Keep reading for more moments from the Jolie-Pitt family.