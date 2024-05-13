Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Daughter Vivienne Makes Rare TV Appearance

Watch : Angelina Jolie's Daughter Vivienne Joins Mom on the Red Carpet

Angelina Jolie's daughter Vivienne is her number one fan.

After all, the Maleficent star's 15-year-old daughter—who she shares with Brad Pitt along with Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 17 and Vivienne's twin Knox, 15—joined her and The Outsiders cast in celebrating the Broadway musical's 12 Tony nominations May 13. As Angelina, who serves as a producer on the show, recounted the show's journey to the stage on Today, her daughter could be seen in the crowd.

And the 48-year-old revealed Vivienne was the one who alerted her to the show's major achievements.

"I woke up," Angelina told Hoda Kotb of the morning of the Tony nominations. "My daughter was sitting on my bed and she told me. And I love this group so much and I'm proud of the work that they've done—I'm in awe of all of them."

And Vivienne's commitment to the show isn't just because of her mom's work as a producer–or her own as a volunteer assistant. After all, the teen introduced Angelina to the musical in the first place.