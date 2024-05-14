The 5 Best Coffee & Espresso Machines To Make Café-Worthy Drinks at Home

The products featured in this article are from brands that are available in the NBCUniversal Checkout Marketplace. If you purchase something through our links, we get a commission.

The only thing that gets me out of bed in the morning is a cup of delicious coffee.

I used to think that the best coffee could only be made by a skilled barista with a fancy coffee or espresso machine, but I realized that's just a myth. I can make great coffee at home. I just need the right coffee and espresso maker!

And If you have a coffee or espresso maker of your own, you too can make coffee drinks that are just as good (if not better) than your local barista. The best coffee and espresso machines are easy to use and make high-quality beverages without chipping away at your weekly budget.

No matter what kind of coffee you like to drink each morning, our team of shopping experts has found a machine that'll craft coffee beverages exactly how you like them.

With just the push of a button, these five must-have automatic coffee and espresso machines can create top-quality lattes, cappuccinos, and more. Basically, these are the best coffee and espresso makers in the game!

Shop Nespresso machines with integrated milk frothers to top off your coffee with foamy goodness. Discover machines that brew both drip coffee and espresso, and include a separate milk frother for steaming milk.

Drip coffee lovers can opt for a cute SMEG machine with a retro-inspired design that will look so good on your kitchen counter, and people looking to save space can shop compact single-serve coffee makers from Keurig.

And unlike expensive add-ons at coffee shops, you'll even be able to throw in as many pumps of sugar-free vanilla syrup as you'd like. How's that for a customized drink order?

Discover the best coffee and espresso machines below.