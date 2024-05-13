Third Real Housewives of Potomac Star Exits Amid Major Season 9 Cast Shakeup

Watch : 'RHOP' Star Candiace Dillard Bassett Reveals Dream Musical Collab

The Real Housewives of Potomac's latest addition has had enough screen time.

Nneka Ihim is leaving the Bravo reality series after just one season as a full-time cast member.

"I will not be returning for season nine of RHOP," the 36-year-old confirmed to People May 13, adding, "As a true resident of Potomac proper, 20854, just know that I'll be seeing you all again soon."

Despite her departure from the TV show, Nneka, who joined the show in season eight, noted that she "built lifetime friendships with some incredible women through this experience."

One of the main reasons why Nneka is walking away? The lawyer and entrepreneur and husband Dr. Ikenna Ihim are in the midst of trying to conceive their first child.

"At this point, after multiple failed fertility procedures, I have decided to make expanding my family my ultimate priority," she explained. "Thank you to the fans that have supported me along the way this season, especially regarding my difficult IUI turned IVF journey, and the stigma surrounding infertility."