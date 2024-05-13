Third Real Housewives of Potomac Star Exits Amid Major Season 9 Cast Shakeup

The Real Housewives of Potomac's latest addition has had enough screen time.
Nneka Ihim is leaving the Bravo reality series after just one season as a full-time cast member.
"I will not be returning for season nine of RHOP," the 36-year-old confirmed to People May 13, adding, "As a true resident of Potomac proper, 20854, just know that I'll be seeing you all again soon."
Despite her departure from the TV show, Nneka, who joined the show in season eight, noted that she "built lifetime friendships with some incredible women through this experience."
One of the main reasons why Nneka is walking away? The lawyer and entrepreneur and husband Dr. Ikenna Ihim are in the midst of trying to conceive their first child.
"At this point, after multiple failed fertility procedures, I have decided to make expanding my family my ultimate priority," she explained. "Thank you to the fans that have supported me along the way this season, especially regarding my difficult IUI turned IVF journey, and the stigma surrounding infertility."
E! News has reached out to Bravo for comment but has not yet received a response.
Nneka is the third Housewife to leave RHOP as of late amid a major cast shakeup following a tumultuous season eight. In March, Candiace Dillard Bassett revealed she's not returning.
"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," the "Drive Back" singer, who joined during season three, shared in a March 25 statement. "With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP."
Several weeks later, O.G. costar Robyn Dixon also confirmed her exit.
"Yes, I will not be returning for season nine of The Real Housewives of Potomac," Robyn, one of the only four remaining original castmembers on the show, said during the April 15 episode of her Reasonably Shady podcast. "It's reality. The network did not invite me back. I was fired, for lack of better words. And I will not sugar-coat the situation the situation and say, 'Oh, I am walking away and this is a break,' or anything like this."
She added, "This was a network decision and I'm okay with it because nothing lasts forever."
Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton and Wendy Osefo's fates on the series have not yet been confirmed by Bravo.
