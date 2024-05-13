Alert! Old Navy Dresses Are 50% off & the Deal Ends Tonight -- Chic Styles Start at $12

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Summer goes hand in hand with a few things in this world – sunscreen, bathing suits, and, of course, dresses. Hot days were meant for breezy clothes and cool drinks, TBH. And although there's just a few weeks of spring left, the deals at Old Navy are already heating up. We're talking about their 50% off dress sale, including mini, midi, maxi dresses, and more – but it ends today. I hate to be the bearer of both good and bad news, but it's true.
You only have a few more hours to score deals on cami dresses, shirt dresses, and more, starting at just $12. Get beach-ready, refresh your summer wardrobe, and look super cute, all in one go. And everything is still available in a variety of colors, prints, and sizes, but not for long.
So, head over to Old Navy's dress section and start filling up your cart. This deal ends tonight and top rated picks are going fast. Dress up your summer, now.
Sleeveless Maxi Column Dress
The beauty of a sleeveless maxi dress like this one is that it can quickly dress up with the right jewelry and blazer, or dress down with the perfect sneakers. Reviewers rave that it's comfy and the fit and flow is so cute. You'll rave about the $12 price tag.
Fit & Flare Strappy Mini Dress
With 8 colors and prints to choose from, and a $14 price tag, it's hard to go wrong with this strappy mini dress. Not only is it super cute, it also has pockets and is available in sizing from X-Small to 4X-Large.
Fit & Flare Sleeveless Midi Dress
Looking for a versatile summer dress that comes with tons of compliments? Then your search is over. This sleeveless midi dress checks all those boxes and comes in a variety of colors and prints. Wear it solo or pair it with a cardigan for the perfect look.
Waist-Defined Cami Midi Dress
Whether you pair it with heels or sandals, a cardigan or a denim jacket this midi dress is sure to turn heads. It's cool, casual, and reviewers report that it's flattering, too. Snag it in 3 colors and prints, and sizing from X-Small to 4X-Large.
Fit & Flare Cami Mini Dress
Available in so many colors and prints, you might have trouble deciding which one of these mini dresses to add to your cart. It includes adjustable straps, a cami neckline, and reviewers report it's beach and poolside-ready.
Waist-Defined Utility Midi Shirt Dress
Need a new dress that's ready for a party or work? Then take a look at this midi shirt dress. It has a cinched-tie waist, buttons down the front, and has a breezy flow. One reviewer noted, " I am a teacher and a mom so throwing this on is an outfit that's all ready to go."
V-Neck Mini Swing Dress
Fun, cute, and light, this swing dress is waiting to be added to your summertime rotation. It's available in regular, tall, and petite, comes in 5 colors and prints, and you can snag it in sizing from X-Small to 4X-Large.
Fit & Flare Cami Midi Dress
With a $14 price tag and 7 available colors, you have to buy multiples of this midi dress (I mean, come on). It's cute, flowy, looks great solo or with a chic little jacket, and includes adjustable straps.
Short-Sleeve Shirt Dress
Made of cotton poplin, there's nothing more classic or versatile than a shirt dress. It's available in 4 colors and one shopper reported, "Firm enough to have shape but light enough for warm weather. And it has pockets! Win-win!"
Mock-Neck Mini Dress
If you want a dress that can fit like a glove, then you have to add this mini dress to your cart. It comes in 4 colors, it's only $12, and reviewers report that it can dress up or down in a snap. This user added, "Easy fit and looks more expensive."