Melinda Gates Resigns as Co-Chair From Foundation Shared With Ex Bill Gates

Melinda French Gates is ready for a change.

The philanthropist and ex-wife of Bill Gates announced she was stepping down as co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

"The time is right for me to move forward into the next chapter of my philanthropy," Melinda shared on Instagram May 13. "This is a critical moment for women and girls in the U.S. and around the world—and those fighting to protect and advance equality are in urgent need of support."

"This is not a decision I came to lightly," the 59-year-old noted. "I am immensely proud of the foundation that Bill and I built together and of the extraordinary work it is doing to address inequities around the world."

The foundation, which was founded in 2000, is one of the most influential forces in global public health, Reuters reported. Since its inception, it has spent over $50 billion to combat poverty and disease.