How Meghan Markle's Angelic Look in Nigeria Honors Princess Diana

Meghan Markle paid tribute to Prince Harry's late mother Princess Diana, as she wore a diamond-embellished necklace during a reception for military families in Abuja on May 11.

Meghan Markle's angelic look included a special tribute to Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Sussex made a regal appearance while attending a reception for military families in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria. For the May 11 event, Meghan wore a sentimental necklace that belonged to her husband Prince Harry's late mother, according to People.

The dainty piece—reportedly a "recent gift" from the Duke of Sussex—included a diamond-embellished cross dangling from a gold chain. And Meghan let her statement necklace steal the spotlight, as she opted for a textured bun with a few wavy strands framing her face.

In addition to eye-catching jewelry, the former Suits star was a vision in white in a strapless column dress by St. Agni. As for Prince Harry? He coordinated with his wife, sporting a beige suit with a crisp white button-down and black tie.

This wasn't Meghan's only homage to Princess Diana while in West Africa. In fact, during the couple's first day in Nigeria May 10, Meghan subtlety honored the late princess with her gold collar necklace—which looked similar to the one Diana had when she and King Charles III toured the county in 1990.

Meghan paired the gold accessory with a peach-colored maxi dress, while the Spare author rocked a cream-colored button-down shirt and matching pants.

Emmanuel Osodi/Anadolu via Getty Images

That same day, Meghan gave rare insight into motherhood with their son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2.

In fact, the 42-year-old shared a recent exchange she had with her toddler and how it really left an impact.

"Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys," Meghan told a class of kindergarteners at the Lightway Academy, per People. "She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago, she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], 'Mama, I see me in you.'"

"Now, she was talking really literally," she continued. "But I hung onto those words in a very different way. And I thought, 'Yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you.' As I look around this room," she added, "I see myself in all of you as well."

Getty Images
Uncle Harry

"I don't think you can force these things. It will happen when it's gonna happen," he told Sky News back in 2015 when asked if the birth of his niece Princess Charlotte made him think about settling down. "Of course, I would love to have kids right now, but there's a process that one has to go through."

Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images

Planning for Her Little One

Years ago, Meghan even made a purchase with her future daughter in mind. "I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season—which, at the time, felt like such a milestone—I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version," she recalled to Hello! in 2015. "I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day."

Getty Images
Waiting for That Special Someone

Fatherhood is a subject that—along with marriage—has long trailed Prince Charles and the late Princess Diana's younger son. "There have been moments through life, especially when we do a tour abroad, when I think, 'I'd love to have kids now'... And then there are other times when I bury my head in the sand going, 'All right, don't need kids!' There's no rush. I tell you what: There's been times I've been put off having children," he admitted to People back in May 2016, shortly before meeting his future wife. 

REX/Shutterstock
Looking Towards the Future

In 2017, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed their engagement and sat for their first joint interview. Naturally, the topic of future kids came up. "Of course. You know, I think you know one step at a time, and hopefully, we'll start a family in the near future," Prince Harry said at the time with Meghan smiling beside him.

Facundo Arrizabalaga/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Joys of Motherhood

"It's magic," Meghan said about becoming a mum following Archie's birth. "It's pretty amazing and, I mean, I have the two best guys in the world, so I'm really happy."

Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Proud Pops

Following Archie's birth in May 2019, Harry gushed, "It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody."

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP/REX/Shutterstock
Changed for Good

Harry reflected on the lessons he's learned since becoming a parent during a speech at the National Youth Mentoring Summit in 2019. He shared, "I'm struck by a few things today, most of which is the power of the invisible role model. The person who may be sitting here today that doesn't realize that someone looks up to them that—for that person—you inspire them to be kinder, better, greater, more successful, more impactful. Perhaps it's the newfound clarity I have as a father knowing that my son will always be watching what I do, mimicking my behavior, one day maybe even following in my footsteps."

Toby Melville/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

Doting on Archie

"Our little man is our No. 1 priority but then our work after that is the second priority," Prince Harry shared during a speaking engagement in 2020, "and we're just doing everything we can to try and play our part in trying to make the world a better place."

Shutterstock
Archie's Firsts

Harry and Meghan found a silver lining amid the coronavirus pandemic through baby Archie. "In so many ways we are fortunate to be able to have this time to watch him grow, and in the absence of COVID, we would be traveling and working more externally," Meghan shared in October 2020. "We'd miss a lot of those moments. So I think it's been a lot of really good family time."

Harry added, "We were both there for Archie's first steps, his first run, his first fall, everything."

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images
Awaiting Her Baby Girl's Arrival

In May 2021, Meghan made a rare TV appearance during Global Citizen's VAX Live: The Concert to Reunite the World special. The former actress opened up about her pregnancy and shared her excitement about raising a daughter. "My husband and I are thrilled to soon be welcoming a daughter. It's a feeling of joy we share with millions of other families around the world," she said at the time. "When we think of her, we think of all the young women and girls around the globe who must be given the ability and the support to lead us forward."

She added, "Their future leadership depends on the decisions we make and the actions we take now to set them up, and set all of us up, for a successful, equitable and compassionate tomorrow."

Apple TV+
Raising the Future

Meghan makes a brief cameo in her husband's Apple TV+ series with Oprah, The Me You Can't See. During her appearance, the California native seemingly pays tribute to her growing family with a shirt that reads, "Raising the Future."

Chris Jackson-Pool/Getty Images

Party of Four!

The couple welcomed their baby girl. In a statement shared on their Archewell Foundation page, they gushed, "On June 4th, we were blessed with the arrival of our daughter, Lili. She is more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we've felt from across the globe. Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family."

Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images
Book Worms

On June 8, 2021, Meghan will release her first children's book, The Bench, which is a celebration of fatherhood from a mother's perspective. Of her new project, she said in a press release in May, "The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father's Day, the month after Archie was born. That poem became this story."

