How Meghan Markle's Angelic Look in Nigeria Honors Princess Diana

Watch : Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Step Out During Their First Trip to Nigeria

Meghan Markle's angelic look included a special tribute to Princess Diana.

The Duchess of Sussex made a regal appearance while attending a reception for military families in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria. For the May 11 event, Meghan wore a sentimental necklace that belonged to her husband Prince Harry's late mother, according to People.

The dainty piece—reportedly a "recent gift" from the Duke of Sussex—included a diamond-embellished cross dangling from a gold chain. And Meghan let her statement necklace steal the spotlight, as she opted for a textured bun with a few wavy strands framing her face.

In addition to eye-catching jewelry, the former Suits star was a vision in white in a strapless column dress by St. Agni. As for Prince Harry? He coordinated with his wife, sporting a beige suit with a crisp white button-down and black tie.

This wasn't Meghan's only homage to Princess Diana while in West Africa. In fact, during the couple's first day in Nigeria May 10, Meghan subtlety honored the late princess with her gold collar necklace—which looked similar to the one Diana had when she and King Charles III toured the county in 1990.