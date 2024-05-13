How Meghan Markle's Angelic Look in Nigeria Honors Princess Diana

Meghan Markle's angelic look included a special tribute to Princess Diana.
The Duchess of Sussex made a regal appearance while attending a reception for military families in Abuja, the capital city of Nigeria. For the May 11 event, Meghan wore a sentimental necklace that belonged to her husband Prince Harry's late mother, according to People.
The dainty piece—reportedly a "recent gift" from the Duke of Sussex—included a diamond-embellished cross dangling from a gold chain. And Meghan let her statement necklace steal the spotlight, as she opted for a textured bun with a few wavy strands framing her face.
In addition to eye-catching jewelry, the former Suits star was a vision in white in a strapless column dress by St. Agni. As for Prince Harry? He coordinated with his wife, sporting a beige suit with a crisp white button-down and black tie.
This wasn't Meghan's only homage to Princess Diana while in West Africa. In fact, during the couple's first day in Nigeria May 10, Meghan subtlety honored the late princess with her gold collar necklace—which looked similar to the one Diana had when she and King Charles III toured the county in 1990.
Meghan paired the gold accessory with a peach-colored maxi dress, while the Spare author rocked a cream-colored button-down shirt and matching pants.
That same day, Meghan gave rare insight into motherhood with their son Prince Archie, 5, and daughter Princess Lilibet, 2.
In fact, the 42-year-old shared a recent exchange she had with her toddler and how it really left an impact.
"Our daughter, Lili, she's much, much tinier than you guys," Meghan told a class of kindergarteners at the Lightway Academy, per People. "She's about to turn three. And a few weeks ago, she looked at me and she would just see the reflection in my eyes. And she [goes], 'Mama, I see me in you.'"
"Now, she was talking really literally," she continued. "But I hung onto those words in a very different way. And I thought, 'Yes, I do see me in you, and you see me in you.' As I look around this room," she added, "I see myself in all of you as well."
Keep reading to see more of Meghan and Prince Harry's heartwarming parenthood moments.