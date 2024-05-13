Did Taylor Swift Reveal Name of BFF Blake Lively's 4th Baby? Ryan Reynolds Says...

Watch : Ryan Reynolds Jokes About Taylor Swift Potentially Naming Baby No. 4

Taylor Swift might've filled another blank space for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: The name of their fourth child.

Four years after the Grammy winner subtly announced the moniker of the couple's third daughter, Betty Reynolds, on folklore, fans believe she did it again in the lyrics of her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department. However, neither Taylor nor Blake and Ryan have yet to confirm the theories. In fact, the IF actor shook off the speculation during a recent interview.

"We always wait for Taylor to tell us what the child's name will be," he joked with Today's Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie May 13. "And, we'll say this: we're still waiting, so Taylor, let's maybe start. You know, she's a prolific writer. I mean, what are we doing here? And lazy is not a word I'd attach to Taylor."

Ryan, 47, and Blake, 36, are parents to kids James Reynolds, 9, Inez Reynolds, 7, and Betty, 4—all three of whom get shoutouts on Taylor's 2020 song "betty"—as well as their fourth baby, whose sex has also not been shared publicly.

And although the Deadpool star played coy over name details on Today, he did share insight into life as a family of six.