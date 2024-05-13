Mary Lou Retton Is Going to Be a Grandma, Daughter Skyla Expecting First Baby

Watch : Olympic Gymnast Mary Lou Retton Addresses Health Battle

Mary Lou Retton is gearing up for another golden chapter.

In fact, it was recently revealed that the Olympian is about to become a grandmother, as her daughter Skyla Brae Kelley is expecting her first baby.

The 24-year-old was seen sporting a baby bump while wearing a tight blue dress to celebrate her 21-year-old sister Emma Kelley's graduation from the University of Arkansas May 12.

Mary Lou was also seen in the photo—shared by 29-year-old daughter Shayla Kelley Schrepfer—without an oxygen tank after a harrowing pneumonia battle, as well as 26-year-old daughter Mckenna Kelley.

"The best weekend celebrating my baby sister's graduation!" Shayla captioned the photo of her family. "@emmajeankelley we are SO proud of you and can't wait to see you crush it in adulthood ! WPS!!!"

While Skyla's social media is set to private, it appears she's currently dating Thomas Pourr, based on her family's recent social media posts.

The exciting moment for the family comes after a difficult year. Mary Lou came forward in January after ending up in the ICU for a rare pneumonia diagnosis last fall.