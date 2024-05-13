The Voice's New Season 26 Coaches Will Have You Feeling Good

Watch : 'Voice' Coaches Diss "Fake Friend" Blake Shelton

The Voice is switching things up.

The NBC singing competition series is welcoming two new first-time coaches for its upcoming 26th season. Michel Bublé and Snoop Dogg will be claiming their red swivel chairs later this year, the network announced during the 2024 Upfront presentation on May 13.

The "Feeling Good" singer and rap icon will join returning coaches Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani this fall to mentor music industry new-comers in the hopes of winning the season 26 title.

While this marks both Michael and Snoop's debuts as full-time coaches, the legendary recording artists are no stranger to the show. Michael previously served as a season three advisor to Team Blake Shelton while Snoop appeared on season 20 as the mega mentor.

However, the stars will definitely have stiff competition as season 26 will mark Gwen's eighth time as coach and Reba's third consecutive season.

The Voice has made a habit of welcoming fresh faces since longtime coach Blake left the series last year after a whopping 23 seasons.