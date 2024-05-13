Why Becca Tilley Kept Hayley Kiyoko Romance Private But Not Hidden

Watch : Becca Tilley Gushes About Being “In Love” With Hayley Kiyoko (Exclusive)

While Becca Tilley's journey on The Bachelor played out in front of millions of fans, she wasn't ready to make her relationship with Hayley Kiyoko quite as public at first.

But that's not to say she was keeping their love a secret, either.

"Hayley and I had a lot of conversations about being public and being private," Becca said in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the May 14 episode of Mal Glowenke's Made It Out podcast. "She was like, 'I am so proud, and I have worked so hard to be proud of who I am that I don't want to feel like I'm back in the closet.' And I'm like, 'I also don't want you to feel like that. But if you can kind of see my perspective, I'm navigating being a public person, and having a public platform, being from The Bachelor, it is really hard.'"