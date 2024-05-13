NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Katy Perry Shares Unseen Footage From Pregnancy Journey With Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry reflected on her pregnancy with Daisy Dove, whom she shares with fiancé Orlando Bloom, during a sweet Mother’s Day post.

By Brahmjot Kaur May 13, 2024 3:27 PMTags
BabiesCelebrity FamiliesOrlando BloomPregnanciesKaty PerryParenthoodCeleb KidsMother's DayCelebrities
Watch: How Katy Perry Is Always Paying Homage to Daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry is igniting the light about her pregnancy and letting it shine. 

In honor of Mother's Day, the "Teenage Dream" singer gave glimpses into her life while expecting her and Orlando Bloom's now-3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

"Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove," Katy captioned her May 12 Instagram post. "There is nothing like a Mother's love… never take it for granted… Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come."

Among the sweet memories the American Idol judge shared, a photo of her positive pregnancy test, a screenshot of her FaceTime call with Orlando while he was in Prague when she revealed the news and a video of the moment she told her fellow judges Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan

She told the pair, who were over the moon about the news, "So you're not allowed to tell anyone, but I'm very pregnant." Katy finished the post with a clip in which she heard Daisy's heartbeat for the first time and snaps of her baby bump during her pregnancy.

photos
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom's Cutest Moments

Being a mom was more than a teenage dream for the 39-year-old, who now approaches major decisions in her life with Daisy in mind.

"She changed something really important inside of me," she explained during a 2021 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "And everything I do now, I think of her."

Trending Stories

1

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

2

Travis Barker Shares New Photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Baby Rocky

3
Exclusive

Jeannie Mai Details Life With Adventure-Loving Daughter Monaco

And she's even become a muse for the "Hot N Cold" singer. "What she has given me in my life [is] the unconditional love that I was always searching for," Katy gushed told E! News in April. "Yes, that is where I am creating from. Just like wholeness, happiness and just true full love."

As Katy reflected on her experience with motherhood, Orlando—who shares 13-year-old son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr—couldn't help but share some love for the holiday.

"Happy Mother's Day to all the mums out there," he said with a fire emoji, "especially to this mamma."

Keep reading to see all the celebs who honored the mothers in their lives for Mother's Day.

Instagram / Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox & Coco Arquette

"I feel like I have so many wonderful mother figures in my life that teach me so much," the Friends alum wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of herself with her and ex-husband David Arquette's daughter. "Happy Mother’s Day to all."

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Sterling & Bronze

"Being a Mom is the best title I could ever have," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of herself with the NFL star and their kids. "I could not have asked for two better babies, raising them with their dad by my side makes every day beautiful. They make life fun & entertaining to say the least. They have brought so much peace and positivity into our life & I wouldn’t change a thing about it."

Brittany continued, "Thank you God for blessing me with this amazing family of mine. And to every mama in my life, Happy Mother’s Day. I have learned something from each of you & am so thankful to have you by my side in this crazy life."

Instagram / Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins

The 86-year-old paid tribute to his late mom Muriel Anne Hopkins on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna, King Cairo & Dream Kardashian

The model posted a video of herself and her kids in a Mother's Day tribute video to her mom. "Happy Mother’s Day to my mama Tokyo Toni," She wrote on Instagram, "without you I wouldn’t be the mother I am today. Thank you for all your love and prayers and guidance. And thank you for always having me laugh at jokes when you wasn’t even telling them because you’re just a naturally funny person."

Instagram / Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

"You stepped into this world (which could not have been farther from the one you knew) and have become the rock of this family," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of his fiancé with their son Zane and his and ex-wife Megan Fox's kids Noah, Bodhi and Journey. "You are an incredible mother and fiancé and we all love you to death...Happy Mother’s Day baby."

Sharna responded, "Oh my gosh...The best thing that ever happened to me was you and those babies right there. You were all always a part of my future and my story and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I am the luckiest, and I love you all so much...Thank you for making me a mama."

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra & Malti

The Jonas Brothers singer shared this video of his wife and their daughter Malti on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Denise Miller-Jonas & Malti

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there," Nick wrote on Instagram. "I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way."

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra & Malti

"And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother in law," the singer continued. "So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much."

Instagram / Tom Brady

Tom Brady, Bridget Moynahan & Jack

Tom shared a throwback pic of himself with his ex and their son on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Tom Brady

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Benjamin & Vivian

The retired NFL legend also included pic of his ex-wife and their children. "Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life," he wrote on Instagram. "None of this would be possible without your love."

Instagram / John Travolta

John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Ella Bleu & Benjamin

The actor paid tribute to his late wife, sharing several pics of her with their kids Ella BleuBenjamin (pictured) and late son Jett.

Happy Mother’s Day Kelly," John wrote on Instagram. "We love you we miss you."

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

2

Travis Barker Shares New Photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Baby Rocky

3
Exclusive

Jeannie Mai Details Life With Adventure-Loving Daughter Monaco

4

King Charles III Says He’s Lost Sense of Taste Amid Cancer Treatment

5

Mae Whitman Is Pregnant, Shares She’s Expecting First Baby