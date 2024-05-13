Katy Perry Shares Unseen Footage From Pregnancy Journey With Daughter Daisy

Katy Perry is igniting the light about her pregnancy and letting it shine.
In honor of Mother's Day, the "Teenage Dream" singer gave glimpses into her life while expecting her and Orlando Bloom's now-3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.
"Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove," Katy captioned her May 12 Instagram post. "There is nothing like a Mother's love… never take it for granted… Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come."
Among the sweet memories the American Idol judge shared, a photo of her positive pregnancy test, a screenshot of her FaceTime call with Orlando while he was in Prague when she revealed the news and a video of the moment she told her fellow judges Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan.
She told the pair, who were over the moon about the news, "So you're not allowed to tell anyone, but I'm very pregnant." Katy finished the post with a clip in which she heard Daisy's heartbeat for the first time and snaps of her baby bump during her pregnancy.
Being a mom was more than a teenage dream for the 39-year-old, who now approaches major decisions in her life with Daisy in mind.
"She changed something really important inside of me," she explained during a 2021 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! "And everything I do now, I think of her."
And she's even become a muse for the "Hot N Cold" singer. "What she has given me in my life [is] the unconditional love that I was always searching for," Katy gushed told E! News in April. "Yes, that is where I am creating from. Just like wholeness, happiness and just true full love."
As Katy reflected on her experience with motherhood, Orlando—who shares 13-year-old son Flynn with ex Miranda Kerr—couldn't help but share some love for the holiday.
"Happy Mother's Day to all the mums out there," he said with a fire emoji, "especially to this mamma."
