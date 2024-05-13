Katy Perry Shares Unseen Footage From Pregnancy Journey With Daughter Daisy

Watch : How Katy Perry Is Always Paying Homage to Daughter Daisy Dove

Katy Perry is igniting the light about her pregnancy and letting it shine.

In honor of Mother's Day, the "Teenage Dream" singer gave glimpses into her life while expecting her and Orlando Bloom's now-3-year-old daughter Daisy Dove.

"Today I told my mother that the day I realized how much she loved me is the day I had my own daughter, Daisy Dove," Katy captioned her May 12 Instagram post. "There is nothing like a Mother's love… never take it for granted… Happy Mother's Day to all the mothers and caretakers — any way you come."

Among the sweet memories the American Idol judge shared, a photo of her positive pregnancy test, a screenshot of her FaceTime call with Orlando while he was in Prague when she revealed the news and a video of the moment she told her fellow judges Lionel Ritchie and Luke Bryan.

She told the pair, who were over the moon about the news, "So you're not allowed to tell anyone, but I'm very pregnant." Katy finished the post with a clip in which she heard Daisy's heartbeat for the first time and snaps of her baby bump during her pregnancy.