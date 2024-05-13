NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Jessica Biel Celebrates “Heavenly” Mother’s Day With Sizzling Bikini Photo

Jessica Biel celebrated a solo Mother's Day without Justin Timberlake or their sons Silas and Phineas, instead enjoying some personal time in the sun.

By Hayley Santaflorentina May 13, 2024 4:06 PMTags
Jessica Biel found her own kind of 7th heaven.

For Mother's Day this year, the 42-year-old celebrated the day without husband Justin Timberlake and their sons, Phineas, 2, and Silas, 9. Instead, she enjoyed some private rest and relaxation.

"Alone. By a pool," Jessica captioned her May 12 post. "Reflecting on a heavenly Mother's Day."

And indeed, the 7th Heaven alum's special day looked out of this world, as she lounged by herself on a poolside chaise in a bikini—a form of celebration that seemed to resonate with other mothers. 

"This is how it should be for Mother's Day," one user commented on Jessica's post, while another added of her own celebrations, "In bed by myself watching shows. It may only be for two hours but it's glorious."

But in addition to gifting his wife her alone time, Justin made sure to also shower her with some love to commemorate her role in their family. Under a video montage of Jessica with their sons, the *NSYNC alum wrote, "You do it ALL. We love you so much. Happy Mother's Day."

And while Phineas and Silas may have been absent in Jessica's poolside picture, the boys do make the occasional appearance on her social media. 

In fact, while she and Justin, 43, endeavor to keep their son's faces private, the Candy star recently shared a picture of the two boys supporting their dad

In the April 30 post, Phineas posed with his back to the camera, arms spread wide as he rocked a grey baseball cap reading "Justin" while his older brother donned a jean jacket from the "SexyBack" singer's Forget Tomorrow World Tour merch line.

As Jessica aptly captioned the post: "It's a family affair y'all."

And to see more of the ways your favorite celebrities celebrated Mother's Day this year, keep reading. 

Instagram / Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox & Coco Arquette

"I feel like I have so many wonderful mother figures in my life that teach me so much," the Friends alum wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of herself with her and ex-husband David Arquette's daughter. "Happy Mother’s Day to all."

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Sterling & Bronze

"Being a Mom is the best title I could ever have," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of herself with the NFL star and their kids. "I could not have asked for two better babies, raising them with their dad by my side makes every day beautiful. They make life fun & entertaining to say the least. They have brought so much peace and positivity into our life & I wouldn’t change a thing about it."

Brittany continued, "Thank you God for blessing me with this amazing family of mine. And to every mama in my life, Happy Mother’s Day. I have learned something from each of you & am so thankful to have you by my side in this crazy life."

Instagram / Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins

The 86-year-old paid tribute to his late mom Muriel Anne Hopkins on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna, King Cairo & Dream Kardashian

The model posted a video of herself and her kids in a Mother's Day tribute video to her mom. "Happy Mother’s Day to my mama Tokyo Toni," She wrote on Instagram, "without you I wouldn’t be the mother I am today. Thank you for all your love and prayers and guidance. And thank you for always having me laugh at jokes when you wasn’t even telling them because you’re just a naturally funny person."

Instagram / Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

"You stepped into this world (which could not have been farther from the one you knew) and have become the rock of this family," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of his fiancé with their son Zane and his and ex-wife Megan Fox's kids Noah, Bodhi and Journey. "You are an incredible mother and fiancé and we all love you to death...Happy Mother’s Day baby."

Sharna responded, "Oh my gosh...The best thing that ever happened to me was you and those babies right there. You were all always a part of my future and my story and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I am the luckiest, and I love you all so much...Thank you for making me a mama."

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra & Malti

The Jonas Brothers singer shared this video of his wife and their daughter Malti on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Denise Miller-Jonas & Malti

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there," Nick wrote on Instagram. "I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way."

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra & Malti

"And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother in law," the singer continued. "So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much."

Instagram / Tom Brady

Tom Brady, Bridget Moynahan & Jack

Tom shared a throwback pic of himself with his ex and their son on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Tom Brady

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Benjamin & Vivian

The retired NFL legend also included pic of his ex-wife and their children. "Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life," he wrote on Instagram. "None of this would be possible without your love."

Instagram / John Travolta

John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Ella Bleu & Benjamin

The actor paid tribute to his late wife, sharing several pics of her with their kids Ella BleuBenjamin (pictured) and late son Jett.

Happy Mother’s Day Kelly," John wrote on Instagram. "We love you we miss you."

