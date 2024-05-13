Jessica Biel Celebrates “Heavenly” Mother’s Day With Sizzling Bikini Photo

Watch : Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel's Sons Support Singer at His World Tour

Jessica Biel found her own kind of 7th heaven.

For Mother's Day this year, the 42-year-old celebrated the day without husband Justin Timberlake and their sons, Phineas, 2, and Silas, 9. Instead, she enjoyed some private rest and relaxation.

"Alone. By a pool," Jessica captioned her May 12 post. "Reflecting on a heavenly Mother's Day."

And indeed, the 7th Heaven alum's special day looked out of this world, as she lounged by herself on a poolside chaise in a bikini—a form of celebration that seemed to resonate with other mothers.

"This is how it should be for Mother's Day," one user commented on Jessica's post, while another added of her own celebrations, "In bed by myself watching shows. It may only be for two hours but it's glorious."

But in addition to gifting his wife her alone time, Justin made sure to also shower her with some love to commemorate her role in their family. Under a video montage of Jessica with their sons, the *NSYNC alum wrote, "You do it ALL. We love you so much. Happy Mother's Day."