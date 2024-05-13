Cute & Practical Hiking Outfits That’ll Make Hitting the Trails Even More Insta-Worthy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Whether you're leisurely exploring local trails on a sunny weekend or gearing up for a rugged wilderness adventure with steep switchbacks, looking stylish is a must, especially when capturing those Instagram-worthy moments against breathtaking natural backdrops. Because let's be real, we nature girlies love a good photo op moment to celebrate completing our hot girl hikes. But, don't let a lack of cute sporty outfits dampen your excitement for those memorable summit shots or scenic views that deserve to be immortalized in your socials.

Lucky for you, we've curated a collection of chic outfit ideas tailored for outdoor enthusiasts. From trendy footwear selections that blend fashion with functionality to versatile layering options ensuring comfort in any weather condition, and moisture-wicking base layers to keep you dry and comfortable during your hikes, we've got you covered. And if you're in need of specific hiking gear, we've also included a selection of top-notch leggings, shoes (seriously, check out Saloman!), and jackets, designed to elevate your outdoor wardrobe and keep you looking your best while conquering the trails. So, if you're ready to hike in style, keep scrolling for our top picks.