Cute & Practical Hiking Outfits That’ll Make Hitting the Trails Even More Insta-Worthy

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Whether you're leisurely exploring local trails on a sunny weekend or gearing up for a rugged wilderness adventure with steep switchbacks, looking stylish is a must, especially when capturing those Instagram-worthy moments against breathtaking natural backdrops. Because let's be real, we nature girlies love a good photo op moment to celebrate completing our hot girl hikes. But, don't let a lack of cute sporty outfits dampen your excitement for those memorable summit shots or scenic views that deserve to be immortalized in your socials.
Lucky for you, we've curated a collection of chic outfit ideas tailored for outdoor enthusiasts. From trendy footwear selections that blend fashion with functionality to versatile layering options ensuring comfort in any weather condition, and moisture-wicking base layers to keep you dry and comfortable during your hikes, we've got you covered. And if you're in need of specific hiking gear, we've also included a selection of top-notch leggings, shoes (seriously, check out Saloman!), and jackets, designed to elevate your outdoor wardrobe and keep you looking your best while conquering the trails. So, if you're ready to hike in style, keep scrolling for our top picks.
Halfdays Watson Nylon Cargo Pant
Add color to your hiking wardrobe with a pair of these fun, retro cargo pants. Made from nylon and featuring a performance DWR water repellency, they're lightweight and perfect for layering over leggings, bike shorts, or by themselves.
Alo Yoga Airlift Solar Visor
How cute is this visor from Alo Yoga?! Available in five stunning colorways, sun relief will never look chicer than with this stylish visor, blending fashion and function seamlessly for your sun-soaked adventures.
Everlane The Perform Legging
These leggings from Everlane redefine comfort, with a fabric that offers just the right amount of gentle compression and unparalleled smoothness, ensuring a chafe-free experience no matter how rigorous your activity.
Lululemon Mist Over Windbreaker
Embrace the gorpcore trend with this brightly-hued windbreaker. It comes in six colorways and is made from a water-repellant fabric so you can hike trails, rain or shine.
Athleta Momentum Seamless Tee
This versatile top is designed for both casual outings and rugged hikes with its seamless construction ensuring maximum comfort. With rave reviews touting it as a must-have for hiking and traveling, it's destined to become your go-to choice.
Lululemon Multi-Pocket Cargo High-Rise Hiking Short
Elevate your hiking wardrobe with these sought-after Lululemon shorts boasting a playful print, an adjustable belt, deep pockets, and water-resistant fabric for ultimate functionality. Pair them with rugged hiking boots and a cute sweat-resistant top to make a serious statement on the trails.
Athleta Excursion Bucket Hat
Stay shaded in style with this camp-inspired bucket hat, perfect for outdoor adventures. Pair it with a matching tank top for a sleek monochromatic vibe.
Lululemon Wunder Puff Cropped Vest
Stay cozy on your hikes with this versatile down vest featuring a customizable cinchable hem to ward off chilly drafts, guaranteeing comfort and warmth during your outdoor excursions.
Salomon ACS + OG Unisex Sportstyle Shoes
For a shoe that stays put during climbs without the hassle of laces, look no further. These snug and comfy shoes offer a slip-free fit, plus the convenience of easy washing after your adventures.
Beyond Yoga Plus Size Spacedye Racerback Tank
Tanks are probably a given when it comes to hiking, but this Beyond Yoga Spacedye tank is nothing like you've worn before. It features buttery-soft Spacedye performance fabric with moisture-wicking and four-way stretch for enhanced flexibility during the most intense hikes.
Still shopping? Then check out these walking pads & under-desk treadmills for your home office space.