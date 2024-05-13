Everlane’s Latest Capsule Collection Delivers Timeless Classics That Are Chic, Stylish & Vacation-Ready

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Going on vacation is the best. Packing for vacation can sometimes be the worst. I know that I always add too much to my suitcase and end up with clothes that I never wear. Which is why I'm so excited about Everlane's latest capsule series launch. Every season, the brand unveils a curated collection with a new theme, and this summer it's Destination Vacation. The versatile pieces are ideal for resorts, cruises, or just going away for the weekend. With rich textures, classic silhouettes, and must-have essentials, the line can go from day to night, city to the coast, desert to the mountains.
Packing has never been so easy. Instead of stuffing trendy styles into a weekend bag, you can choose a few core pieces from Everlane that seamlessly mix and match together. And the fashion isn't just timeless, it's also eco-friendly. Made of responsibly sourced and lower-impact materials like FSC-certified TENCEL, organic cotton, and European Flax linen, Everlane's clothes will make you feel as good as you look.
From crochet tops to cropped wide leg jeans, these staples are just what you need to pack for your next vacation (or staycation). So, head over to Everlane for their latest Destination Vacation line. The styles are just what you need for your summer capsule wardrobe.
The Crochet Tank Dress
With a midi length and open eyelet stitching, this crochet tank dress is perfect for a post-beach drink or a walk through cobblestone streets. It's also available in black or bone, and sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large.
The Linen Halter-Neck Dress
Every vacation needs this linen halter dress. Featuring a keyhole accent, adjustable ties, and a hidden zipper, it is guaranteed to come with compliments. And since it's made of linen, it'll keep you cool and comfortable. It's available in sizing from 00 to 16 and comes in 3 colorways.
The Organic Cotton Weekend Tank Dress
Easy and breezy, this cotton tank dress pairs great with sneakers, sandals, or just wearing barefoot on the beach. Featured here is stripes, but it's also available in 4 solid colors and sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large.
The Gauze Off-the-Shoulder Dress
With a romantic off-the-shoulder design, smocked bodice, and flared silhouette, this black dress is made for summer. Best of all, it also has pockets. It's available in 3 colors and sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large.
The Easy Short
Made of a lightweight cotton twill fabric, these pull-on shorts are a warmer temp essential. They're breezy, breathable, and the elastic waistband is so comfortable. It's available in 4 colors and sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large.
The Cropped Mariner Jean
High-rise, wide leg, and cropped cut make these jeans modern, yet timeless at the same time. Pair it with an oversized button down or a crochet tank for an elevated look that's compliment-ready. It's available in 3 colors and sizing from 23 to 33.
The Linen Eyelet Maxi Dress
Looking for a maxi dress that's ready for vacation, work, or dinner? Then your search has ended. This linen eyelet maxi dress has a sleeveless design for summer, but would look polished with a cardigan or blazer. It's also available in white with sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large.
The Crochet Short
These pull-on crochet shorts are so chic and stylish, you may want to wear them all the time. After all, crochet is very on-trend right now. They're available in 2 colors and sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large.
The Supima Puff-Sleeve Top
The relaxed fit and puff sleeves elevate the look of this soft supima top. Whether you're on the Amalfi Coast or brunching at your local cafe, this style is sure to turn heads. It's available in 3 colors, with sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large.
The Cotton Knit Caftan Top
You can't go wrong with the relaxed caftan fit and oversized rib-stitch of this stylish top. Tuck it in or leave it out, pair it with jeans or shorts, it's giving off vacation vibes every which way. Get it in bone or black, and sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large.
The Linen Eyelet Midi Skirt
If you were eyeing the eyelit maxi dress above, then you'll definitely want to check out this eyelit midi skirt. Made of breezy linen, it features an A-line silhouette, buttons on the side, and style to spare. Grab it in black or white and sizing from 00 to 16.
The Linen Way-High Drape Pant
These tailored, wide leg pants are just what you need for a put together aesthetic this summer. They're made of cool linen and can dress up or down, depending on your event (or mood). They're available in 5 colorways, and sizing from 00 to 16.
The Crochet Tank
Match your crochet shorts with this chic crochet tank. The scoop neck in the front and back adds a summertime touch and the open eyelet stitching keeps you cool and comfy, no matter how hot it gets. You can also snag it in black, with sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large.