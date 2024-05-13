Everlane’s Latest Capsule Collection Delivers Timeless Classics That Are Chic, Stylish & Vacation-Ready

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Going on vacation is the best. Packing for vacation can sometimes be the worst. I know that I always add too much to my suitcase and end up with clothes that I never wear. Which is why I'm so excited about Everlane's latest capsule series launch. Every season, the brand unveils a curated collection with a new theme, and this summer it's Destination Vacation. The versatile pieces are ideal for resorts, cruises, or just going away for the weekend. With rich textures, classic silhouettes, and must-have essentials, the line can go from day to night, city to the coast, desert to the mountains.

Packing has never been so easy. Instead of stuffing trendy styles into a weekend bag, you can choose a few core pieces from Everlane that seamlessly mix and match together. And the fashion isn't just timeless, it's also eco-friendly. Made of responsibly sourced and lower-impact materials like FSC-certified TENCEL, organic cotton, and European Flax linen, Everlane's clothes will make you feel as good as you look.

From crochet tops to cropped wide leg jeans, these staples are just what you need to pack for your next vacation (or staycation). So, head over to Everlane for their latest Destination Vacation line. The styles are just what you need for your summer capsule wardrobe.