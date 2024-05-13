Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie Reuniting for Reality TV Show 17 Years After The Simple Life

Watch : Paris Hilton Says She & Britney Spears INVENTED Selfies

Life is about to get simple again.

More than two decades after taking reality TV by storm on The Simple Life, Paris Hilton and Nicole Richie are reuniting for a new Peacock reality series.

"New Era," Paris and Nicole wrote in a joint Instagram post with Peacock May 13. "Same Besties. Coming soon to Peacock."

Paris and Nicole can be heard singing—referencing a popular gag from their mid-aughts show—through a static television in the accompanying video. As for what to expect from the series? Well, fans will be sliving to find out.

In the 17 years since The Simple Life ended in 2007, the pair have reached major milestones in their lives. Nicole, who shares Harlow, 16, and Sparrow, 14, with husband Joel Madden, has gone on to start her House of Harlow fashion brand and act in projects like Great News and the new Don't Tell Mom the Babysitter's Dead.