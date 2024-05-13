Mae Whitman Is Pregnant, Shares She’s Expecting Baby With Parenthood Reunion Photo

Watch : Lauren Graham and Mae Whitman Talk "Parenthood"

Mae Whitman is entering a new stage of parenthood.

Though the 35-year-old's time on Parenthood ended nearly a decade ago, Mae leaned on her former costars Lauren Graham and Miles Heizer (her onscreen mother and brother) to share some exciting personal news: She's expecting her first child.

"Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!!" the Good Girls actress began her May 12 Instagram post, adding alongside the pregnant woman emoji, "Mother's Day looking a little different this year! Can't wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal."

Mae began her special announcement with a black and white image of herself alongside Lauren and Miles, showing off her growing baby bump. She then followed up the picture with three stills from when her Parenthood character Amber was pregnant.

Since the NBC show ended in 2015 after six seasons, Mae, Miles and Lauren have proven that their close, onscreen bond has more than translated offscreen.

For Lauren's birthday in March 2023, Mae made sure to show the Gilmore Girls alum some love.