Mae Whitman Is Pregnant, Shares She’s Expecting Baby With Parenthood Reunion Photo

Mae Whitman shared some exciting personal news on Mother's Day, with fellow Parenthood alums Lauren Graham and Miles Heizer by her side.

By Hayley Santaflorentina May 13, 2024 2:54 PMTags
Mae Whitman is entering a new stage of parenthood. 

Though the 35-year-old's time on Parenthood ended nearly a decade ago, Mae leaned on her former costars Lauren Graham and Miles Heizer (her onscreen mother and brother) to share some exciting personal news: She's expecting her first child.

"Not to make a parenthood episode out of it or anything but!!!" the Good Girls actress began her May 12 Instagram post, adding alongside the pregnant woman emoji, "Mother's Day looking a little different this year! Can't wait to meet you, huge baby kicking my insides to filth! #ruveal."

Mae began her special announcement with a black and white image of herself alongside Lauren and Miles, showing off her growing baby bump. She then followed up the picture with three stills from when her Parenthood character Amber was pregnant. 

Since the NBC show ended in 2015 after six seasons, Mae, Miles and Lauren have proven that their close, onscreen bond has more than translated offscreen. 

For Lauren's birthday in March 2023, Mae made sure to show the Gilmore Girls alum some love. 

"Lord it was my best friends birthday yesterday," she began her post, featuring a picture of the two hugging. "I wish words could convey the depth of my love and gratitude for you but they can't so I'll do us both a favor and not try weeeee I love you LG."

Instagram / Mae Whitman

And Miles is a frequent feature of Mae's social media. After all, as she told HuffPost in 2015, following the end of the show, "We bonded in this way that is so unlike anything I've ever experienced."

So it seems only fitting that the Avatar the Last Airbender alum would have these two special friends by her side to share her exciting pregnancy news—and when better day than on Mother's Day?

For more of celebrities' 2024 Mother's Day celebrations, keep reading. 

Instagram / Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox & Coco Arquette

"I feel like I have so many wonderful mother figures in my life that teach me so much," the Friends alum wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of herself with her and ex-husband David Arquette's daughter. "Happy Mother’s Day to all."

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Sterling & Bronze

"Being a Mom is the best title I could ever have," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of herself with the NFL star and their kids. "I could not have asked for two better babies, raising them with their dad by my side makes every day beautiful. They make life fun & entertaining to say the least. They have brought so much peace and positivity into our life & I wouldn’t change a thing about it."

Brittany continued, "Thank you God for blessing me with this amazing family of mine. And to every mama in my life, Happy Mother’s Day. I have learned something from each of you & am so thankful to have you by my side in this crazy life."

Instagram / Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins

The 86-year-old paid tribute to his late mom Muriel Anne Hopkins on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna, King Cairo & Dream Kardashian

The model posted a video of herself and her kids in a Mother's Day tribute video to her mom. "Happy Mother’s Day to my mama Tokyo Toni," She wrote on Instagram, "without you I wouldn’t be the mother I am today. Thank you for all your love and prayers and guidance. And thank you for always having me laugh at jokes when you wasn’t even telling them because you’re just a naturally funny person."

Instagram / Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

"You stepped into this world (which could not have been farther from the one you knew) and have become the rock of this family," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of his fiancé with their son Zane and his and ex-wife Megan Fox's kids Noah, Bodhi and Journey. "You are an incredible mother and fiancé and we all love you to death...Happy Mother’s Day baby."

Sharna responded, "Oh my gosh...The best thing that ever happened to me was you and those babies right there. You were all always a part of my future and my story and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I am the luckiest, and I love you all so much...Thank you for making me a mama."

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra & Malti

The Jonas Brothers singer shared this video of his wife and their daughter Malti on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Denise Miller-Jonas & Malti

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there," Nick wrote on Instagram. "I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way."

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra & Malti

"And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother in law," the singer continued. "So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much."

Instagram / Tom Brady

Tom Brady, Bridget Moynahan & Jack

Tom shared a throwback pic of himself with his ex and their son on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Tom Brady

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Benjamin & Vivian

The retired NFL legend also included pic of his ex-wife and their children. "Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life," he wrote on Instagram. "None of this would be possible without your love."

Instagram / John Travolta

John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Ella Bleu & Benjamin

The actor paid tribute to his late wife, sharing several pics of her with their kids Ella BleuBenjamin (pictured) and late son Jett.

Happy Mother’s Day Kelly," John wrote on Instagram. "We love you we miss you."

