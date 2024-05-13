NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Pregnant Lea Michele Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

After Lea Michele announced that she and husband Zandy Reich are expecting their second baby, she revealed the sex of their child.

Watch: Lea Michele Reveals Gender of Baby No. 2!

Lea Michele has a little Rachel Berry on the way.

Nearly two months after announcing her second pregnancy, the Glee alum shared that she and husband Zandy Reich are expecting a baby girl. 

"The most beautiful Mother's Day today," Lea captioned her May 12 Instagram post, "holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter."

Alongside the caption, the Funny Girl star, who is also mom to son Ever, 3, posted a photo of herself cradling her baby bump in a white button-down shirt and holding a bouquet of pink roses.

The 37-year-old first shared the news of her pregnancy in a March Instagram post, writing, "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed."

Lea and Zandy, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed Ever in August 2020. And she's previously reflected on how much marriage and parenthood shifted her once career-focused mindset

"I just couldn't see things clearly," she explained on The Drew Barrymore Show in September 2022. "It was all about my career. I've been so career-focused for my entire life, I think to a fault. I think I had this sense of drive that created a lot of blind spots for me in my life."

photos
Lea Michele and Zandy Reich: Romance Rewind

"When I met my husband, like I said, it was a real sense of grounding for me," she continued, "and then having our son and experiencing the challenges that we did throughout the pregnancy was something that—unfortunately—created a stronger bond in us."

Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

While, Lea—who returned to her Broadway for the Spring Awakening anniversary reunion in 2021 and Funny Girl the following year—admitted balancing her career and family life has been a major hurdle, she sees herself as is doing it for her family.  

 "I definitely had mom guilt, for sure, of leaving him and not being there 24/7," she told E! News in 2022. "But it was so important for me to show him me doing what I really love."

"Motherhood is beautiful, it's intense, it's hard," Lea added. "It's the greatest thing I've ever done."

Keep reading to see how celebs celebrated their beautiful moms on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox & Coco Arquette

"I feel like I have so many wonderful mother figures in my life that teach me so much," the Friends alum wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of herself with her and ex-husband David Arquette's daughter. "Happy Mother’s Day to all."

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Sterling & Bronze

"Being a Mom is the best title I could ever have," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of herself with the NFL star and their kids. "I could not have asked for two better babies, raising them with their dad by my side makes every day beautiful. They make life fun & entertaining to say the least. They have brought so much peace and positivity into our life & I wouldn’t change a thing about it."

Brittany continued, "Thank you God for blessing me with this amazing family of mine. And to every mama in my life, Happy Mother’s Day. I have learned something from each of you & am so thankful to have you by my side in this crazy life."

Instagram / Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins

The 86-year-old paid tribute to his late mom Muriel Anne Hopkins on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna, King Cairo & Dream Kardashian

The model posted a video of herself and her kids in a Mother's Day tribute video to her mom. "Happy Mother’s Day to my mama Tokyo Toni," She wrote on Instagram, "without you I wouldn’t be the mother I am today. Thank you for all your love and prayers and guidance. And thank you for always having me laugh at jokes when you wasn’t even telling them because you’re just a naturally funny person."

Instagram / Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

"You stepped into this world (which could not have been farther from the one you knew) and have become the rock of this family," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of his fiancé with their son Zane and his and ex-wife Megan Fox's kids Noah, Bodhi and Journey. "You are an incredible mother and fiancé and we all love you to death...Happy Mother’s Day baby."

Sharna responded, "Oh my gosh...The best thing that ever happened to me was you and those babies right there. You were all always a part of my future and my story and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I am the luckiest, and I love you all so much...Thank you for making me a mama."

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra & Malti

The Jonas Brothers singer shared this video of his wife and their daughter Malti on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Denise Miller-Jonas & Malti

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there," Nick wrote on Instagram. "I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way."

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra & Malti

"And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother in law," the singer continued. "So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much."

Instagram / Tom Brady

Tom Brady, Bridget Moynahan & Jack

Tom shared a throwback pic of himself with his ex and their son on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Tom Brady

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Benjamin & Vivian

The retired NFL legend also included pic of his ex-wife and their children. "Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life," he wrote on Instagram. "None of this would be possible without your love."

Instagram / John Travolta

John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Ella Bleu & Benjamin

The actor paid tribute to his late wife, sharing several pics of her with their kids Ella BleuBenjamin (pictured) and late son Jett.

Happy Mother’s Day Kelly," John wrote on Instagram. "We love you we miss you."

