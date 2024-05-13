Pregnant Lea Michele Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

Watch : Lea Michele Reveals Gender of Baby No. 2!

Lea Michele has a little Rachel Berry on the way.

Nearly two months after announcing her second pregnancy, the Glee alum shared that she and husband Zandy Reich are expecting a baby girl.

"The most beautiful Mother's Day today," Lea captioned her May 12 Instagram post, "holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter."

Alongside the caption, the Funny Girl star, who is also mom to son Ever, 3, posted a photo of herself cradling her baby bump in a white button-down shirt and holding a bouquet of pink roses.

The 37-year-old first shared the news of her pregnancy in a March Instagram post, writing, "Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed."

Lea and Zandy, who tied the knot in 2019, welcomed Ever in August 2020. And she's previously reflected on how much marriage and parenthood shifted her once career-focused mindset.

"I just couldn't see things clearly," she explained on The Drew Barrymore Show in September 2022. "It was all about my career. I've been so career-focused for my entire life, I think to a fault. I think I had this sense of drive that created a lot of blind spots for me in my life."