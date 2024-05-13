Kaia Gerber Shares Insight Into Pregnant Pal Hailey Bieber's Maternal Side

Watch : Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant: Expecting First Baby With Husband Justin Bieber!

Over the years, Kaia Gerber has had a front row seat to Hailey Bieber's personal journey.

And now, the supermodel is over the moon for her pregnant pal as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Justin Bieber.

"I'm just so, so happy for them," Kaia told E! News at Palm Royale's Official Emmy FYC Event with Apple+ May 11, adding that the couple will be "wonderful" parents. "Hailey has such a maternal quality about her, I've known her so long." (For more from Kaia's interview, watch E! News May 13.)

The Bottoms actress was among the first celebs to react to Hailey's pregnancy announcement on May 9, commenting on her Instagram post, "my heart!!!!!!!"

And Kaia wasn't alone. The pair's friends and family, including his mom Pattie Mallette, also showered them with love.

"So I have been waiting for this day," Pattie said in an Instagram video. "And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all. Oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness."