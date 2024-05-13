NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day
Exclusive

Kaia Gerber Shares Insight Into Pregnant Pal Hailey Bieber's Maternal Side

After Hailey Bieber announced she's expecting her first baby with husband Justin Bieber, her longtime pal Kaia Gerber told E! News the couple will be "wonderful" parents.

By Jess Cohen May 13, 2024 2:51 PMTags
Red CarpetPregnanciesInterviewsExclusivesJustin BieberCouplesCelebritiesKaia GerberHailey Bieber
Watch: Hailey Bieber Is Pregnant: Expecting First Baby With Husband Justin Bieber!

Over the years, Kaia Gerber has had a front row seat to Hailey Bieber's personal journey.

And now, the supermodel is over the moon for her pregnant pal as she prepares to welcome her first baby with husband Justin Bieber.

"I'm just so, so happy for them," Kaia told E! News at Palm Royale's Official Emmy FYC Event with Apple+ May 11, adding that the couple will be "wonderful" parents. "Hailey has such a maternal quality about her, I've known her so long." (For more from Kaia's interview, watch E! News May 13.)

The Bottoms actress was among the first celebs to react to Hailey's pregnancy announcement on May 9, commenting on her Instagram post, "my heart!!!!!!!"

And Kaia wasn't alone. The pair's friends and family, including his mom Pattie Mallette, also showered them with love.

"So I have been waiting for this day," Pattie said in an Instagram video. "And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all. Oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness."

photos
Hailey Bieber Pregnant: All the Hints She Dropped 

"Justin and Hailey, you are gonna be the best parents ever, and I am so excited," she told the duo, who wed in September 2018. "Oh my goodness. Praise God."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images & Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

2

Travis Barker Shares New Photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Baby Rocky

3

King Charles III Says He’s Lost Sense of Taste Amid Cancer Treatment

Meanwhile, Hailey's dad Stephen Baldwin also sent his well-wishes. "Love you guys," he wrote on Instagram May 9. "Blessed beyond words."

"Praise God," he added. "Let's get ready to have some fun y'all."

To see more celebs react to Hailey's pregnancy news, keep reading...

—Reporting by Monica Fink.

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailey & Justin Bieber Expecting First Baby

After the couple announced they're expecting their first baby together on May 9, their friends and family sent their well-wishes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Kim Kardashian

"I love you guys sooooo much!!!!"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

Kris Jenner

"We are so so excited can’t wait can’t wait what a blessing!!!!!"

Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

"ahhhh here come the tears again."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

"i love you guys!!!! ahhhhhhhh."

David X Prutting/BFA.com

Gigi Hadid

"Yayayayyaaaaaa."

Instagram

Pattie Mallette

"THANK YOU JESUS."

Kahlea Baldwin/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin

*cry face emoji*

Instagram / Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods

"Omgggg so happy for you both."

Instagram

Bella Hadid

"chillieee williessss I love you soooo much!!!!"

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Madison Beer

"love you both so much."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Demi Lovato

"Yayyy!!! Congratulations!!!"

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo

"Congratulations!!! Sending so much love so happy for you both."

Aliah Anderson/WireImage

Francesca Farago

"AHH IM PREGNANT AT THE SAME TIME AS HAILEY OMG YAYY CONGRATSSSS."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

"EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian

"blessing."

Instagram/Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

"Cutiesssss. Congratulations babe."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Paris Hilton

"Congratulations love."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alix Earle

"Omggggg Congratulations."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Yolanda Hadid

"OMG sooo happy for you guys, congratulations."

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

2

Travis Barker Shares New Photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Baby Rocky

3

King Charles III Says He’s Lost Sense of Taste Amid Cancer Treatment

4
Exclusive

Jeannie Mai Details Life With Adventure-Loving Daughter Monaco

5

Mae Whitman Is Pregnant, Shares She’s Expecting First Baby