TikToker Allison Kuch Weighs In On Influencers' Controversial Baby Names

Fellow content creators, huddle up, because TikToker Allison Kuch has a pep talk: Let's cool it with the so-original-they're-kinda-out-there names.
"I feel like baby names are starting to get crazier and crazier," she acknowledged in an exclusive interview with E! News. Noting the current trend of influencers sharing the options they loved but ultimately didn't decide to use (looking at you Francesca Farago and Nara Smith), the 29-year-old explained that her and NFL defensive end Isaac Rochell naming their 5-month-old daughter Scottie Bee is relatively tame.
Joked Allison, "When people are surprised by our daughter's name, I'm like, 'Have you seen other influencers and their names?'"
Though it's not as if she's throwing out penalty flags for those that choose, say, Orca of Afternoon as their little one's moniker.
When it comes to Scottie Bee, for example, "I love it," she says of the name. "So that's all that matters."
The same could be said of motherhood.
Dubbing it a rollercoaster of both emotions and experiences, "I feel like I've learned things about being a mom and then a week later, things change," Allison said of rolling with the ups and downs while being thrown for the occasional loop. "But it keeps you on your toes in the best way and it's one of the most rewarding things ever. I have a little built-in best friend now."
A happy trio, really. Having partnered with DoorDash to promote their Mother's Day deals, Allison spent her first holiday as a mom alongside her daughter and husband, exactly as she'd hoped.
"I'm the type of person that I like to celebrate birthdays like no other," she explained. "And especially for my first Mother's Day, I'm like, 'I carried her in my body, I got her out of my body, going through all the hormonal changes, Mother's Day needs to be celebrated."
Her dream, she explained, was just a simple trip to the beach, fully spearheaded by Isaac "and I don't have to worry about anything. I just show up."
Thankfully she's found a good teammate in the NFL free agent, who was thrilled to tackle life as a girl dad.
"Everyone assumes, like, oh, he's a football player, he wants a son," Allison recounted. And while she wouldn't necessarily have volunteered this information if they'd had a boy, "we both really did want a daughter. And their relationship is so special."
As for Allison, she could have passed on the frenetic nature of going through pregnancy while your husband plays professional football.
"I think I moved three times while I was pregnant, and then twice since she's been alive," noted the Michigan native, who hopes to be putting down roots at their still-under-construction Orange County, Calif. home.
Leaving Las Vegas, where he spent a year playing for the Raiders, "we moved two weeks before I had our daughter, so it was a hectic situation," Allison said. "It was just preparing me for the hecticness of motherhood and the constant changes. So I feel like I'm battle-tested at this point."
So bring on the solid food stage, though she is admittedly feeling a bit of trepidation about the whole thing. Recalling her doctor's advice to start trying new foods, Allison admitted, "I was like, 'Oh, no. What do you mean? I just had her yesterday.'"
But in her brief time as a mother, she's already more than got her fill.
"The milestone that I've loved so far has been her just laughing and smiling," raved Allison. "The first time she looked at me in my eyes and smiled, I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, I love this little human so much. And I feel like I just met her.'"
