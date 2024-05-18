NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyals
TikToker Allison Kuch Weighs In On Influencers' Controversial Baby Names

TikToker Allison Kuch knows some fans are buzzing over her and Isaac Rochell naming their daughter Scottie Bee. But, she told E! News, that's nothing compared to other influencers' out-there names.

By Sarah Grossbart May 18, 2024 1:00 PM
Fellow content creators, huddle up, because TikToker Allison Kuch has a pep talk: Let's cool it with the so-original-they're-kinda-out-there names. 

"I feel like baby names are starting to get crazier and crazier," she acknowledged in an exclusive interview with E! News. Noting the current trend of influencers sharing the options they loved but ultimately didn't decide to use (looking at you Francesca Farago and Nara Smith), the 29-year-old explained that her and NFL defensive end Isaac Rochell naming their 5-month-old daughter Scottie Bee is relatively tame. 

Joked Allison, "When people are surprised by our daughter's name, I'm like, 'Have you seen other influencers and their names?'"

Though it's not as if she's throwing out penalty flags for those that choose, say, Orca of Afternoon as their little one's moniker. 

When it comes to Scottie Bee, for example, "I love it," she says of the name. "So that's all that matters." 

2024 Celebrity Babies

The same could be said of motherhood

Dubbing it a rollercoaster of both emotions and experiences, "I feel like I've learned things about being a mom and then a week later, things change," Allison said of rolling with the ups and downs while being thrown for the occasional loop. "But it keeps you on your toes in the best way and it's one of the most rewarding things ever. I have a little built-in best friend now."

A happy trio, really. Having partnered with DoorDash to promote their Mother's Day deals, Allison spent her first holiday as a mom alongside her daughter and husband, exactly as she'd hoped. 

"I'm the type of person that I like to celebrate birthdays like no other," she explained. "And especially for my first Mother's Day, I'm like, 'I carried her in my body, I got her out of my body,  going through all the hormonal changes, Mother's Day needs to be celebrated."

Her dream, she explained, was just a simple trip to the beach, fully spearheaded by Isaac "and I don't have to worry about anything. I just show up." 

Thankfully she's found a good teammate in the NFL free agent, who was thrilled to tackle life as a girl dad

"Everyone assumes, like, oh, he's a football player, he wants a son," Allison recounted. And while she wouldn't necessarily have volunteered this information if they'd had a boy, "we both really did want a daughter. And their relationship is so special."

As for Allison, she could have passed on the frenetic nature of going through pregnancy while your husband plays professional football. 

"I think I moved three times while I was pregnant, and then twice since she's been alive," noted the Michigan native, who hopes to be putting down roots at their still-under-construction Orange County, Calif. home. 

Leaving Las Vegas, where he spent a year playing for the Raiders, "we moved two weeks before I had our daughter, so it was a hectic situation," Allison said. "It was just preparing me for the hecticness of motherhood and the constant changes. So I feel like I'm battle-tested at this point."

So bring on the solid food stage, though she is admittedly feeling a bit of trepidation about the whole thing. Recalling her doctor's advice to start trying new foods, Allison admitted, "I was like, 'Oh, no. What do you mean? I just had her yesterday.'"

But in her brief time as a mother, she's already more than got her fill. 

"The milestone that I've loved so far has been her just laughing and smiling," raved Allison. "The first time she looked at me in my eyes and smiled, I was like, 'Oh, my gosh, I love this little human so much. And I feel like I just met her.'"

Apple Martin

As Gwyneth Paltrow explained to Oprah Winfrey, her daughter's unforgettable name was actually picked by Chris Martin: "When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, 'If it's a girl I think her name should be Apple'...It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know. Apples are so sweet and they're wholesome, and it's biblical."

X Æ A-Xii Musk

Elon Musk introduced his and Grimes' baby boy X Æ A-12 to the world on Twitter in May 2020. They later modified the spelling of his name in order to meet California's legal guidelines, which only permit letters from the English alphabet. Switching over to roman numerals, the parents agreed to spell his name, X Æ A-Xii.

"X, the unknown variable," Grimes explained on Twitter. "Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence) A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent."

Grimes continued, "A=Archangel, my favorite song" with an accompanying a rat and sword emoji. "Metal rat."

In March 2022, she announced they had welcomed daughter Exa Dark Sideræl Musk via surrograte.

"Exa is a reference to the supercomputing term exaFLOPS (the ability to perform 1 quintillion floating-point operations per second)," she said. "Dark, meanwhile, is 'the unknown. People fear it but truly it's the absence of photons. Dark matter is the beautiful mystery of our universe.'"

Sideræl—pronounced "sigh-deer-ee-el"—is "the true time of the universe, star time, deep space time, not our relative earth time," she said, and a nod to her favorite Lord of the Rings character, Galadriel, who "chooses to abdicate the ring."

Kulture Kiari Cephus

Cardi B and Offset welcomed their daughter in 2018. 

When asked where the inspiration for their baby girl's name came from, "Bodak Yellow" rapper said, "Kulture [heart emojis] anything else woulda been basic Okrrrrr." As for her middle name, Kiari is actually the Migos rapper's first name. 

Atlas Noa

"In my 32 years of life I thought I had seen a lot of places, experienced a lot of things, met a lot of people and felt love...then came you," Shay Mitchell shared of picking a moniker for her and partner Matte Babel's daughter. "Truth is I had no idea I was capable of loving anything like this before you arrived."

Esmeralda Amada

In 2014, Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling introduced the world to Esmeralda Amada. "Ryan and I both love the Esmeralda character from the Victor Hugo novel, The Hunchback of Notre Dame, and we just think it's a beautiful name," she said in an interview with The Violet Files. "Amada was my grandmother's name. It means 'beloved' in Spanish."

Mendes and Gosling used the moniker once again when naming their second daughter Amada Lee Gosling, who they welcomed in 2016. 

Raddix Madden

Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden's little girl has a pretty cool name, and Diaz took to Instagram to announce welcoming the baby into the world, adding, "She is really really cute. Some would even say RAD."

Elsie Otter Pechenik

Zooey Deschanel revealed her and ex Jacob Pechenik's daughter's name is Elsie Otter because the furry critters are "really sweet, they're also smart, they use tools to keep their favorite tools, [and] they hold hands while they sleep."

Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott gave their baby girl the name back in 2018. As for where the inspiration for Stormi's name came from, the Kylie Cosmetics founder shared, "When I was pregnant, I used to call her 'Stormie'—when I would talk to her in my belly. It just always felt right."

Ocean King

Inspired by their faith, Alexa PenaVega and Carlos PenaVega named their first child Ocean King. Providing more context for fans, the Spy Kids star said, "God called the dry ground 'land' and the water the 'seas'. And God saw that it was good. That is why we went with Ocean. And he is a son of the one true 'King'. For us it has a beautiful biblical meaning."

Canon Wardell Jack

For Steph Curry and Ayesha Curry's third child, the moniker means "officiant of the church" and "young wolf." 

Lazer Lee Louis Pentz

Diplo decided to name his second son after his electronic dance music trio, Major Lazer

Luna Simone

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen became parents to Luna Simone back in 2016. During a visit to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Cravings author revealed that the name was inspired by a blood moon that had occurred right before her birth. "There was a blood moon happening, and it was really a beautiful night," she recalled. "There was a really big, vivid red moon. It was just gorgeous."

Andara Rose

Would any other name smell as sweet? Bachelor Nation's Krystal Nielson and Miles Bowles introduced their little girl to the world, announcing the name: "It's official!!! Glitter baby has a name!!!! Introducing our beautiful angel, Andara Rose Bowles."

Future Zahir

Back in 2014, Ciara and Future welcomed their son Future Zahir, whose name was inspired by his dad's stage name.

Willow Smith

Willow Smith's name pays homage to dad Will Smith. Similarly, her brother Jaden Smith's moniker was also inspired by mom Jada Pinkett Smith

Bear Blu Jarecki

When Alicia Silverstone and Christopher Jarecki's son arrived, they combined two favorite names for his unique title. 

Monroe & Moroccan Cannon

When Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon became parents to twins, they drew inspiration from Hollywood and home. Turns out their daughter was named after Marilyn Monroe while their son's moniker was inspired by where Nick had proposed: in the songstress' New York City apartment, featuring Moroccan-inspired decor on the top floor. 

Buddy Bear Maurice Oliver

British chef Jamie Oliver and his wife, Juliette Norton, cooked up quite a name for their fourth child when he arrived. Although, it doesn't come as a complete surprise since Buddy's big sisters are named Poppy Honey, Daisy Boo, River Rocket and Petal Blossom Rainbow.

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

Back in 2006, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt introduced the world to their daughter, whose name means "Messiah" or "Peaceful One." The exes also share MaddoxPaxZahara, and  twins Vivienne and Knox.  

Antonio Kamakanaalohamaikalani Harvey Sabato III

Antonio Sabato Jr. and his ex-wife, Cheryl Moana Marie Nunes gave their first child together a sweet middle name. The moniker is Hawaiian for "a beloved gift from the heavens." 

Sparrow Madden

Nicole Richie and Joel Madden's son got his moniker partially thanks to a Disney character. "We really just have to work with whatever it is we both agree on, so I really liked Sparrow from Captain Jack Sparrow, and he liked it for different reasons," Richie previously said of her and her husband's choice. 

Suri Cruise

Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes' first and only child together got her name after her parents came across it in a book. "We had the name before we found out because we both thought the baby would be a girl," Cruise told Vanity Fair. "Some friends of ours sent us two [baby-naming] books. When we came to the name Suri, we both loved it. And we both said, 'Suri Cruise.' We later found out that it meant 'red rose,' and that was just a bonus. Suri—it was perfect."

Pilot Inspektor Lee

Jason Lee's first child was given quite the standout name, inspired by Grandaddy's track, "He's Simple, He's Dumb, He's the Pilot."

 

Bluebell Madonna Halliwell

For her firstborn daughter's name, Geri Halliwell was inspired by flowers.

"What really clinched it for me was my mother telling me that the bluebell is increasingly rare–so it's a precious flower, which seems just right for my daughter," she told Hello! As for her middle name, it's in honor of the Spice Girls alum's beloved performer. 

Bronx Mowgli Wentz

"The Jungle Book was something that me and Ashlee bonded over, so...it's a cool name," Pete Wentz once said of his son's middle name. 

