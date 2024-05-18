TikToker Allison Kuch Weighs In On Influencers' Controversial Baby Names

Watch : Francesca Farago & Jesse Sullivan Are Expecting Twins?! Couple Admits a Baby Bombshell (Exclusive)

Fellow content creators, huddle up, because TikToker Allison Kuch has a pep talk: Let's cool it with the so-original-they're-kinda-out-there names.

"I feel like baby names are starting to get crazier and crazier," she acknowledged in an exclusive interview with E! News. Noting the current trend of influencers sharing the options they loved but ultimately didn't decide to use (looking at you Francesca Farago and Nara Smith), the 29-year-old explained that her and NFL defensive end Isaac Rochell naming their 5-month-old daughter Scottie Bee is relatively tame.

Joked Allison, "When people are surprised by our daughter's name, I'm like, 'Have you seen other influencers and their names?'"

Though it's not as if she's throwing out penalty flags for those that choose, say, Orca of Afternoon as their little one's moniker.

When it comes to Scottie Bee, for example, "I love it," she says of the name. "So that's all that matters."