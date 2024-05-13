NewsPhotosVideosShopE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Youngest Son Psalm Celebrates 5th Birthday With Ghostbusters Party

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s son Psalm had an iconic Ghostbusters-themed party for his 5th birthday, complete with slime-covered decor, snacks and props.

By Brahmjot Kaur May 13, 2024 1:04 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesKim KardashianKanye WestBirthdaysParenthoodGhostbustersCeleb KidsKardashiansCelebritiesPsalm West
Watch: Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Psalm's 5th Birthday With Ghostbusters Themed Party

Psalm West ain't 'fraid of no ghost.

After all, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son had a Ghostbusters-themed party for his 5th birthday May 11.

The Kardashians star spared no detail for the celebration, transforming her home into the slime-covered Ghostbusters Firehouse, complete with massive neon green balloons and barrels of toxic waste. A wall of proton packs was also ready for each child, who hopefully didn't cross the streams.

Of course, no birthday celebration could be complete without some tasty treats. Kim showcased a variety of Ghostbusters-inspired snacks, including slime-covered nachos, Stay Puft Marshmallow Man cupcakes and a show-stopping cake. The two-tier dessert was adorned with green slime and topped off with a Slimer busting out the top.  

Following the tour, Kim—who also shares North West, 10, Saint West, 8, and Chicago West, 6, with Kanye—posted a loving Instagram Story with Psalm at the party May 11, writing, "My baby is 5."

And the SKIMS founder couldn't help but reflect on her youngest's recent milestone with a sweet post alongside photos of Psalm over the years.

photos
Psalm West's Cutest Pics

"My baby," Kim wrote on Instagram May 9. "My sweet, smart, silly, independent baby boy turns 5 years old today! I can't tell you how blessed I feel to be your mom! Your calm energy is much appreciated in our house hold lol. You prove you can be the hulk, spider man or an archeologist any day of the week."

"I've never met someone who sleeps more than you do and one day I will show you the entire photo album I've made of your sleeps," the 43-year-old continued, "I love you so much always and forever."

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Trending Stories

1

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

2

Travis Barker Shares New Photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Baby Rocky

3
Exclusive

Jeannie Mai Details Life With Adventure-Loving Daughter Monaco

Meanwhile, Kris Jenner also shared a loving birthday tribute for her grandson with a carousel of photos.

"Thank you for being such a blessing in all of our lives my Psalmy and for putting a huge smile on my face every time we are together," she wrote on Instagram May 9. "The joy you bring and the happiness you give to all of us is such a beautiful gift."

Now, read on to see how the Kardashian-Jenners celebrated Psalm's big day.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Welcome to Psalm's Birthday Party

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian & Psalm West

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Slimer's Nachos

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Ghostbusters Treats

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Saint West

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Ghostbusters Cake

Instagram / Kim Kardashian

Happy Birthday, Psalm

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Pic of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets

2

Travis Barker Shares New Photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Baby Rocky

3
Exclusive

Jeannie Mai Details Life With Adventure-Loving Daughter Monaco

4

Teen Mom’s Tyler Reacts After Adopted Parents Deny Carly Visit

5

Tom Brady Honors Gisele Bündchen & Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day