Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s Youngest Son Psalm Celebrates 5th Birthday With Ghostbusters Party

Watch : Kim Kardashian Celebrates Son Psalm's 5th Birthday With Ghostbusters Themed Party

Psalm West ain't 'fraid of no ghost.

After all, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's son had a Ghostbusters-themed party for his 5th birthday May 11.

The Kardashians star spared no detail for the celebration, transforming her home into the slime-covered Ghostbusters Firehouse, complete with massive neon green balloons and barrels of toxic waste. A wall of proton packs was also ready for each child, who hopefully didn't cross the streams.

Of course, no birthday celebration could be complete without some tasty treats. Kim showcased a variety of Ghostbusters-inspired snacks, including slime-covered nachos, Stay Puft Marshmallow Man cupcakes and a show-stopping cake. The two-tier dessert was adorned with green slime and topped off with a Slimer busting out the top.

Following the tour, Kim—who also shares North West, 10, Saint West, 8, and Chicago West, 6, with Kanye—posted a loving Instagram Story with Psalm at the party May 11, writing, "My baby is 5."

And the SKIMS founder couldn't help but reflect on her youngest's recent milestone with a sweet post alongside photos of Psalm over the years.