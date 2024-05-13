King Charles III Shares He’s Lost His Sense of Taste Amid Cancer Treatment

King Charles III's health journey continues.
Since sharing he'd been diagnosed with an unnamed form of cancer in February, the British monarch has kept many details surrounding his health private in the months since. However during a recent visit to the Army Flying Museum in Middle Wallop, Hampshire, Charles shared further details about his treatment.
During his May 13 visit to the Museum, Charles was speaking with a British Army veteran named Aaron Mapplebeck who told the royal family member that he'd lost his sense of taste while undergoing treatment for cancer last year. During their conversation, per The Daily Mail, Charles confirmed he too had lost his sense of taste during the course of his treatment, though he didn't share whether the effects were temporary.
The 75-year-old's visit to the Army Flying Museum comes amid his recent return to public facing duties. Though he'd taken a step back following his initial diagnosis, allowing time for treatment and recovery, on April 30 Charles visited London's University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre with Queen Camilla by his side.
During the visit, the couple were seen smiling as they met with patients and medical staff, as well as a young well-wisher who presented the king with a bouquet of flowers. The event also served as an opportunity to announce Charles as the new patron of Cancer Research UK, a position he is taking over from the late Queen Elizabeth II.
When announcing Charles' return to public duties April 26, Buckingham Palace also shared His Majesty is "very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise."
The Palace also expressed Charles' and Camilla's appreciation for the support the royal family has received amid the many health updates they've shared this year, including Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis.
"Their Majesties remain deeply grateful," the statement continued, "for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year."
