King Charles III Shares He’s Lost His Sense of Taste Amid Cancer Treatment

King Charles III is sharing more information about the side effects of his cancer treatment after being diagnosed with an unnamed form of the disease in February.

King Charles III's health journey continues. 

Since sharing he'd been diagnosed with an unnamed form of cancer in February, the British monarch has kept many details surrounding his health private in the months since. However during a recent visit to the Army Flying Museum in Middle Wallop, Hampshire, Charles shared further details about his treatment. 

During his May 13 visit to the Museum, Charles was speaking with a British Army veteran named Aaron Mapplebeck who told the royal family member that he'd lost his sense of taste while undergoing treatment for cancer last year. During their conversation, per The Daily Mail, Charles confirmed he too had lost his sense of taste during the course of his treatment, though he didn't share whether the effects were temporary. 

The 75-year-old's visit to the Army Flying Museum comes amid his recent return to public facing duties. Though he'd taken a step back following his initial diagnosis, allowing time for treatment and recovery, on April 30 Charles visited London's University College Hospital Macmillan Cancer Centre with Queen Camilla by his side.

King Charles III's Road to the Throne

During the visit, the couple were seen smiling as they met with patients and medical staff, as well as a young well-wisher who presented the king with a bouquet of flowers. The event also served as an opportunity to announce Charles as the new patron of Cancer Research UK, a position he is taking over from the late Queen Elizabeth II

When announcing Charles' return to public duties April 26, Buckingham Palace also shared His Majesty is "very grateful to his medical team for their continued care and expertise."

The Palace also expressed Charles' and Camilla's appreciation for the support the royal family has received amid the many health updates they've shared this year, including Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

"Their Majesties remain deeply grateful," the statement continued, "for the many kindnesses and good wishes they have received from around the world throughout the joys and challenges of the past year."

Returning to Public Duties

On April 26, nearly three months after sharing his cancer diagnosis, Buckingham Palace announced that Charles will return to public-facing duties

Queen Camilla Attends Royal Maundy Service

The queen consort attended the Royal Maundy Service on March 28 in place of King Charles III, making her the first spouse of the Monarch to continue the ancient tradition.

Kate Middleton Shares Cancer Diagnosis

In a March 22 video message, the Princess of Wales shared that she'd been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing abdominal surgery in January.

"It was thought that my condition was non-cancerous. The surgery was successful," she said before noting that tests after the operation found cancer had been present. "My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Kate Middleton Apologizes for Edited Family Photo Controversy

After photo agencies pulled the picture Kensington Palace shared of Kate since having her abdominal surgery on March 10, the Princess of Wales addressed claims the photo was doctored. 

"Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing," she tweeted on March 11. "I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother's Day. C."

Lady Kitty Spencer Privately Welcomes Baby

Princess Diana's niece celebrated Mother's Day in the U.K. by sharing she and her husband Michael Lewis privately welcomed their first baby.

“It’s the joy of my life to be your mummy, little one. I love you unconditionally," she captioned her March 10 Instagram post. "Happy Mother’s Day to those who celebrate today."

Queen Camilla Takes a Break

After keeping up her full slate of engagements in the wake of her husband's cancer diagnosis, the palace cleared Camilla's schedule.

The Times pointed out March 2 that the 76-year-old didn't have any engagements on her calendar until March 11, when she'd be due at Westminster Abbey to observe Commonwealth Day.

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, was found dead Feb. 25. Days later, a coroner's inquest found that he died by suicide.

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

