Kylie Jenner’s Latest Glimpse of Kids Stormi and Aire Will Warm Your Heart

Stormi and Aire look just like mommy, baby.

In fact, Kylie Jenner posted new photos of her kids—who she shares with ex Travis Scott—in honor of Mother's Day May 12.

The 26-year-old simply captioned her new post with a white heart emoji, but included seven new glimpses of Stormi and Aire. In the first pic, Stormi does her little brother's hair, and in the second Kylie poses with both kids in front of their Christmas tree.

Kylie—who is the youngest Kardashian sibling following Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner—also included solo shots of each kid in her carousel. In one, Stormi poses with ice cream, and in another, Aire beams in a swimming pool. Other photos included Aire giving his big sister a hug, and both kids loving on Kylie as she was glammed up in a silver dress.

And plenty of The Kardashians star's friends and fans sent love in the comments—including expecting mom Hailey Bieber, who penned, "Happy Mothers Day most beautiful Mommy."