Kylie Jenner’s Latest Glimpse of Kids Stormi and Aire Will Warm Your Heart

Kylie Jenner posted several photos of her kids Stormi and Aire—who she shares with ex Travis Scott—to celebrate Mother’s Day May 12.

Watch: Kylie Jenner Throws Epic Birthday Bash for Stormi & Aire

Stormi and Aire look just like mommy, baby. 

In fact, Kylie Jenner posted new photos of her kids—who she shares with ex Travis Scott—in honor of Mother's Day May 12. 

The 26-year-old simply captioned her new post with a white heart emoji, but included seven new glimpses of Stormi and Aire. In the first pic, Stormi does her little brother's hair, and in the second Kylie poses with both kids in front of their Christmas tree. 

Kylie—who is the youngest Kardashian sibling following Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe KardashianRob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner—also included solo shots of each kid in her carousel. In one, Stormi poses with ice cream, and in another, Aire beams in a swimming pool. Other photos included Aire giving his big sister a hug, and both kids loving on Kylie as she was glammed up in a silver dress. 

And plenty of The Kardashians star's friends and fans sent love in the comments—including expecting mom Hailey Bieber, who penned, "Happy Mothers Day most beautiful Mommy."

Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster's Twinning Moments

Mother's Day isn't the only time Kylie has shown off how much she loves being a mom of two. After all, the Kylie Cosmetics founder threw a joint birthday bash for Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, who celebrated birthdays on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, respectively. The party included a dancing Stormi mascot as well as carnival rides and cotton candy. 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

And while Kylie's older sister, Kendall, recently shared she's happy being kid-free for now, the Khy founder has always been open about her love for being a young mom. 

"I always knew I wanted to be a young mother," she told Interview Germany in 2019. "You don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child."

Kylie isn't the only mom who showed off their love for motherhood May 12. Read on to see all the stars' Mother's Day celebrations.

Instagram / Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox & Coco Arquette

"I feel like I have so many wonderful mother figures in my life that teach me so much," the Friends alum wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of herself with her and ex-husband David Arquette's daughter. "Happy Mother’s Day to all."

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Sterling & Bronze

"Being a Mom is the best title I could ever have," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of herself with the NFL star and their kids. "I could not have asked for two better babies, raising them with their dad by my side makes every day beautiful. They make life fun & entertaining to say the least. They have brought so much peace and positivity into our life & I wouldn’t change a thing about it."

Brittany continued, "Thank you God for blessing me with this amazing family of mine. And to every mama in my life, Happy Mother’s Day. I have learned something from each of you & am so thankful to have you by my side in this crazy life."

Instagram / Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins

The 86-year-old paid tribute to his late mom Muriel Anne Hopkins on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna, King Cairo & Dream Kardashian

The model posted a video of herself and her kids in a Mother's Day tribute video to her mom. "Happy Mother’s Day to my mama Tokyo Toni," She wrote on Instagram, "without you I wouldn’t be the mother I am today. Thank you for all your love and prayers and guidance. And thank you for always having me laugh at jokes when you wasn’t even telling them because you’re just a naturally funny person."

Instagram / Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

"You stepped into this world (which could not have been farther from the one you knew) and have become the rock of this family," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of his fiancé with their son Zane and his and ex-wife Megan Fox's kids Noah, Bodhi and Journey. "You are an incredible mother and fiancé and we all love you to death...Happy Mother’s Day baby."

Sharna responded, "Oh my gosh...The best thing that ever happened to me was you and those babies right there. You were all always a part of my future and my story and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I am the luckiest, and I love you all so much...Thank you for making me a mama."

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra & Malti

The Jonas Brothers singer shared this video of his wife and their daughter Malti on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Denise Miller-Jonas & Malti

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there," Nick wrote on Instagram. "I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way."

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra & Malti

"And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother in law," the singer continued. "So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much."

Instagram / Tom Brady

Tom Brady, Bridget Moynahan & Jack

Tom shared a throwback pic of himself with his ex and their son on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Tom Brady

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Benjamin & Vivian

The retired NFL legend also included pic of his ex-wife and their children. "Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life," he wrote on Instagram. "None of this would be possible without your love."

Instagram / John Travolta

John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Ella Bleu & Benjamin

The actor paid tribute to his late wife, sharing several pics of her with their kids Ella BleuBenjamin (pictured) and late son Jett.

Happy Mother’s Day Kelly," John wrote on Instagram. "We love you we miss you."

