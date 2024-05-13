Kylie Jenner’s Latest Glimpse of Kids Stormi and Aire Will Warm Your Heart

Stormi and Aire look just like mommy, baby.
In fact, Kylie Jenner posted new photos of her kids—who she shares with ex Travis Scott—in honor of Mother's Day May 12.
The 26-year-old simply captioned her new post with a white heart emoji, but included seven new glimpses of Stormi and Aire. In the first pic, Stormi does her little brother's hair, and in the second Kylie poses with both kids in front of their Christmas tree.
Kylie—who is the youngest Kardashian sibling following Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kendall Jenner—also included solo shots of each kid in her carousel. In one, Stormi poses with ice cream, and in another, Aire beams in a swimming pool. Other photos included Aire giving his big sister a hug, and both kids loving on Kylie as she was glammed up in a silver dress.
And plenty of The Kardashians star's friends and fans sent love in the comments—including expecting mom Hailey Bieber, who penned, "Happy Mothers Day most beautiful Mommy."
Mother's Day isn't the only time Kylie has shown off how much she loves being a mom of two. After all, the Kylie Cosmetics founder threw a joint birthday bash for Stormi, 6, and Aire, 2, who celebrated birthdays on Feb. 1 and Feb. 2, respectively. The party included a dancing Stormi mascot as well as carnival rides and cotton candy.
And while Kylie's older sister, Kendall, recently shared she's happy being kid-free for now, the Khy founder has always been open about her love for being a young mom.
"I always knew I wanted to be a young mother," she told Interview Germany in 2019. "You don't know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child."
Kylie isn't the only mom who showed off their love for motherhood May 12. Read on to see all the stars' Mother's Day celebrations.