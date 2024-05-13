NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Travis Barker Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Baby Rocky for Mother's Day

For Mother's Day, Travis Barker gave a sweet shout-out to wife Kourtney Kardashian on Instagram and shared photos of her with their 6-month-old baby boy Rocky.

Travis Barker is drumming up a sweet Mother's Day tribute to wife Kourtney Kardashian.

"Happy Mother's Day to my best friend and partner," the Blink-182 drummer wrote on Instagram May 12. "Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife @kourtneykardash." 

Along with the message, Travis included photos of Kourtney with their baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker. One precious picture showed The Kardashians star holding the 6-month-old as he wore an adorable gray onesie while another snap showed the two twinning in white robes.

Other images showed Kourtney and Rocky lying in bed, him sitting in his stroller and her showcasing his tiny toes. Although, the Poosh founder and the musician continued to protect the little one's privacy by shielding his face from the camera. 

Travis also uploaded a photo of him and Kourtney sharing a squeeze on a boat and one of her snapping a selfie in her pajamas and fuzzy slippers. The Lemme mogul appreciated the Mother's Day shout-out, too and commented, "I love you forever and ever my husband."

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

The post wasn't the only way Travis celebrated Kourtney—who also shares kids Mason Disick, 14; Penelope Disick, 11; and Reign Disick, 9, with ex Scott Disick. The 48-year-old also showed his love by sending her several giant arrangements of roses.

And Travis wasn't the only one to wish Kourtney a happy Mother's Day on the 'gram, either as his kids posted tributes to her and their mom Shanna Moakler.

"Happy Mother's Day @kourtneykardash," Landon Barker, 20, wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Thank you for being so kind to me and treating me so well love you." 

Added 18-year-old Alabama Barker, "I love you, thank you [for] being another woman in my life to look after me & taking me in as your family. You have such a passion for being a great mom & always showing out for all of your kids, your grind is so inspiring your [sic] the best!"

And Atiana De La Hoya, 25, agreed Kourtney is "the most amazing mom and stepmom to us all, love you Kourt."

Of course, Kourtney also took a moment to honor her mom Kris Jenner. Sharing a throwback of the two to her Instagram Stories, the 45-year-old wrote, "Thank you @krisjenner for the best childhood I could dream of."

Instagram/Kourtney Kardashian

To keep up with more stars' Mother's Day tributes, scroll on.

Instagram / Courteney Cox

Courteney Cox & Coco Arquette

"I feel like I have so many wonderful mother figures in my life that teach me so much," the Friends alum wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of herself with her and ex-husband David Arquette's daughter. "Happy Mother’s Day to all."

Instagram / Brittany Mahomes

Patrick Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, Sterling & Bronze

"Being a Mom is the best title I could ever have," the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback's wife wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of herself with the NFL star and their kids. "I could not have asked for two better babies, raising them with their dad by my side makes every day beautiful. They make life fun & entertaining to say the least. They have brought so much peace and positivity into our life & I wouldn’t change a thing about it."

Brittany continued, "Thank you God for blessing me with this amazing family of mine. And to every mama in my life, Happy Mother’s Day. I have learned something from each of you & am so thankful to have you by my side in this crazy life."

Instagram / Anthony Hopkins

Anthony Hopkins

The 86-year-old paid tribute to his late mom Muriel Anne Hopkins on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Blac Chyna

Blac Chyna, King Cairo & Dream Kardashian

The model posted a video of herself and her kids in a Mother's Day tribute video to her mom. "Happy Mother’s Day to my mama Tokyo Toni," She wrote on Instagram, "without you I wouldn’t be the mother I am today. Thank you for all your love and prayers and guidance. And thank you for always having me laugh at jokes when you wasn’t even telling them because you’re just a naturally funny person."

Instagram / Brian Austin Green

Brian Austin Green & Sharna Burgess

"You stepped into this world (which could not have been farther from the one you knew) and have become the rock of this family," the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of his fiancé with their son Zane and his and ex-wife Megan Fox's kids Noah, Bodhi and Journey. "You are an incredible mother and fiancé and we all love you to death...Happy Mother’s Day baby."

Sharna responded, "Oh my gosh...The best thing that ever happened to me was you and those babies right there. You were all always a part of my future and my story and I wouldn’t have it any other way. I am the luckiest, and I love you all so much...Thank you for making me a mama."

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra & Malti

The Jonas Brothers singer shared this video of his wife and their daughter Malti on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Denise Miller-Jonas & Malti

"Happy Mother’s Day to all the mothers and mother figures out there," Nick wrote on Instagram. "I am so lucky to have been raised by such an incredible mother… and to now be married to the most amazing mom ever. You are so full of love and thoughtfulness with our daughter @priyankachopra you are such an inspiration in every way."

Instagram / Nick Jonas

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra, Madhu Chopra & Malti

"And special shout out to the world’s greatest mother in law," the singer continued. "So blessed. MM and I love the three of you so much."

Instagram / Tom Brady

Tom Brady, Bridget Moynahan & Jack

Tom shared a throwback pic of himself with his ex and their son on Mother's Day.

Instagram / Tom Brady

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Benjamin & Vivian

The retired NFL legend also included pic of his ex-wife and their children. "Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I’m lucky to have in my life," he wrote on Instagram. "None of this would be possible without your love."

Instagram / John Travolta

John Travolta, Kelly Preston, Ella Bleu & Benjamin

The actor paid tribute to his late wife, sharing several pics of her with their kids Ella BleuBenjamin (pictured) and late son Jett.

Happy Mother’s Day Kelly," John wrote on Instagram. "We love you we miss you."

