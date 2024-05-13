Travis Barker Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Baby Rocky for Mother's Day

Watch : Travis Barker Shares Rare Photo of Son Rocky on Social Media

Travis Barker is drumming up a sweet Mother's Day tribute to wife Kourtney Kardashian.

"Happy Mother's Day to my best friend and partner," the Blink-182 drummer wrote on Instagram May 12. "Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife @kourtneykardash."

Along with the message, Travis included photos of Kourtney with their baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker. One precious picture showed The Kardashians star holding the 6-month-old as he wore an adorable gray onesie while another snap showed the two twinning in white robes.

Other images showed Kourtney and Rocky lying in bed, him sitting in his stroller and her showcasing his tiny toes. Although, the Poosh founder and the musician continued to protect the little one's privacy by shielding his face from the camera.

Travis also uploaded a photo of him and Kourtney sharing a squeeze on a boat and one of her snapping a selfie in her pajamas and fuzzy slippers. The Lemme mogul appreciated the Mother's Day shout-out, too and commented, "I love you forever and ever my husband."