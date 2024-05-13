Travis Barker Shares Never-Before-Seen Photos of Kourtney Kardashian and Baby Rocky for Mother's Day

Travis Barker is drumming up a sweet Mother's Day tribute to wife Kourtney Kardashian.
"Happy Mother's Day to my best friend and partner," the Blink-182 drummer wrote on Instagram May 12. "Our children are so lucky to have you. Thank you for filling our home with love, laughter, and joy. I love you forever and ever my wife @kourtneykardash."
Along with the message, Travis included photos of Kourtney with their baby boy Rocky Thirteen Barker. One precious picture showed The Kardashians star holding the 6-month-old as he wore an adorable gray onesie while another snap showed the two twinning in white robes.
Other images showed Kourtney and Rocky lying in bed, him sitting in his stroller and her showcasing his tiny toes. Although, the Poosh founder and the musician continued to protect the little one's privacy by shielding his face from the camera.
Travis also uploaded a photo of him and Kourtney sharing a squeeze on a boat and one of her snapping a selfie in her pajamas and fuzzy slippers. The Lemme mogul appreciated the Mother's Day shout-out, too and commented, "I love you forever and ever my husband."
The post wasn't the only way Travis celebrated Kourtney—who also shares kids Mason Disick, 14; Penelope Disick, 11; and Reign Disick, 9, with ex Scott Disick. The 48-year-old also showed his love by sending her several giant arrangements of roses.
And Travis wasn't the only one to wish Kourtney a happy Mother's Day on the 'gram, either as his kids posted tributes to her and their mom Shanna Moakler.
"Happy Mother's Day @kourtneykardash," Landon Barker, 20, wrote on his Instagram Stories, "Thank you for being so kind to me and treating me so well love you."
Added 18-year-old Alabama Barker, "I love you, thank you [for] being another woman in my life to look after me & taking me in as your family. You have such a passion for being a great mom & always showing out for all of your kids, your grind is so inspiring your [sic] the best!"
And Atiana De La Hoya, 25, agreed Kourtney is "the most amazing mom and stepmom to us all, love you Kourt."
Of course, Kourtney also took a moment to honor her mom Kris Jenner. Sharing a throwback of the two to her Instagram Stories, the 45-year-old wrote, "Thank you @krisjenner for the best childhood I could dream of."
To keep up with more stars' Mother's Day tributes, scroll on.