Frankie Muniz's 3-Year-Old Son Mauz Makes His Red Carpet Debut

The littlest Muniz has made his red carpet debut.

Frankie Muniz and his wife Paige Muniz attended the Wildlife Warriors' Steve Irwin Gala on May 11 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, and with them was their 3-year-old son Mauz.

For the occasion, the family of three made sure to color coordinate, with Paige donning a beautiful black gown that matched Frankie's black tie and tan-colored suit jacket. Mauz arrived as the perfect complement to them both, looking dapper in a tiny black suit jacket and golden bowtie.

As they arrived onto the carpet, the Malcolm in the Middle alum held his son's hand before Mauz was greeted by Robert Irwin, who crouched down to greet the toddler and shake his hand.

Following the event, Frankie reshared a post from Robert to his May 12 Instagram Story, over which he wrote, "Amazing time last night with the incredible Irwin family in Vegas! They are incredible people!"