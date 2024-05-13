Frankie Muniz's 3-Year-Old Son Mauz Makes His Red Carpet Debut

The littlest Muniz has made his red carpet debut.
Frankie Muniz and his wife Paige Muniz attended the Wildlife Warriors' Steve Irwin Gala on May 11 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, and with them was their 3-year-old son Mauz.
For the occasion, the family of three made sure to color coordinate, with Paige donning a beautiful black gown that matched Frankie's black tie and tan-colored suit jacket. Mauz arrived as the perfect complement to them both, looking dapper in a tiny black suit jacket and golden bowtie.
As they arrived onto the carpet, the Malcolm in the Middle alum held his son's hand before Mauz was greeted by Robert Irwin, who crouched down to greet the toddler and shake his hand.
Following the event, Frankie reshared a post from Robert to his May 12 Instagram Story, over which he wrote, "Amazing time last night with the incredible Irwin family in Vegas! They are incredible people!"
Though Frankie still acts in addition to his career as a NASCAR driver, the 38-year-old has previously opened up about how he'd prefer Mauz to stay out of the acting business—at least until he is older.
"I would never let my kid go into the business," he told Australian outlet PEDESTRIAN.TV in a video released March 24. "And not that I had a negative experience, because to be honest, my experience was 100 percent positive. But I know so many people, friends that were close to me, that had such insanely negative experiences."
Another factor that affects his desire to keep Mauz out of the spotlight is the way social media has changed the landscape since Frankie's childhood career in the aughts.
"You're always being watched," he said of today's stars. "I was that last, literally, last generation of shows where the height of my career came before social media."
But while fans won't be seeing Mauz onscreen any time soon, they can get their fix of Frankie's mini-me on social media, where the Big Fat Liar alum often shares sweet looks into his life as a dad.
And for more celebrities with their lookalike kids, keep reading.