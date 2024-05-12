NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Kate Gosselin Shares Rare Photo of 4 of Her and Jon's Sextuplets at Their 20th Birthday Celebration

Four of Kate Gosselin and ex Jon Gosselin's sextuplets, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, appear at their 20th birthday celebration at a pic their mom shared on Mother's Day 2024.

Oops, you blinked and the Gosselin sextuplets turned 20.

Kate Gosselin shared a rare photo of four out of the six of her and ex-husband Jon Gosselin's youngest children May 12, Mother's Day, two days after their 20th birthday.

"No more teenagers in this house!" the 49-year-old wrote on Instagram, alongside a pic of kids Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel. "Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies! I love you! Who feels old? I know I do! #20yearsold #ItsaPICKLE"

The Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum's pic shows the four siblings standing by a chocolate-frosted birthday cake bearing decorations of a giant pickle and red jalapeños.

Jon, who lived in recent years with the other two sextuplets Collin and Hannah, also paid tribute to the sextuplets in an Instagram Live session. "I can't believe they're 20 either," he responded to fan. "I wished all my kids happy birthday publicly."

Hannah shared new images of herself on social media on her and her siblings' birthday. "Made you look, twice," she wrote on Instagram. #20thbirthday."

Jon commented, "Happy 20th!!!! Daughter. [Love] u."

Inside Hannah Gosselin's 18th Birthday Party

Hannah revealed last week on TikTok that she recently finished her freshman year of college. Last month, her dad had noted she was in college and Collin was set to begin his studies this fall.

"Hannah and Collin store their stuff in my house," the 47-year-old told E! News' Francesca Amiker at the grand opening of the Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center's new West Hollywood location. "They don't really live there. But it's a different time for me in my life only because, one day they're in my house, and then the next day they're not."

The former reality star also shared that his and Kate's twins Mady and Cara, 23, are living in New York and have "really great jobs."

While Collin has been estranged from his mom and siblings other than Hannah for several years, she has kept up with them, and follows most of her brothers and sisters on Instagram. Jon shared in his interview that she told him "they're doing really well, too."

See Kate's new pic of her and Jon's kids and look back at more photos of the family over the years...

Instagram / Kate Gosselin

Sextuplets' 20th Birthday

On Mother's Day 2024, two days after the former couple's sextuplets turned 20, Kate shared a tribute the four who lived with her: AlexisAadenJoel and Leah.

"No more teenagers in this house! Happy 20th birthday, my forever babies! I love you!" she wrote on Instagram. "Who feels old? I know I do! #20yearsold #ItsaPICKLE."

Instagram / Hannah Gosselin

Hannah's Birthday Post

Hannah shared new pics of herself on her and the other sextuplet's 20th birthday May 10.

Instagram / Hannah Gosselin

Hannah the Graduate

On to the next chapter! The sextuplet graduated from high school in 2023.

Instagram / Collin Gosselin
High School Graduates

Jon shared a pic of sextuplets Collin and Hannah graduating from high school in 2023, years after they had moved in with him.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Girls' Trip

Kate appears with twin Mady and Cara in New York City in 2019.

Instagram
All Grown-Up

"Happy 18th birthday!" Jon wrote on Instagram in 2022. "Today is your birthday we gonna say it loud. I love you. Love, Dad."

Instagram
Birthday Bash

"Our big celebration of #15 is finally winding down here! We celebrated ALL DAY LONG, beginning with a present at 6:30 am before school! I'm so very thankful for my ‘babies'.... somehow they are 15 already?!" Kate wrote on the special milestone in 2019. "I'm amazed by them each day! I'm so proud of the positive qualities I've seen developing as they edge closer to adulthood." 

Instagram
Back to Class

"This was yesterday! Feels like school never ended...and they're already back! #SeniorYear #EighthGrade #ProudMom," Kate wrote on Instagram in 2018.

 

Instagram / Jon Gosselin
Birthday Greetings

"Happy 15th Birthday Hannah, Collin, Alexis, Aaden, Joel and Leah!!!! Wow I can't believe you are 15!!! Time is flying by!!!" Jon Gosselin shared on Instagram when posing with Hannah and Collin Gosselin. "I love you all very much. I wish you the best day ever and I hope you enjoy your birthday celebrations today and this weekend!!! Love always, Dad." 

Instagram
Girl Power

"My beautiful 'little girls' .... they keep reminding me how many days until they turn 14. Today it was '12 days til we turn 14, Mom.' HOW'S THAT EVEN POSSIBLE?!" Kate shared with her followers in 2018. "I told Leah that she's too small to turn 14. She said 'Yeah, true. Are you sure I'm not turning 11 or 12?' I'm positive. I gave birth to you. They'll always be my babies....I love them so very much!" 

Instagram
Growing Up Gosselin

"I can't believe they're 13!" Kate Gosselin wrote on Instagram when celebrating a major birthday for her sextuplets. 

Donna Svennevik/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
Greetings From Alaska

Rewind to 2014 when Kate and her children found themselves visiting Alaska. 

Doug Meszler/Splash News
Girls Trip

Kate also treated her twin daughters Cara Gosselin and Mady Gosselin to a trip to New York City in 2014, where they stopped by the Manhattan Hotel. 

Instagram
Happy Holidays

"A precious Christmas memory. My 6 were 6. Christmas Eve 2010 and they're SO excited for Christmas!" Kate Gosselin wrote on Instagram with a throwback photo. "Look at those adorable smiles! #TheyAreMyHeart #My8ReasonsToKeepOnKeepingOn #NoMatterWhat #TrueLoveX8." 

 

Heidi Gutman/NBC NewsWire
Camera Ready

Back in October 2007, Jon and Kate Gosselin gathered their eight kids together for a trip to New York City. First stop? A visit to NBC's Today show. 

