Olivia Munn Shares She Underwent a Hysterectomy Amid Cancer Battle

Watch : Olivia Munn Details “Terrifying” Breast Cancer Journey

This Mother's Day, Olivia Munn is sharing a heartbreaking but hopeful personal update amid her recovery from breast cancer.

The 43-year-old revealed that that in April, she made the decision to undergo a hysterectomy, which marked her fifth surgery since she was diagnosed with the disease last year.

"I have now had a full hysterectomy," she told Vogue in an interview posted May 12, two months after she went public with her diagnosis of luminal B breast cancer in both her breasts. "I took out my uterus, fallopian tubes, and ovaries."

According to the magazine, Munn decided to undergo the procedure instead of continuing to take injections of Lupron, or leuprolide, which lowers the body's level of estrogen—a hormone on which her particular form of cancer feeds. The medication, which is also often used routinely in IVF and egg freezing treatments, can lead to multiple side effects such as extreme fatigue. For Munn, it was simply unbearable.

"It was next-level, debilitating exhaustion," she said. "I would wake up in the morning and almost immediately need to get back into bed."