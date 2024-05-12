Tom Brady Honors Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day After Netflix Roast

Tom Brady kept up his tradition of paying tribute to the mothers of his children on Mother's Day, one week after they all became the butt of jokes on his Netflix roast that often crossed offensive lines.
On May 11, Mother's Day 2024, the retired NFL legend shared throwback photos of himself with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and their kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, and with Bridget Moynahan and their son Jack, 16, as well as pics of his own mom, Galynn.
"Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I'm lucky to have in my life," Tom wrote on Instagram. None of this would be possible without your love."
The football icon had shared the same photos of Gisele and Bridget in an online Mother's Day tribute last year.
His latest post comes a week after he appeared on Netflix's live Roast of Tom Brady. Both Gisele, whose divorce from the athlete was finalized in 2022, and Bridget, whose 2006 breakup from Tom occurred while she was pregnant with their son, were featured in several of the comedians' jokes performed on the special, which was written by several comedy writers.
"Seriously, Tom, you're the best to ever play for too long," Nikki Glaser joked on the special. "You retired, then you came back and then you retired again, I get it, it's hard to walk away from something that's not your pregnant girlfriend, it's tough."
The Not Safe with Nikki Glaser host added that Tom likely "didn't know she was pregnant" and "just thought she was getting fat."
Meanwhile, Kevin Hart joked that Tom "f--ked" New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick by leaving the team for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. "You know who else f--ked their coach? Gisele," he continued. "She f--ked that karate man."
In February, a source confirmed to E! News that the supermodel is dating Joaquim Valente, her jiu-jitsu instructor, almost a year after the two sparked romance rumors. The supermodel has denied cheating on Tom, telling the New York Times in an interview published March 23, "That is a lie."
A month earlier, she spoke about her life post-divorce. "Right now, really, my priority is my kids," she told Robin Roberts during her Impact x Nightline special in February, "and creating this beautiful sanctuary for our family."
Look back at Tom's family photos over the years...