Tom Brady Honors Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day After Netflix Roast

Tom Brady paid tribute to his exes, Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan, on Mother's Day 2024, a week after jokes were made about them at his Netflix roast.

Watch: Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Post After NFL Star's Roast

Tom Brady kept up his tradition of paying tribute to the mothers of his children on Mother's Day, one week after they all became the butt of jokes on his Netflix roast that often crossed offensive lines.

On May 11, Mother's Day 2024, the retired NFL legend shared throwback photos of himself with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and their kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, and with Bridget Moynahan and their son Jack, 16, as well as pics of his own mom, Galynn.

"Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I'm lucky to have in my life," Tom wrote on Instagram. None of this would be possible without your love."

The football icon had shared the same photos of Gisele and Bridget in an online Mother's Day tribute last year.

His latest post comes a week after he appeared on Netflix's live Roast of Tom Brady. Both Gisele, whose divorce from the athlete was finalized in 2022, and Bridget, whose 2006 breakup from Tom occurred while she was pregnant with their son, were featured in several of the comedians' jokes performed on the special, which was written by several comedy writers.

Tom Brady’s Post-Retirement Life

"Seriously, Tom, you're the best to ever play for too long," Nikki Glaser joked on the special. "You retired, then you came back and then you retired again, I get it, it's hard to walk away from something that's not your pregnant girlfriend, it's tough."

The Not Safe with Nikki Glaser host added that Tom likely "didn't know she was pregnant" and "just thought she was getting fat."

Instagram / Tom Brady

Meanwhile, Kevin Hart joked that Tom "f--ked" New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick by leaving the team for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020. "You know who else f--ked their coach? Gisele," he continued. "She f--ked that karate man."

Instagram / Tom Brady

In February, a source confirmed to E! News that the supermodel is dating Joaquim Valente, her jiu-jitsu instructor, almost a year after the two sparked romance rumors. The supermodel has denied cheating on Tom, telling the New York Times in an interview published March 23, "That is a lie."

A month earlier, she spoke about her life post-divorce. "Right now, really, my priority is my kids," she told Robin Roberts during her Impact x Nightline special in February, "and creating this beautiful sanctuary for our family."

Look back at Tom's family photos over the years...

Instagram / Gisele Bündchen
Happy Birthday, Jack

Gisele Bündchen shared this family photo on Instagram on Tom Brady's son Jack's 14th birthday, writing, "Happy birthday Jack! We are all so lucky to have you in our lives. Thank you for being the best big brother in the world. We love you soooo much!"

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
Celebrate Good Times

While wearing his Christopher Cloos x Brady sunglasses, Tom celebrates his Super Bowl win with daughter Vivian during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers boat parade. 

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
V for Victory

After winning his seventh Super Bowl, the Tampa Bay quarterback celebrated with his daughter Vivian.

Instagram
Family Man

Tom snuggled with his kids John "Jack" Moynahan (with ex Bridget Moynahan), Vivian and Benjamin in this adorable photo snapped by Gisele on Father's Day.

Instagram
Quarterback In Training

Brady went from quarterback to coach with his son on the beach, writing on Instagram that he's "#dadsfavoriteworkoutpartner."

Instagram
XOXO

Gisele shared this adorable photo on Instagram of Tom giving his son a kiss on the forehead.

Instagram
The Whole Team

The whole Brady-bünch posed together at the Mercedes-Benz in Atlanta ahead of the Super Bowl LIII, which the Patriots later won.

Instagram
Clowning Around

Tom lurked as Pennywise the Dancing Clown in a window behind his family as they celebrate Halloween in 2018.

John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
Daddy's Little Girl

As Tom geared up for another football season, he stopped to give his daughter a little love and clearly this one has her dad's full attention.

Instagram
Horsing Around

In July 2018, the Brady bunch headed out of town for a family vacation and they couldn't look any happier on their horseback riding adventure.

Instagram
Goofballs

Tom celebrated Father's Day with a family dinner and lots of silly photos with his younger son, Ben. 

Instagram
Group Hug

There's nothing sweeter than seeing the greatest quarterback of all time (he has seven Super Bowl rings) get smothered in love by his three kids.

Instagram
Chill Dad

Even though it was springtime, Tom bundled up with Ben for a fun day outside...complete with a little training.

Instagram
Some Bunny Loves You

Tom Brady as the Easter bunny? Who would've guessed?!

Tom Vs Time/Facebook
Familia

The super sweet family was all smiles during one of Brady's episodes of Tom vs. Time.

Instagram
Chow Time

After playing in another Super Bowl, Tom took a little break with his family, complete with burger time and selfies.

Instagram
Win Or Lose

Even though the Patriots lost the 2018 Super Bowl, Tom had his support squad ready and waiting to cheer him up.

Instagram
Go Pats!

Ahead of Super Bowl LII, the Patriots QB posed for pictures with his whole family including Gisele and oldest son Jack, second-born Ben, and daughter Vivian.

Instagram
Birthday Boy

The New England Patriots quarterback showed his second oldest son a little love on his birthday in December of 2017, writing, "Happy Birthday to the sweetest 8 year old boy a mom and dad could ever ask for! So filled with love and joy! We are so proud of you Benny! And you shine a light that brightens our lives every day! We love you."

Instagram
Baking Buddy

Vivian was the ultimate sous chef as her dad made her biscuits before Thanksgiving and really, what can't Brady do?

Instagram
Hammock Life

The dynamic duo of Tom and Ben spent a November day swinging in a hammock together and we really wish we had some R&R like this in our near future.

Instagram
Wax On, Wax Off

Leave it to Tom to teach his son more than just football. 

Instagram
Summer Fun

The Brady crew rolled around in the grass and enjoyed spending time together in June 2017 and it really does look like they are having a blast.

Instagram
Silly Bradys

Who says you're too old to make funny faces?

Billie Weiss/Getty Images
Parade Pops

When the Patriots headed back to Boston for their parade celebration after their 2017 Super Bowl win, Tom brought Ben along for the ride making him the coolest dad around.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images
Brady's Littlest Fan

Winning the Super Bowl in 2017 was great, but getting to celebrate with your daughter on the field is priceless. 

Instagram
Good Luck Kisses

In 2017, Vivian gave her dad a big good luck kiss before he headed out for a game. Seriously, these two are so stinking cute.

Instagram
Fan Club

Tom's fans span near and far, but his biggest fans are his three kids and their "Brady" jerseys continually make us love them even more as a unit.

Instagram
Tree Fairy

Decorating the Christmas tree is twice as fun when you have your precious daughter helping you out...especially when she's dressed as a fairy!

Instagram
Vacation Mode

The football player loves to spend his off time with his adorable kiddos at the beach and we totally approve.

