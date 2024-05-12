Tom Brady Honors Exes Gisele Bündchen and Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day After Netflix Roast

Watch : Tom Brady's Ex Bridget Moynahan Shares Cryptic Post After NFL Star's Roast

Tom Brady kept up his tradition of paying tribute to the mothers of his children on Mother's Day, one week after they all became the butt of jokes on his Netflix roast that often crossed offensive lines.

On May 11, Mother's Day 2024, the retired NFL legend shared throwback photos of himself with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and their kids Benjamin, 14, and Vivian, 11, and with Bridget Moynahan and their son Jack, 16, as well as pics of his own mom, Galynn.

"Happy Mothers Day to these kind, caring, compassionate and POWERFUL moms that I'm lucky to have in my life," Tom wrote on Instagram. None of this would be possible without your love."

The football icon had shared the same photos of Gisele and Bridget in an online Mother's Day tribute last year.

His latest post comes a week after he appeared on Netflix's live Roast of Tom Brady. Both Gisele, whose divorce from the athlete was finalized in 2022, and Bridget, whose 2006 breakup from Tom occurred while she was pregnant with their son, were featured in several of the comedians' jokes performed on the special, which was written by several comedy writers.