Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates 25th Birthday With Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake

Sabrina Carpenter marked her milestone 25th birthday at a party with boyfriend Barry Keoghan and friends, as well as a cake bearing a Leonardo DiCaprio meme.

Sabrina Carpenter is celebrating a milestone birthday of titanic proportions.

The "Feather" singer turned 25 May 11 and marked the occasion at a party in New York City with friends and boyfriend Barry Keoghan, as seen in videos posted on TMZ and on social media. Rapper Ice Spice also shared on her Instagram Stories a clip of the birthday girl blowing out the candles on her sheet cake, which featured a Leonardo DiCaprio meme—a 2016 selfie of the Oscar winner bearing the caption, "Nooo don't turn 25 your so sexy aha."

The guest of honor also received a smaller, round cake containing the words, "Is 25 that sweet? I guess so!"—which includes lyrics from her latest single "Espresso."

The former Disney Channel star also quoted the song in her own birthday post shared on Instagram. "That's that me birthday," she wrote in the caption, alongside childhood photos of herself.

Barry, 31, commented with an emoji of a face holding back tears and an X.

Sabrina and the Saltburn actor confirmed their romance in February when they were photographed together in Los Angeles during a short break from Taylor Swift's Eras tour. The fellow singer had opened for her since summer 2023.

Instagram / Ice Spice

Later that month, Barry made their relationship Instagram official by commenting on a video Sabrina shared of herself performing with the Grammy winner onstage during her concert in Sydney, Australia. He would later go on to join her during the tour.

Instagram / Ice Spice

Then in March, the couple took their romance to Hollywood, attending Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party together. While they did not pose for joint photos upon their arrival, earlier this month, they made their romance red carpet official at the Met Gala.

Look back at the couple's road to romance...

(Photo by River Callaway/Billboard via Getty Images, Photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage)

February 2024: Romance Confirmed

The pair went public with their relationship when they were photographed together on a date night in Los Angeles.

Don Arnold/TAS24 / Getty Images for TAS Rights Management / Leon Bennett/Getty Images for MBJx DAVID YURMAN

February 2024: Queen Sabrina

Barry made their relationship Instagram official by commenting on a video Sabrina shared of herself performing a duet with Taylor Swift onstage during her concert in Sydney, Australia. She had opened for the Grammy winner for weeks but was unable to perform her regular set before the show that day due to bad weather.

The actor would later go on to meet up with Sabrina during the tour.

Dave Benett/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

March 2024: Post-Oscars Date

The pair attended Vanity Fair's 2024 Oscars after-party together but did not walk the red carpet together.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

May 2024: Red Carpet Official

They made their romance red carpet official two months later, at the 2024 Met Gala.

Instagram / Ice Spice

Happy Birthday Sabrina

The singer celebrates her 25th birthday with Barry, friends and a Leonardo DiCaprio meme.

