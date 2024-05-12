Sabrina Carpenter Celebrates 25th Birthday With Leonardo DiCaprio Meme Cake

Watch : Sabrina Carpenter References Barry Keoghan with Coachella ‘Nonsense’ Outro

Sabrina Carpenter is celebrating a milestone birthday of titanic proportions.

The "Feather" singer turned 25 May 11 and marked the occasion at a party in New York City with friends and boyfriend Barry Keoghan, as seen in videos posted on TMZ and on social media. Rapper Ice Spice also shared on her Instagram Stories a clip of the birthday girl blowing out the candles on her sheet cake, which featured a Leonardo DiCaprio meme—a 2016 selfie of the Oscar winner bearing the caption, "Nooo don't turn 25 your so sexy aha."

The guest of honor also received a smaller, round cake containing the words, "Is 25 that sweet? I guess so!"—which includes lyrics from her latest single "Espresso."

The former Disney Channel star also quoted the song in her own birthday post shared on Instagram. "That's that me birthday," she wrote in the caption, alongside childhood photos of herself.

Barry, 31, commented with an emoji of a face holding back tears and an X.