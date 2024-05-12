The Best Walking Pads & Under-Desk Treadmills for Your Home Office Space

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Our Picks:
- Best Overall: GOYOUTH 2 in 1 Under Desk Electric Treadmill, $289.99
- Most Popular on Amazon: Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill,
$299.99$285.99
- Most Budget-Friendly: Yagud Under Desk Treadmill,
$199.99$169.99
- Most Compact: WalkingPad C1 Lightest Foldable Walking Machine,
$499$479
- Comes with a Removable Desk: UREVO Treadmill with Desk, $499.99
After a long day of sitting at work, I often take a look at my fitness tracker and realize that I've barely moved. And it doesn't feel great. So when I heard about under-desk treadmills and walking pads that could keep me active while I work at home, I was immediately intrigued. More compact than traditional treadmills, these finds can conveniently fit in your home office and give you your daily steps – and some even have the capabilities for a run. From the foldable and compact, to designs with removable phone mounts and desks, these are the best walking pads and under-desk treadmills for your home office space. I've broken down the factors to look out for, and highlighted the specs for each device, so keep reading.
What Should You Consider When Shopping for Under-Desk Treadmills & Walking Pads?
Buying an under-desk treadmill or walking pad can be an investment, so there are a few specs that you should factor in before you purchase.
- Size: Getting a walking pad or under-desk treadmill that fits your home office space is key. Take a close look at dimensions, the weight capacity, and how much the device weighs (especially, if you plan on moving it to make room for a chair).
- Speed: If you plan on running and jogging in addition to walking, you'll want a sturdier machine that has a higher max speed.
- Features: Some machines include app connectivity and touchscreens, while others include desks, phone mounts, or incline abilities, so look for any special features that appeal.
So, if you want to stay active while you work at home, scroll down for the best walking pads and under-desk treadmills. Get those steps in.
Best Walking Pad Overall
GOYOUTH 2 in 1 Under Desk Electric Treadmill
With a max speed of 7 mph, this under-desk treadmill can be used for walking and even some running. It's Bluetooth-enabled and the LED display can show you your time, calories, step, speed, and distance. Set-up is easy, plus the built-in wheels make it easy to move.
- Belt Size: 15.75 x 41.34 inches
- Dimensions (DxWxH): 49 x 21.6 x 5.9 inches
- Weight: 50.7 pounds
- Max User Weight: 300 pounds
- Max Speed: 7 mph
Most Popular Walking Pad on Amazon
Goplus 2 in 1 Folding Treadmill
Backed by over 6,000 5-star Amazon reviews, the Goplus 2 is a popular choice. It can get up to 7.5 mph, so it's another option for running, and the LED display shows the time, speed, distance, and calories. Features include Bluetooth connectivity, a removable phone holder, and a remote control to adjust the speed.
- Belt Size: 39.3 x 16 inches
- Dimensions (DxWxH): 52.5 x 29 x 44.5 inches
- Weight: 69.5 pounds
- Max User Weight: 265 pounds
- Max Speed: 7.5 mph
Most Budget-Friendly Walking Pad
Yagud Under Desk Treadmill
Priced under $170, this under-desk treadmill is an affordable option. It can get up to 3.8 mph, which makes it great for brisk walking or light jogging, and it includes a remote control for controlling the speed and other functions. The LED display shows the time, calories, steps, speed, and distance, and there's built-in wheels for portability.
- Belt Size: 15.5 inches width
- Dimensions (DxWxH): 49 x 20.5 x 4.92 inches
- Weight: 44 pounds
- Max User Weight: 265 pounds
- Max Speed: 3.8 mph
Most Compact Walking Pad
WalkingPad C1 Lightest Foldable Walking Machine
If space is an issue, this lightweight and foldable walking pad is a solid bet -- it can even fit under a bed or couch. And with the code WPMOM you can get $50 off the price below. Features include a remote control, display screen, and foot sensing speed control.
- Belt Size: 47.24 x 16.5 inches
- Dimensions (HxWxL): 57 x 20.7 x 4.6 inches
- Weight: 48.5 pounds
- Max User Weight: 220 pounds
- Max Speed: 3.75 mph
Walking Pad with a Removable Phone Mount
UREVO 2 in 1 Under Desk Treadmill
The UREVO 2 in 1 is a good option if you want a phone mount that's easy to set up and remove. It has a max speed of 7.5 mph for walking, running, and jogging, and includes an LED display to show speed, distance, time, and calories. The machine comes with a remote control and wheels for convenient portability.
- Belt Size: 17 x 42.5 inches
- Dimensions (DxWxH): 26.4 x 53.1 x 5.1 inches
- Weight: 57.3 pounds
- Max User Weight: 265 pounds
- Max Speed: 7.5 mph
Best Walking Pad with a Removable Desk
UREVO Treadmill with Desk
Not a lot of walking pads come with a removable desk, which makes this option a solid choice. Walk, run, or jog while you work, and the display will show your stats. There's also a remote and shock absorbers that give you a smooth ride.
- Belt Size: 16.5 x 42.5 inches
- Dimensions (DxWxH): 50.9 x 37.4 x 27.2 inches
- Weight: 86 pounds
- Max User Weight: 286 pounds
- Max Speed: 8.6 mph
Best Foldable Walking Pad
WalkingPad R1 Pro 2IN1 Foldable Treadmill
When you use code WPEAL, you can get $100 off this WalkingPad treadmill. It easily folds, includes a flexible handrail, and features a display so you can track your time, speed, steps, and calories. And since it can get up to 6.2 mph, you can walk, run, or jog while you work.
- Belt Size: 47.2 x 17.3 inches
- Dimensions: 57.48 x 28.35 x 35.43 inches
- Weight: 83.77 pounds
- Max User Weight: 220 pounds
- Max Speed: 6.2 mph
Best Walking Pad with an Incline
Egofit Walker Pro
If you want to walk with the option of a 5% incline, then you have to get the Egofit Walker Pro. It has a small footprint, which is great if you're short on space, and includes a remote control and wheels for convenient portability. Plus, there's a display to track your calories, time, steps, distance, and speed.
- Belt Size: 34.25 x 16.54 inches
- Dimensions (DxWxH): 38.39 x 26.18 x 6.89 inches
- Weight: 48.5 pounds
- Max User Weight: 220 pounds
- Max Speed: 3.1 mph
Highest Load Bearing Walking Pad
Sperax Walking Pad
If you're on the hunt for a walking pad with a higher user weight, then the Sperax is a great choice. It can accommodate up to 320 pounds and has a maximum speed of 3.8 mph, perfect for a brisk walk or light jog. A remote control is included, plus a display so you can track your speed, distance, time, and calories.
- Belt Size: 16.54x 39.78 inches
- Dimensions (DxWxH): 48 x 19.6 x 4.6 inches
- Weight: 45 pounds
- Max User Weight: 320 pounds
- Max Speed: 3.8 mph