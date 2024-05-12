The Best Walking Pads & Under-Desk Treadmills for Your Home Office Space

After a long day of sitting at work, I often take a look at my fitness tracker and realize that I've barely moved. And it doesn't feel great. So when I heard about under-desk treadmills and walking pads that could keep me active while I work at home, I was immediately intrigued. More compact than traditional treadmills, these finds can conveniently fit in your home office and give you your daily steps – and some even have the capabilities for a run. From the foldable and compact, to designs with removable phone mounts and desks, these are the best walking pads and under-desk treadmills for your home office space. I've broken down the factors to look out for, and highlighted the specs for each device, so keep reading.

What Should You Consider When Shopping for Under-Desk Treadmills & Walking Pads?

Buying an under-desk treadmill or walking pad can be an investment, so there are a few specs that you should factor in before you purchase.

Size: Getting a walking pad or under-desk treadmill that fits your home office space is key. Take a close look at dimensions, the weight capacity, and how much the device weighs (especially, if you plan on moving it to make room for a chair).

Speed: If you plan on running and jogging in addition to walking, you'll want a sturdier machine that has a higher max speed.

If you plan on running and jogging in addition to walking, you'll want a sturdier machine that has a higher max speed. Features: Some machines include app connectivity and touchscreens, while others include desks, phone mounts, or incline abilities, so look for any special features that appeal.

So, if you want to stay active while you work at home, scroll down for the best walking pads and under-desk treadmills. Get those steps in.