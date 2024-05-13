Get 50% Off Urban Outfitters, 70% Off Coach, 70% Off Kate Spade, 20% Off Oribe, 80% Off Rugs & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Who said Mondays have to be mundane? Certainly not me! In fact, I'm here to flip the script and turn your Monday blues into Monday hues with some seriously amazing deals and steals. Because let's face it, what better way to kickstart your week than by treating yourself to a little shopping spree?
So, while the world might be groaning about the start of the workweek, I've been busy scouring the internet for the most premium discounts on beauty, fashion, and home goodies. And guess what? I've struck gold! Today's lineup of bargains is nothing short of spectacular. These fabulous finds are just a click away.
E! Shopping Editor Picks
- Target: Shop size-inclusive dresses under $25 from Target.
- Rugs.com: Take 80% off indoor and outdoor rugs.
- Urban Outfitters: Get 50% off t-shirts, shorts, and summer essentials.
- Oribe: Take 20% off all Oribe products (discount applied at checkout). My pick: Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray.
- Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on Coach bags and accessories.
- Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off select items.
- Sleep Number: Save up to 50% during the Sleep Number Memorial Day Sale.
Today's Best Fashion Deals
Urban Outfitters Deals
Get 50% off t-shirts, shorts, and summer essentials from Urban Outfitters.
More Fashion Deals
Abercrombie: Take 25% off all shorts from Abercrombie.
adidas: Save 50% on adidas styles that rarely go on sale.
Aerie: Save up to 40% on Aerie swimwear.
Allbirds: Get 20% off select styles and an EXTRA 20% OFF clearance styles.
ASOS: Shop these 25% off dress deals from ASOS. Use the promo code VACAY to get this discount.
Athleta: Take up to 60% off new markdowns from Athleta.
Banana Republic Factory: Get up to 50% off everything from Banana Republic Factory.
Ban.do: Save 50% on clothing and accessories.
Bare Necessities: Get 10 panties for only $35.
Blue Nile: Save up to 30% on lab grown diamonds from Blue Nile.
Boohoo: Save 40% on almost everything from Boohoo.
Coach Outlet: Save up to 70% on Coach bags and accessories.
Cozy Earth: Shop 30% off deals during the Cozy Earth Mother's Day Sale.
Cupshe: Save up to 70% on thousands of styles from Cupshe.
CUUP: Save 25% on CUUP swimwear and 20% on everything else. My pick: the CUUP bras.
Draper James: Elevate your wardrobe with limited time deals from Reese Witherspoon's Draper James.
Everlane: Take 25% off linen styles from Everlane.
Gap: Save 50% on Gap shorts and 40% on everything else.
Gymshark: Score 20% off deals on shirts and shorts from Gymshark.
HerRoom: Get 70% off hundreds of styles during the HerRoom Semi-Annual Sale.
Hollister: Take 25% off Hollister collared shirts and dresses. Plus, 20% off everything else.
J.Crew: Save up to 50% on women's swim and getaway tops.
J.Crew Factory: Get up to 60% off J.Crew styles. Plus, an EXTRA 30% off when you spend $125+.
JMP the Label: Save 25% sitewide on Juliette Porter's swim line JMP the Label. Plus, 70% off markdowns.
Kate Spade: Save 40% on Kate Spade markdowns.
Kate Spade Outlet: Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off select items.
lululemon: Technically, there isn't a lululemon sale today, but you can get amazing prices on 200+ styles in the We Made Too Much section.
Marshalls: Get major fashion deals from Marshalls.
Michael Kors: Save 25% during the Michael Kors Summer Style Event.
New Balance: Shop 25% off deals from the New Balance Mid-Season Event.
Nordstrom Rack: Don't miss these 65% discounts on Khloé Kardashian's brand Good American from Nordstrom Rack.
Old Navy: All linen styles are on sale- $15 shorts, $20 dresses, and $20 pants.
Reebok: Use the code EXTRA to save an ADDITIONAL 50% on Reebok markdowns.
Skechers: Save 30% on select styles during the Skechers Mid-Season Sale.
Soma: Get 7 panties for $37 (and save $61).
Stuart Weitzman: Use the code NEWSHOES25 to get 25% off your next Stuart Weitzman order.
Summersalt: Use the code SUNNYDAYS to get 25% off swimsuits from Summersalt.
Swimsuits For All: Shop buy 1, get 1 free deals from Swimsuits For All.
Target: Shop size-inclusive dresses under $25 from Target.
ThirdLove: Buy one get, get one for 50% off with the promo code BOGO50.
TJ Maxx: Don't miss major discounts on spring and summer fashion from TJ Maxx.
VICI: Use the code MAY20 to save 20% on your VICI order.
Vince Camuto: Get 20% off Vince Camuto sandals with the promo code BEACHDAY.
Windsor: Get 80% off Windsor spring styles.
Today's Best Beauty Deals
Oribe Deals
Take 20% off all Oribe products (discount applied at checkout). My pick: Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray.
More Beauty Deals
Beachwaver: Save up to 40% on Beachwaver rotating curling irons and styling products.
Bluemercury: Use the code GLOW25 to get 25% off M-61 skincare products from Bluemercury.
Dermstore: Use the coe SUN to get 20% off celeb favorite brand EltaMD.
Foreo: Spoil yourself with 50% off Foreo skincare devices.
ghd: Take 25% off ghd flat irons, curling wands, curling irons, hair dryers, and more.
Herbivore Botanicals: Use the code GLOW25 to get 25% off Herbivore super potent, plat-powered serums.
Kitsch: Use the code MDAY25 to get 25% off Kitsch hair care, skincare, and more.
KVD Beauty: Get 30% off KVD Beauty foundation, concealer, and blush.
Laura Geller: Use the code MDS10 to save up to 50% on Laura Geller makeup.
MAC: Get 30% off last chance products from MAC Cosmetics.
Mario Badescu: Use the promo code BEST30 to save 30% on Mario Badescu skincare.
Murad: Use the code RETINAL to get 25% off Murad Retinal ReSculpt Overnight Treatment.
Nudestix: Pick a palette with 5 Nudestix minis of your choice for just $60.
NuFACE: Shop 10% off last chance deals on NuFACE skincare devices and serums.
Omnilux: Get $45 off full-size LED skincare devices from Omnilux. Plus, 15% off mini devices and serums.
Origins: Save 20% on everything from Origins. Plus, get a free 8-piece gift set when. you spend $100+.
Peter Thomas Roth: Use the code MOM38 to get this $200 Peter Thomas Roth eye concentrate for only $38.
Philosophy: Save 30% sitewide on Philosophy skincare, 3-in-1 shower gels, and more.
Violet Grey: Save 50% on Charlotte Tilbury, Maison Margiela, Byredo, and more top beauty brands.
Today's Best Home Deals
Rugs.com Deals
Take 80% off indoor and outdoor rugs (no promo code needed).
More Home Deals
Amerisleep: Get $450 off an Amerisleep mattress.
Avocado Mattress: Take 20% off Avocado Mattress during the Memorial Day Sale.
Blendjet: Get 12% off 1 Blendjet item, 15% off 2 items, or 20% off 3+ items.
Capri Blue: Use the code VOLCANO to save 25% on Capri Blue Volcano Candles. Plus, get free shipping.
Casper: Get 30% off mattresses and more during the Casper Memorial Day Sale.
Cocoon by Sealy: Take 35% off your Cocoon by Sealy purchase.
Crate & Barrel: Get 30% off best-selling furniture from Crate & Barrel.
Cuisinart: Take $100 off select Cuisinart gadgets.
DreamCloud: Save 50% on DreamCloud mattresses.
Dyson: Get $170 off Dyson vacuums and other devices.
Ember: Use the code BESTMOM to get 20% off select warming mugs and accessories from Ember.
Hexclad: Shop cookware deals from the Hexclad Mother's Day Sale.
Hurom: Take $100 off Hurom juicers with the code HEALTHYMOM.
Leesa: Take 25% off a Leesa mattress. Plus, get 2 free pillows ($180 value).
Nectar Sleep: Shop 40% off deals on Nectar Sleep mattresses.
Nuzzie: Use the code MOMSDAY20 to get 20% off weighted blankets from Nuzzie.
Our Place: Save 40% on Our Place cookware, kitchen tools, and more.
Pottery Barn: Shop deals up to 60% off on spring clearance items from Pottery Barn.
Purple: Get up to $800 off a Purple mattress and base.
Sleep Number: Save up to 50% during the Sleep Number Memorial Day Sale.
Sur La Table: Save 30% on outdoor essentials from Sur La Table.
Wayfair: Get 60% off indoor/outdoor rugs.
West Elm: Shop 60% off home deals from West Elm.
Yankee Candle: Buy 1 large candle, get another for 50% off.
More Deals
Away: Get $50 off any best-selling suitcase and bag combo from Away.
BruMate: Save 20% on select BruMate travel mugs.
Omaha Steaks: Shop 50% discounts from Omaha Steaks.
Samsonite: Travel in style with 50% off Samsonite luggage discounts.
What are the best deals right now?
Shop size-inclusive dresses under $25 from Target. Take 80% off indoor and outdoor rugs. Get 50% off t-shirts, shorts, and summer essentials.
Take 20% off all Oribe products (discount applied at checkout). My pick: Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray. Save up to 70% on Coach bags and accessories. Nab 70% off hundreds of Kate Spade styles. Plus, an EXTRA 20% off select items.
How can I find the best deals?
If you love discounts, but you don't have the time to search, you can count on E! Insider Shop to scout the best deals. We share the must-shop sales every week day morning from our favorite retailers.
What stores always have deals?
Even if there isn't a designated sale, you can always find amazing discounts at Nordstrom Rack, Banana Republic Factory, Coach Outlet, the lululemon We Made Too Much section, Kate Spade Outlet, J.Crew Factory, TJ Maxx, and Marshalls.
If you're still shopping, check out these kitchen must-haves.