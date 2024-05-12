Chris Pine Reflects on Losing Out on The O.C. Role Due to His "Bad Acne"

Watch : Mischa Barton Reveals Romance with 'O.C.' Co-Star

More than 20 years ago, Chris Pine almost played Ryan Atwood opposite Mischa Barton on the hit series The O.C.

But there was just one problem that ultimately made him lose out on the role—despite giving a good audition.

"My bad skin," the now-43-year-old recalled on the May 9 episode of Josh Horowitz's podcast Happy Sad Confused. "I had awful skin as a teenager and then when I came after college, my skin started breaking out again."

The Wonder Woman star, who was 23 when The O.C. premiered on FOX, signaled that his "bad acne" did not fit a "teenage melodrama" that would have "pretty people doing pretty things."

Pine said it was "emotionally incapacitating" having bad acne. He also shared an inspiring message for those currently suffering from it. "I get you. I hear you. I've been there. I know how depressing it can be and the kind of depths of sorrow it can it can drag you to. But there is a brighter day."