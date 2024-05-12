Chris Pine Reflects on Losing Out on The O.C. Role Due to His "Bad Acne"

More than 20 years ago, Chris Pine almost played Ryan Atwood opposite Mischa Barton on the hit series The O.C.
But there was just one problem that ultimately made him lose out on the role—despite giving a good audition.
"My bad skin," the now-43-year-old recalled on the May 9 episode of Josh Horowitz's podcast Happy Sad Confused. "I had awful skin as a teenager and then when I came after college, my skin started breaking out again."
The Wonder Woman star, who was 23 when The O.C. premiered on FOX, signaled that his "bad acne" did not fit a "teenage melodrama" that would have "pretty people doing pretty things."
Pine said it was "emotionally incapacitating" having bad acne. He also shared an inspiring message for those currently suffering from it. "I get you. I hear you. I've been there. I know how depressing it can be and the kind of depths of sorrow it can it can drag you to. But there is a brighter day."
The Star Trek actor's O.C. past was previously detailed in Rolling Stone's chief TV critic Alan Sepinwall's 2023 book Welcome to the O.C.: The Oral History, which featured interviews with creator Josh Schwartz and others who worked on the show. Casting director Patrick Rush is quoted inside as saying that while Pine was "really good" in his audition for the lead male role of Atwood, he "was at the age where he was experiencing really bad skin problems."
He added, "It was at that point where it looked insurmountable. And as a kid who grew up with horrible skin, it just broke my heart. But Chris Pine's fine now. He's all right."
According to the book, Garrett Hedlund and D.J. Cotrona were also considered for the role of Atwood, which ultimately went to Ben McKenzie.
Pine would go on to make his onscreen acting debut on an episode of E.R. in 2003, the same year The O.C. premiered. A year later, he was seen in his breakout role of Nicholas Devereaux, the love interest of Anne Hathaway's lead character in the film The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement. Pine can currently be seen in the new film Poolman, which marks his directorial debut.
