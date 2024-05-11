Gypsy Rose Blanchard Tastes Her First In-N-Out Burger and Gives Her Honest Review

Watch : Gypsy Rose Blanchard Shares Transformation Photos, Shares Message About "Hope"

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has tasted her first double-double dose of freedom.

On May 9, more than four months after she was released from prison, the 32-year-old shared a TikTok video of herself tasting her first In-N-Out Burger. She got the Double-Double, prepared animal-style: Two mustard-cooked beef patties, two slices of cheese, lettuce, a slice of tomato, pickles and grilled onions served on a toasted bun with extra spread.

Gypsy revealed her rating for her first In-N-Out Burger, a chain that originated in California, after comparing it to McDonald's. "I would rate a Big Mac probably a 3," she said. "And I would rate this probably about a 7."

The influencer was not a fan of In-N-Out Burger's French fries.

"Still not gonna lie," she said about the thin, hand-cut pieces of potato fried in sunflower oil. "McDonald's is still my favorite fries."

She joked, "They're a little skinny, and as you can see, I'm nothing but skinny."

Gypsy later commented, "I am a thick cut fry kinda gal."