Gypsy Rose Blanchard Tastes Her First In-N-Out Burger and Gives Her Honest Review

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has tasted her first double-double dose of freedom.
On May 9, more than four months after she was released from prison, the 32-year-old shared a TikTok video of herself tasting her first In-N-Out Burger. She got the Double-Double, prepared animal-style: Two mustard-cooked beef patties, two slices of cheese, lettuce, a slice of tomato, pickles and grilled onions served on a toasted bun with extra spread.
Gypsy revealed her rating for her first In-N-Out Burger, a chain that originated in California, after comparing it to McDonald's. "I would rate a Big Mac probably a 3," she said. "And I would rate this probably about a 7."
The influencer was not a fan of In-N-Out Burger's French fries.
"Still not gonna lie," she said about the thin, hand-cut pieces of potato fried in sunflower oil. "McDonald's is still my favorite fries."
She joked, "They're a little skinny, and as you can see, I'm nothing but skinny."
Gypsy later commented, "I am a thick cut fry kinda gal."
She also said in her video, "That's hot," which prompted Paris Hilton to echo her remark in the comments, which the socialite had made famous in the '00s on her and Nicole Richie's reality show The Simple Life.
trying new things has been one of the best parts of freedom!
The Louisiana resident, who recently visited the stars' hometown of Los Angeles, captioned her TikTok post, "Trying new things has been one of the best parts of freedom!"
In recent months, she has been documenting her life on social media and on camera for the upcoming Lifetime special Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which is set for release June 3. Gypsy served seven years for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who she had alleged had abused her and made her and the public believe she various diseases and was forced to use a wheelchair, despite not actually being ill.
The influencer recently underwent a physical transformation, dying her brunette hair blonde and getting a nose job. Her love life also changed drastically—she filed for divorce from husband Ryan Anderson in April and rekindled her romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.
