Gypsy Rose Blanchard Tastes Her First In-N-Out Burger and Gives Her Honest Review

Gypsy Rose Blanchard tried her first burger and fries from In-N-Out Burger, months after being released from prison. Find out what she thought about her meal.

By Corinne Heller May 11, 2024 10:11 PMTags
FoodGypsy Rose Blanchard
Gypsy Rose Blanchard has tasted her first double-double dose of freedom.

On May 9, more than four months after she was released from prison, the 32-year-old shared a TikTok video of herself tasting her first In-N-Out Burger. She got the Double-Double, prepared animal-style: Two mustard-cooked beef patties, two slices of cheese, lettuce, a slice of tomato, pickles and grilled onions served on a toasted bun with extra spread.

Gypsy revealed her rating for her first In-N-Out Burger, a chain that originated in California, after comparing it to McDonald's. "I would rate a Big Mac probably a 3," she said. "And I would rate this probably about a 7."

The influencer was not a fan of In-N-Out Burger's French fries.

"Still not gonna lie," she said about the thin, hand-cut pieces of potato fried in sunflower oil. "McDonald's is still my favorite fries."

She joked, "They're a little skinny, and as you can see, I'm nothing but skinny."

Gypsy later commented, "I am a thick cut fry kinda gal."

photos
Celebs Who've Admitted to Getting Plastic Surgery or Cosmetic Procedures

She also said in her video, "That's hot," which prompted Paris Hilton to echo her remark in the comments, which the socialite had made famous in the '00s on her and Nicole Richie's reality show The Simple Life.

@gypsyblanchard.tiktok trying new things has been one of the best parts of freedom! Catch #GypsyRose #LifeAfterLockup ? original sound - Gypsy Rose Blanchard

The Louisiana resident, who recently visited the stars' hometown of Los Angeles, captioned her TikTok post, "Trying new things has been one of the best parts of freedom!"

In recent months, she has been documenting her life on social media and on camera for the upcoming Lifetime special Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, which is set for release June 3. Gypsy served seven years for her role in the 2015 murder of her mom Clauddine "Dee Dee" Blanchard, who she had alleged had abused her and made her and the public believe she various diseases and was forced to use a wheelchair, despite not actually being ill.

The influencer recently underwent a physical transformation, dying her brunette hair blonde and getting a nose job. Her love life also changed drastically—she filed for divorce from husband Ryan Anderson in April and rekindled her romance with ex-fiancé Ken Urker.

Get more updates about Gypsy's life since her release from prison...

Instagram

"First Selfie of Freedom!"

After being released from prison on Dec. 28, Gypsy Rose Blanchard snapped her first Instagram selfie.

Instagram

"Married Life"

Gypsy and husband Ryan Anderson shared a glimpse into their new era together.

Instagram / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

"Sister Love"

Gypsy reunited with her sister Mia Blanchard amid her new chapter.

Instagram

Goodbye 2023

"A New Years Eve Eve kiss with my hubby."

Instagram

Turning the Page

Gypsy also ended 2023 with an Instagram selfie.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Red Carpet Debut

Gypsy and her husband walked their first red carpet at the premiere of her Lifetime docuseries The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

PDA Alert

Gypsy and Ryan kissed on the red carpet at the premiere.

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Breakup

In late March 2024, three months after her prison release, Gypsy shared that she and Ryan broke up.

"People have been asking what is going on in my life," she wrote in a statement on her private Facebook page, according to People. "Unfortunately my husband and I are going through a separation and I moved in with my parents home down the bayou."

Days later, Gypsy was spotted out with her ex-fiancé Ken Urker. He said that the two are "just hanging out as friends."

JC Olivera / WireImage

Physical Transformation

Gypsy underwent a rhinopasty and septoplasty (nose job) April 5, 2024. Her physical transformation is set to be documented on Lifetime's Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up in June 2024.

Facebook

Divorce

Gypsy filed for divorce from Ryan on April 8, 2024, according to court documents obtained by TMZ. The filing came nearly two years after their July 2022 prison wedding.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Gypsy's Tribute to Her "Soulmate"

In late April 2024, weeks after filing for divorce from Ryan Anderson, Gypsy announced she has gotten back together with ex-fiancé Ken Urker. The following May, she makes their rekindled romance social media official by sharing a video montage of their romantic moments on TikTok.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Love Story

In her video, Gypsy described her love story with Ken Urker "legendary."

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

The Burning Question

And when a fan, using her own past comments about ex Ryan Anderson, took the oppotunity to ask her in the comments a NSFW question about Ken, Gypsy responded quickly and candidly.

TikTok / Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Animal Style

Gypsy tried her first In-N-Out Burger, a Double-Double burger served animal-style. She rated it a 7.

