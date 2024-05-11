Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner Showcase Chic Styles on Their "Sister Work Day" in Las Vegas

Watch : 2024 Met Gala: Kylie Jenner Channels Old Hollywood in Curve-Hugging Gown!

Kylie and Kendall take Las Vegas!

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner made a joint and stylish appearance in Las Vegas May 10. The Kylie Cosmetics founder wore a red sleeveless Whistle Latex midi dress by London-based brand Poster Girl, paired with Alexander Wang Nudie PVC sandals. The supermodel sported a strapless black mini dress and matching strappy sandals.

Inside a luxe private cabana at the at the LIV Beach dayclub at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, the two sipped cocktails made with Kylie's Sprinter vodka soda and Kendall's 818 Tequila while watching a performance by Sommer Ray and sipping Sprinter and bespoke 818 cocktails.

Kylie shared several pics and videos of herself with Kendall in Las Vegas, captioning her Instagram post, "Sister work day." Khloe Kardashian commented, "Yep…. You two are perfect."

The two were also seen serving drinks from behind the bar and also handing out samples to fans by the pool at the Marquee Las Vegas club at the Cosmopolitan hotel and casino.

"Pool season has officially arrived at #MarqueeDayclub's Summer Kickoff," read a post on the venue's Instagram, "where @kendalljenner and @kyliejenner surprised the party and kept the vibes going strong with @drink818 and @drinksprinter."