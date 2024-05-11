Travis Kelce Dances With Niecy Nash on Set of Grotesquerie

Watch : Taylor Swift References Travis Kelce During New Eras Tour Set

While his girlfriend Taylor Swift debuted new choreography on her Eras tour, Travis Kelce got a dance lesson of his own.

On May 10, Niecy Nash shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Ryan Murphy's new series Grotesquerie, showing herself and other members of the production showcasing their best moves. The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end, who is making his major acting debut on the horror show, was then asked for his opinion.

"OK, so, you've seen many things that you could do. What was a stand-out?" Niecy, who recreated Lil' Kim's signature dance that she first performed in her and Mobb Deep's 1999 "Quiet Storm" remix music video, asked Travis. "What was your fave?"

The 34-year-old responded, "Man, I can't even tell you what half of them was called, but I might have to hit the 'Lil' Kim,'" before performing the dance himself.

The Emmy winner captioned her video, "Don't be fooled by the video…We are working hard for @ryanmurphyproductions In between shots is another story. @killatrav our crew has got your back!"