NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Travis Kelce Dances With Niecy Nash on Set of Grotesquerie

Travis Kelce got a dance lesson from Grotesquerie costar Niecy Nash on the set of their new show Grotesquerie, the Kansas City Chiefs star's major acting debut.

By Corinne Heller May 11, 2024 6:56 PMTags
TVNiecy NashTravis Kelce
Watch: Taylor Swift References Travis Kelce During New Eras Tour Set

While his girlfriend Taylor Swift debuted new choreography on her Eras tour, Travis Kelce got a dance lesson of his own.

On May 10, Niecy Nash shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Ryan Murphy's new series Grotesquerie, showing herself and other members of the production showcasing their best moves. The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end, who is making his major acting debut on the horror show, was then asked for his opinion.

"OK, so, you've seen many things that you could do. What was a stand-out?" Niecy, who recreated Lil' Kim's signature dance that she first performed in her and Mobb Deep's 1999 "Quiet Storm" remix music video, asked Travis. "What was your fave?"

The 34-year-old responded, "Man, I can't even tell you what half of them was called, but I might have to hit the 'Lil' Kim,'" before performing the dance himself.

The Emmy winner captioned her video, "Don't be fooled by the video…We are working hard for @ryanmurphyproductions In between shots is another story. @killatrav our crew has got your back!"

photos
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift: Why Their Romance Works

Travis responded in the comments, "Im goin to be showing out this year!!"

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom’s Tyler Reacts After Adopted Parents Deny Carly Visit

2

Pregnant Hailey Bieber Shares Behind-the-Scenes Maternity Shoot Photo

3

Young Sheldon Kills Off Beloved Cast Member During Final Season

Niecy had confirmed Travis' participation in Grotesquerie May 7, sharing a different behind-the-scenes video of herself with the Super Bowl 2024 champion on Instagram. "This is what happens when WINNERS link up‼️" the Dahmer actress wrote in her post. "@killatrav Welcome to Grostequerie!"

Travis had made his onscreen acting debut in 2020, when he played himself on an episode of the Showtime comedy series Moonbase 8, which John C. ReillyTim Heidecker and Fred Armisen. Four years prior, he starred in his own dating reality show, E!'s Catching Kelce.

As for his real love life these days, Travis has been in a relationship with Taylor since last summer. She recently resumed her Eras tour, beginning a new European leg in France May 9 following a two-month hiatus, part of which she spent with the NFL star.

She has changed her setlist to include songs from her recently released album The Tortured Poets Department, including "So High School," which many fans believe is about her and Travis' romance. In her performance of the track, the Grammy winner appeared to pay tribute to the athlete by "swag surfing" with her back-up singers, months after she performed the move with her boyfriend's mom Donna Kelce at a Chiefs game.

Look back at Taylor and Travis' romance in pictures...

Fernando Leon/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

July 2023: So, Make the Friendship Bracelets

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's love story began in July 2023, when the singer's Eras Tour made a stop at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo.

As a huge Swiftie, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end caught the show with hopes of giving Taylor a friendship bracelet with his number on it. However, he failed to complete the pass due to her pre-show rituals.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis shared on the July 26 episode of his New Heights podcast. "So, I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

JC Olivera/Getty Images

Summer 2023: This Is Him Trying

After publicly recounting his fumble—a move Taylor would later describe as "metal as hell"—Travis decided to shoot his shot and invite the Grammy winner to watch the Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium.

"I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court," he shared on The Pat McAfee Show. "I told her, you know, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead, you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit.' So, we'll see what happens in the near future."

Michael Owens/Getty Images

August 2023: Enchanted to Meet You

Travis was rocking a mustache—which he debuted in August during training camp—when he was first introduced to Taylor.

As he later noted of the era, "That 'stache and the 87 jersey was pretty iconic there for a little bit, and I had it when I met Taylor for the first time."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy / David Eulitt/Getty Images

September 2023: Sparks Fly

By early September, a source close to the situation told E! News that Travis and Taylor were "texting and talking here and there."

"It's been very low-key," the insider explained, "as he's been in season."

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

September 2023: Cheer Captain

Accepting Travis' invite, Taylor joined the athlete's mom Donna Kelce at Arrowhead Stadium to watch him and the Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears. After the game, Taylor and Travis were seen packing PDA at a local bar.

Though folklore had it that it was the couple's first in-person meeting, the "Karma" singer later clarified the two had spent a "significant amount of time" getting to know each other beforehand.

As Taylor noted, "We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date." 

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

October 2023: Team Up

As an indication that the relationship was heating up, Taylor brought her squad—including friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, Sabrina Carpenter and Antoni Porowski—to watch the Chiefs play against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

David Eulitt/Getty Images

October 2023: It's Nice to Have a Friend

Another sign that Travis could be The 1? Taylor started bonding with Brittany Mahomes—the wife of Travis' BFF and teammate Patrick Mahomes—in and outside of NFL games.

Gotham/GC Images

October 2023: Welcome to New York

The couple took their romance to TV, making a surprise appearance on the Oct. 14 episode of Saturday Night Live. Their Big Apple takeover also included the after-party for the NBC sketch show and a date night at the Waverly Inn.

Marcelo Endelli/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

November 2023: Karma Is Her Boyfriend

During a bye week, Travis traveled down to Argentina to catch the South American leg of Taylor's Eras Tour. Not only did the NFL star bond with Taylor's dad, Scott Swift, at the Nov. 11 show in Buenos Aires, but he also got a special shoutout from the stage.

"Karma is that guy on the Chiefs," Taylor sang, "coming straight home to me."

After the show, the Midnights artist was seen running up to Travis backstage and greeting him with a passionate kiss.

Buda Mendes/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

December 2024: Speak Now

Taylor addressed the lavender craze surrounding her appearances at Travis' games.

"I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," she told Time. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone."

 

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

December 2023: You, Who Charmed Her Dad

The music superstar turned Travis' Dec. 17 game into a family affair, bringing her dad to cheer on her man.

Gotham/GC Images

January 2024: All the Midnights

Taylor and Travis spent their first New Year's Eve together, sharing a romantic kiss when the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1.

Kathryn Riley / Contributor (Getty Images)

January 2024: Chosen Family

Continuing to bond with Travis' family, Taylor hung out with his brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce at the Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills.

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

January 2024: Saved by the Perfect Kiss

Taylor joined Travis on the football field when the Chiefs won the AFC Championship, a victory that cemented the team's spot in the 2024 Super Bowl. The couple shared a celebratory kiss before exchanging the L-word.

"Tay, I'm gonna enjoy with the guys," he told her. "I love you—so much it's not funny."

 

 

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

February 2024: Super Bowl Champs

The pair locked lips on the field after Travis led the Kansas City Chiefs to victory on Feb. 11, 2024 in Las Vegas.

TikTok

February 2024: TikTok Official

Taylor posted footage of Travis on social media for the first time Feb. 12, poking fun at how she took her parents clubbing with the athlete after the Super Bowl.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Teen Mom’s Tyler Reacts After Adopted Parents Deny Carly Visit

2

Pregnant Hailey Bieber Shares Behind-the-Scenes Maternity Shoot Photo

3

Young Sheldon Kills Off Beloved Cast Member During Final Season

4

Jessica Biel Goes Blonde With Major Hair Transformation After Met Gala

5

All the Ways Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Hinted at Her Pregnancy