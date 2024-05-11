Travis Kelce Dances With Niecy Nash on Set of Grotesquerie

While his girlfriend Taylor Swift debuted new choreography on her Eras tour, Travis Kelce got a dance lesson of his own.
On May 10, Niecy Nash shared a behind-the-scenes video from the set of Ryan Murphy's new series Grotesquerie, showing herself and other members of the production showcasing their best moves. The Kansas City Chiefs star tight end, who is making his major acting debut on the horror show, was then asked for his opinion.
"OK, so, you've seen many things that you could do. What was a stand-out?" Niecy, who recreated Lil' Kim's signature dance that she first performed in her and Mobb Deep's 1999 "Quiet Storm" remix music video, asked Travis. "What was your fave?"
The 34-year-old responded, "Man, I can't even tell you what half of them was called, but I might have to hit the 'Lil' Kim,'" before performing the dance himself.
The Emmy winner captioned her video, "Don't be fooled by the video…We are working hard for @ryanmurphyproductions In between shots is another story. @killatrav our crew has got your back!"
Travis responded in the comments, "Im goin to be showing out this year!!"
Niecy had confirmed Travis' participation in Grotesquerie May 7, sharing a different behind-the-scenes video of herself with the Super Bowl 2024 champion on Instagram. "This is what happens when WINNERS link up‼️" the Dahmer actress wrote in her post. "@killatrav Welcome to Grostequerie!"
Travis had made his onscreen acting debut in 2020, when he played himself on an episode of the Showtime comedy series Moonbase 8, which John C. Reilly, Tim Heidecker and Fred Armisen. Four years prior, he starred in his own dating reality show, E!'s Catching Kelce.
As for his real love life these days, Travis has been in a relationship with Taylor since last summer. She recently resumed her Eras tour, beginning a new European leg in France May 9 following a two-month hiatus, part of which she spent with the NFL star.
She has changed her setlist to include songs from her recently released album The Tortured Poets Department, including "So High School," which many fans believe is about her and Travis' romance. In her performance of the track, the Grammy winner appeared to pay tribute to the athlete by "swag surfing" with her back-up singers, months after she performed the move with her boyfriend's mom Donna Kelce at a Chiefs game.
Look back at Taylor and Travis' romance in pictures...