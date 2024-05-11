NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

Pregnant Hailey Bieber Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Her and Justin Bieber's Maternity Shoot

Hailey Bieber, who is pregnant with her and Justin Bieber's first baby, shared a bonus photo from the maternity photo shoot the couple recently shared to announce they are expecting.

By Corinne Heller May 11, 2024 5:14 PMTags
PregnanciesJustin BieberHailey Bieber
Watch: All the Ways Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Hinted at Her Pregnancy

Spotted again: Hailey Bieber and her growing baby, baby, baby bump.

The pregnant model has shared a bonus, behind-the-scenes photo from her and Justin Bieber's vow renewal and maternity shoot, one day after they first posted pics from the events to announce they are expecting their first child.

The new image shows the mama-to-be in her white lace, off-the-shoulder Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gown and long veil, posing on what appears to be a wooden balcony overlooking a lush garden and the ocean. Hailey captioned the photo, which she shared on her Instagram Stories late May 10, with heart hands and sparkles emojis.

The Biebers had exchanged vows in Hawaii May 9 in a ceremony performed by their pastor, Judah Smith. They shared pics from the event and an accompanying maternity photo shoot later that day.

This marked the third time the couple has exchange marital vows. Hailey, 27, and Justin, 30, had first tied the knot at a New York City courthouse in 2018 following a whirlwind rekindled summer romance. They had a larger wedding with family and friends in South Carolina the following year.

photos
Hailey Bieber Pregnant: All the Hints She Dropped 

The couple's parents expressed their excitement on social media after Hailey's pregnancy was announced.

Instagram / Hailey Bieber

"So I have been waiting for this day," Justin's mother Pattie Mallette said in an Instagram video. "And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all. Oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness."

The 49-year-old added, "Justin and Hailey, you are gonna be the best parents ever, and I am so excited."

Hailey's dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, 57, wrote on his own page, "Love you guys...blessed beyond words...praise God...let's get ready to have some fun y'all."

Pattie later momentarily sparked confusion and speculation that the couple may be expecting twins when she commented on his post, "WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!" She later clarified, "No not twins lol I wish. I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now."

Find out how Hailey and Justin's celeb friends and other stars responded publicly to the pregnancy announcement...

Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailey & Justin Bieber Expecting First Baby

After the couple announced they're expecting their first baby together on May 9, their friends and family sent their well-wishes.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Kim Kardashian

"I love you guys sooooo much!!!!"

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

Kris Jenner

"We are so so excited can’t wait can’t wait what a blessing!!!!!"

Rodin Eckenroth/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

"ahhhh here come the tears again."

Instagram / Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner

"i love you guys!!!! ahhhhhhhh."

David X Prutting/BFA.com

Gigi Hadid

"Yayayayyaaaaaa."

Instagram

Pattie Mallette

"THANK YOU JESUS."

Kahlea Baldwin/Instagram

Ireland Baldwin

*cry face emoji*

Instagram / Jordyn Woods

Jordyn Woods

"Omgggg so happy for you both."

Instagram

Bella Hadid

"chillieee williessss I love you soooo much!!!!"

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Madison Beer

"love you both so much."

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

Demi Lovato

"Yayyy!!! Congratulations!!!"

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Ellen Pompeo

"Congratulations!!! Sending so much love so happy for you both."

Aliah Anderson/WireImage

Francesca Farago

"AHH IM PREGNANT AT THE SAME TIME AS HAILEY OMG YAYY CONGRATSSSS."

Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Chrissy Teigen

"EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!!!!!! You are going to be an amazing amazing mommy oh boy get ready!!! So exciting so happy for you both!!"

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian

"blessing."

Instagram/Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens

"Cutiesssss. Congratulations babe."

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LACMA

Paris Hilton

"Congratulations love."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Alix Earle

"Omggggg Congratulations."

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank

Yolanda Hadid

"OMG sooo happy for you guys, congratulations."

