Pregnant Hailey Bieber Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Her and Justin Bieber's Maternity Shoot

"So I have been waiting for this day," Justin's mother Pattie Mallette said in an Instagram video. "And now that they have shared it, I can finally celebrate with y'all. Oh my gosh, I'm gonna be a grandma! Oh my goodness."

The 49-year-old added, "Justin and Hailey, you are gonna be the best parents ever, and I am so excited."

Hailey's dad, actor Stephen Baldwin, 57, wrote on his own page, "Love you guys...blessed beyond words...praise God...let's get ready to have some fun y'all."

Pattie later momentarily sparked confusion and speculation that the couple may be expecting twins when she commented on his post, "WE ARE GONNA HAVE THE CUTEST GRAND-BABIES EVER!" She later clarified, "No not twins lol I wish. I just mean in general. Hopefully they will have more than one eventually. They will make beautiful babies whenever they have them. One is enough for now."

