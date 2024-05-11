Avicii’s Ex Emily Goldberg Dead at 34

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The music world has suffered a tragic loss.

Emily Goldberg—who previously dated late musician Avicii—died suddenly on April 3 in La Jolla, Calif., according to her online obituary. She was 34.

Her cause of death was a pulmonary embolism, which typically occurs when a blood clot gets stuck in the arteries of the lungs, per the Mayo Clinic.

"Emily was a vivacious and unique person who experienced many adventures in her all too brief life," the obituary read. "She had a passion for art and photography and played the cello in several orchestras, chamber groups and the San Diego Youth Symphony."

She was an art lover—especially of the artists Louise Bourgeois and Cindy Sherman—and a dog lover who adored her pups Bear and Kuma.

Prior to her passing, Goldberg had battled cancer for a year before sharing she was cancer-free in May 2023.

Back in 2018, the event planner suffered a devastating tragedy when Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) died in an apparent suicide at age 28.