Avicii’s Ex Emily Goldberg Dead at 34

The music world has suffered a tragic loss.
Emily Goldberg—who previously dated late musician Avicii—died suddenly on April 3 in La Jolla, Calif., according to her online obituary. She was 34.
Her cause of death was a pulmonary embolism, which typically occurs when a blood clot gets stuck in the arteries of the lungs, per the Mayo Clinic.
"Emily was a vivacious and unique person who experienced many adventures in her all too brief life," the obituary read. "She had a passion for art and photography and played the cello in several orchestras, chamber groups and the San Diego Youth Symphony."
She was an art lover—especially of the artists Louise Bourgeois and Cindy Sherman—and a dog lover who adored her pups Bear and Kuma.
Prior to her passing, Goldberg had battled cancer for a year before sharing she was cancer-free in May 2023.
Back in 2018, the event planner suffered a devastating tragedy when Avicii (real name Tim Bergling) died in an apparent suicide at age 28.
"For the two years we were together, he was my closest confidante, and my best friend," Goldberg wrote on Instagram at the time. "Now I can't look at Bear without knowing I'll never see his face again. I'm still collecting my thoughts and thank you for all your kind words and texts."
She added, "Wake me up when it's all over, because I don't want it to be real."
The following month, she shared how she was continuing to grieve and mourn the Swedish DJ.
"Each day, I move on in some way, but acceptance doesn't get easier," she explained on Instagram. "I want people to remember how loving you were. When you hurt, I did my best to love you back. I tried to heal you. People need to know how loving you were."
Goldberg was born in 1989 in Poway, Calif. and went on to study art history at George Washington University, where she was a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.
"After graduating college, she traveled the world with an EDM music tour, eventually working in event planning and social media marketing for the Wynn Encore Hotel in Las Vegas," her obituary noted. "Most recently, she became somewhat of an expert on American and Japanese wrestling with an extensive network of like-minded friends."
She is survived by her parents Julie and Sam Goldberg and brother Aaron Goldberg.