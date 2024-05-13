These Amazon Beauty Deals Will Have You Glowing All Summer Long: Goop, CeraVe, Rinna Beauty & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Picture this: the sun is high, the breeze carries a hint of coconut, and you're lounging with your favorite summer read. But wait, what's that? It's the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul calling your name! This isn't just any shopping event; it's a passport to a beauty paradise, where the virtual aisles are lined with everything from glow-boosting serums to statement-making lipsticks.
So, grab your sunscreen and get ready to dive into a world of radiant skin, vibrant colors, and endless possibilities. With deals hotter than the summer sun, this is one beauty extravaganza you won't want to miss. So, what are you waiting for? Let's start shopping and make this summer the most beautiful one yet!
CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion
Formulated with essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid, this lightweight moisturizer deeply hydrates and replenishes your skin's natural barrier while you sleep. Its non-comedogenic and oil-free formula ensures it won't clog pores, making it perfect for all skin types, even sensitive skin. Wake up to refreshed, nourished skin every morning with CeraVe PM Facial Moisturizing Lotion.
This top-selling lotion has 42,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
goop Beauty Afterglow Body Oil
Indulge your skin with the luxurious glow of this body oil from Gwyneth Paltrow's brand. This nourishing blend of organic oils and antioxidants deeply hydrates, leaving your skin soft, smooth, and radiant. Just put it on right after your shower and bask in the glowing hydration.
Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum Spray
The Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum is an enchanting fragrance that embodies the essence of individuality and empowerment. Created with notes of bergamot, white pepper, and smooth vanilla, this perfume exudes a unique blend of sophistication and rebellious spirit. The unique bottle also works as a statement piece for your fragrance collection.
First Aid Beauty Anti Chafe Stick with Shea Butter + Colloidal Oatmeal
Say goodbye to chafing discomfort with First Aid Beauty's Anti-Chafe Stick. Infused with soothing shea butter and colloidal oatmeal, this innovative formula provides instant relief while creating a protective barrier against friction. Its convenient stick application makes it easy to target areas prone to chafing, like the thighs and underarms, for all-day comfort.
Rinna Beauty Icon Lip Kit
Discover the ultimate lip transformation with the Icon Lip Kit from Rinna Beauty. This luxurious kit includes everything you need for a plump, luscious pout: lip liner, lipstick, and lip gloss.
Skindinavia The Makeup Finishing Spray
Unlock the secret to flawless, long-lasting makeup with Skindinavia's Setting Spray. Trusted by makeup artists worldwide, this setting spray is designed to keep your makeup looking fresh for up to 16 hours. Its patented temperature control technology helps prevent makeup from melting, fading, or settling into fine lines, ensuring a flawless finish all day long.
Laura Geller New York Baked Eyeshadow Quad
Elevate your eye makeup game with this stunning eyeshadow palette. The highly pigmented formula ensures intense color payoff and long-lasting wear, so your eyes stay mesmerizing from day to night. Whether you're going for a subtle daytime glow or a bold evening statement, this eyeshadow palette is your go-to for effortless beauty.
Neutrogena Makeup Remover Facial Cleansing Towelette Singles
Experience the ultimate convenience in makeup removal. Each wipe is individually wrapped, making them perfect for on-the-go use or travel. These soft, pre-moistened wipes effectively dissolve all traces of makeup, dirt, and oil, leaving your skin feeling clean and refreshed.
This lotion has 9,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist SPF 70 Sunscreen Spray Trio
Stock up ahead of summer to avoid running out of sunscreen when you need it most. Don't compromise on sun protection. Invest in this spray-on sunscreen for peace of mind under the sun.
What is the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul?
The Amazon Summer Beauty Haul is an annual savings event with major deals on beauty products. During the sale, shoppers will receive a $10 promotional credit when they spend $50+ on beauty products. The promotion will be automatically added to cart on qualifying orders and can be used on a beauty or premium beauty purchase for items shipped and sold by Amazon.
When is the Amazon Summer Beauty Haul?
The weeklong sale kicks off at 12 AM PT on Monday, May 13, 2024. The sale concludes at 11:59 PM PT on Sunday, May 19, 2024.
How much is Amazon Prime?
An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 per month or you can pay $139 per year. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon shipping?
Amazon shipping costs depend on the items ordered and shipping location. Thankfully, shipping on your order is free (and fast) if you sign up for a Prime Membership. Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial.
How much is Amazon Prime Student membership?
Students can get Amazon Prime at a reduced price of $7.49 per month or pay $69 per year. Click here to sign up for a free 6-month trial.