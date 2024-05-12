The Best Summertime Comforters That’ll Keep You Cool & Fresh Even on the Hottest of Days

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As temperatures begin to rise, thoughts of beachside mocktails and weekend getaways start to cross our minds (a girl can dream, right?). Yet, for many, the onset of summer also brings sticky, uncomfortable nights, especially if your AC seems to be on the fritz more often than not. But fear not, this summer, we're getting ahead of the game by investing in the perfect lightweight comforter!
Sure, you could settle for just a sheet, but where's the joy in that? There's something about the gentle embrace of a light, airy comforter that hits the sweet spot of comfort in a well-air-conditioned room. To help you find your sleep sanctuary, we've curated a selection of the best cooling comforters and quilts, catering to various preferences and budgets. Whether you're seeking luxury or value, rest assured you'll find options to suit all your needs and ensure a restful slumber night after night. And for an extra cool touch, consider pairing your new comforter with a cooling mattress topper, luxury pillows, and sheets! So, keep scrolling to find the perfect companion for those warmer months ahead.
Buffy Breeze Comforter
Beloved by our very own editors, this temperature-regulating comforter is filled with materials derived from eucalyptus and other wood pulps—making it extra soft, lightweight, and eco-friendly. Crafted with a sateen weave Tencel Lyocell shell and fill, it's not only luxurious but also biodegradable and compostable.
Customer review: "Ordered Buffy Breeze because my boyfriend and I are both hot sleepers—it makes a huge difference in regulating our temperature! It's super soft and cozy and keeps us at a comfortable temperature."
Bamboo Bay All Season Queen Comforter
Having personally experienced this comforter, I can attest to its amazing lightweight comfort and its ability to regulate temperature, making it perfect for couples with different sleeping preferences. Crafted from 100 percent viscose, it's not only gentle on the skin but also magically manages temperature for optimal comfort all night long.
Customer review: "I've been using this for a couple of nights now and I'm in love!!! It's so fluffy, feels amazing, and cools fast!"
Brooklinen Down Comforter
This comforter boasts over 2,000 five-star reviews, with many mentioning its exceptional breathability, making it perfect for summer nights. Available in lightweight, all-season, and ultra-warm options, its 100 percent cotton sateen shell and down cluster fill ensure both quality and comfort.
Customer review: "This is by far the best down comforter I've ever had. It's perfectly thin enough but also perfectly warm to support me all year, in a climate where temps vary to extreme highs and extreme lows. It's the best!"
Utopia Bedding Comforter Duvet Insert
Don't break the bank on seasonal bedding—opt for this super affordable Amazon comforter with over 90,000 five-star ratings. Customers love its surprisingly luxurious feel and rave that it's a steal for the price. Crafted from 100% microfiber, it offers both comfort and value without compromising quality.
Customer review: "I loved everything about his duvet! It maintained its softness, lightweight, yet still kept you warm. Once it was out of the bag a few hours it fluffed right up!"
Brooklinen Organic Cotton Throw Blanket
For the ultimate summer bedding, consider swapping your comforter for a lightweight quilt like this stunning cream cotton option from Brooklinen. Its 100% organic cotton construction not only makes for a beautiful decorative throw but also ensures natural moisture-wicking properties, keeping you comfortably cool throughout the night.
E! Editor review: "I'm not usually a blanket-only girl, but on days when it's so hot I'm feeling desperate, this gorgeous blanket that I usually use as a decorative throw has come in clutch. It's lightweight, and keeps you cool all night long, AND cozy went the AC gets too chilly."
Alwyn Home Microfiber/Polyester Comforter
Stay comfortably cool in summer and cozy in winter with this versatile lightweight comforter from Wayfair. Priced at less than $50 for a full/queen size, it's an affordable solution that keeps both you and your wallet content. Crafted with a microfiber/polyester cover and polyester/polyfill fill, it offers the perfect balance of breathability and insulation for year-round comfort.
Customer review: "The quality and price were great. This is a lightweight, soft comforter that works great for warmer months. It's also an excellent low-loft layer for cooler months."
Parachute Down Duvet Insert
Indulge in luxury and comfort with this sumptuously fluffy yet breathable comforter, featuring a 100% cotton shell and filled with premium European white down. Available in lightweight and all-season options, the lightweight version is ideal for those prone to sleeping hot.
Customer review: "Pricey but worth every penny. Excellent quality, very light and fluffy, it is like sleeping in a cloud. Getting out of bed in the morning is a challenge!!"
COHOME All Season Queen Size Cooling Comforter
With an impressive 4.6 out of 5 rating from over 13,000 reviews on Amazon, this comforter is a reliable choice for your bedding needs. Many reviewers highlight its lightweight feel and temperature-regulating properties, making it perfect for summer nights, and with its affordable price tag, it's a steal!
Customer review: "So affordable and is amazing for the price. It's not super bulky and heavy like some duvets are. I like this cause it actually feels breathable."
