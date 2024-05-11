See Kim Kardashian’s Son Psalm West Get $1,500 Birthday Present From Kris Jenner

Watch : See This Cute Video of Kim Kardashian’s Son, Psalm West, All Grown Up!

Kris Jenner wants her grandkid to know, "You're doing amazing, sweetie."

Kim Kardashian revealed that the momager bought her son Psalm West a toy replica of his mom's Tesla Cybertruck as a present for his fifth birthday—a gift reportedly worth $1,500.

In a clip shared to the SKIMS founder's Instagram Story May 9, Kim filmed Psalm climbing inside of the silver-and-black mini-car as she told him, "Now you match mommy." (And Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Pharrell Williams, who all have the same set of wheels.)

Psalm smiled wide as he placed his hands on the wheel before telling the Kardashians star that he wants to "drive this to school."

Alongside the adorable video, Kim—who also shares daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6, as well as son Saint, 8, with ex-husband Kanye West—wrote, "Thank you mom! @krisjenner for the coolest gift for Psalm for his bday. Baby Cyber truck."