See Kim Kardashian’s Son Psalm West Get $1,500 Birthday Present From Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner wants her grandkid to know, "You're doing amazing, sweetie."
Kim Kardashian revealed that the momager bought her son Psalm West a toy replica of his mom's Tesla Cybertruck as a present for his fifth birthday—a gift reportedly worth $1,500.
In a clip shared to the SKIMS founder's Instagram Story May 9, Kim filmed Psalm climbing inside of the silver-and-black mini-car as she told him, "Now you match mommy." (And Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Pharrell Williams, who all have the same set of wheels.)
Psalm smiled wide as he placed his hands on the wheel before telling the Kardashians star that he wants to "drive this to school."
Alongside the adorable video, Kim—who also shares daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6, as well as son Saint, 8, with ex-husband Kanye West—wrote, "Thank you mom! @krisjenner for the coolest gift for Psalm for his bday. Baby Cyber truck."
And that's not the only cool present Psalm got for his special day. Kim also shared a snap of the 5-year-old's giant custom cake by Hansen Cakes, which included all four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles popping out of a sewer grate and holding swords. Under the elaborate design, the message written out in chrome lettering read, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY PSALM."
But celebrating her son's birthday was about more than showering him with material goods. Kim also shared a sentimental message for Psalm, reflecting on what it means to be the mother of her "sweet, smart, silly, independent baby boy."
"Your calm energy is much appreciated in our house hold lol," the 43-year-old wrote alongside photos of her youngest son in a May 9 Instagram Post. "You prove you can be the hulk, spider man or an archeologist any day of the week! I've never met someone who sleeps more than you do and one day I will show you the entire photo album I've made of your sleeps!"
Closing out the sweet note, Kim added, "I love you so much always and forever."
