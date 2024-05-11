NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

See Kim Kardashian’s Son Psalm West Get $1,500 Birthday Present From Kris Jenner

Kim Kardashian shared that Kris Jenner gifted grandson Psalm West a toy car version of his mom's Tesla Cybertruck for his 5th birthday. See the lavish $1,500 present.

Watch: See This Cute Video of Kim Kardashian’s Son, Psalm West, All Grown Up!

Kris Jenner wants her grandkid to know, "You're doing amazing, sweetie."

Kim Kardashian revealed that the momager bought her son Psalm West a toy replica of his mom's Tesla Cybertruck as a present for his fifth birthday—a gift reportedly worth $1,500. 

In a clip shared to the SKIMS founder's Instagram Story May 9, Kim filmed Psalm climbing inside of the silver-and-black mini-car as she told him, "Now you match mommy." (And Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber and Pharrell Williams, who all have the same set of wheels.)

Psalm smiled wide as he placed his hands on the wheel before telling the Kardashians star that he wants to "drive this to school." 

Alongside the adorable video, Kim—who also shares daughters North, 10, and Chicago, 6, as well as son Saint, 8, with ex-husband Kanye West—wrote, "Thank you mom! @krisjenner for the coolest gift for Psalm for his bday. Baby Cyber truck."

photos
Kim Kardashian & North West's Cutest Pics

And that's not the only cool present Psalm got for his special day. Kim also shared a snap of the 5-year-old's giant custom cake by Hansen Cakes, which included all four Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles popping out of a sewer grate and holding swords. Under the elaborate design, the message written out in chrome lettering read, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY PSALM."

But celebrating her son's birthday was about more than showering him with material goods. Kim also shared a sentimental message for Psalm, reflecting on what it means to be the mother of her "sweet, smart, silly, independent baby boy." 

"Your calm energy is much appreciated in our house hold lol," the 43-year-old wrote alongside photos of her youngest son in a May 9 Instagram Post. "You prove you can be the hulk, spider man or an archeologist any day of the week! I've never met someone who sleeps more than you do and one day I will show you the entire photo album I've made of your sleeps!"

Closing out the sweet note, Kim added, "I love you so much always and forever."

Keep reading for more cute moments from Psalm and the rest of the Kardashian kids. 

Tribute to Moms

True Thompson and Chicago West honor their respective mothers, Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian, in a mischievous way.

Hugs

True and Chicago share a sweet moment.

Ouch!

True and Psalm West wear casts after breaking their arm in August 2023.

A True Dream

Khloe's daughter and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream Kardashian pose for pics for St. Patrick's Day 2023.

"Miracle" Family Photo

Khloe shared this photo of her daughter True, plus cousins Penelope Disick, Saint West, North West, Reign Disick, Psalm West and Dream in February 2023. She wrote, "This photo was near a miracle to get lol...a handful of other other cousins were off running and playing."

Double Besties

Penelope Disick, North West, Dream Kardashian and True Thompson appear together in February 2023.

Just Like Dad

Chicago sings her dad Kanye West and XXXTENTACION's song "True Love" while sitting in a vehicle with her little brother Psalm West in October 2022...

Psalm Sings With Chicago

...the song references his and Kim Kardashian's four children, but Chicago and Psalm did not perform those parts.

Sleepover Crew

Khloe and True have Dream over for a sleepover in June 2023.

Too Cool

Kylie JennerStormi Webster and Kris Jenner lip-synch one of the momager's confessional lines from The Kardashians in an October 2022 TikTok video.

"BFFAE"

In August 2022, Kim coined the acronym "best friends forever and ever" to describe True, Chicago and Dream.

Camp North

Penelope Disick helps North West celebrate her 9th birthday with a "Camp North"-themed getaway to the wilderness with a group of BFFs.

Tiny Dancers

"Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection!!!!" Khloe shared in June 2022. "I am so proud of all four of my girls!"

Meow Mix

The cousins celebrate True Thompson's fourth birthday during a cat-themed bash in April 2022.

So Grown Up

Penelope and North snap a video during True's birthday party.

Purr-fect Party

Psalm accompanies True while playing with a furry friend.

Fab Foursome

The cousins pal around in a play pen.

Dance Party

True and Dream have an epic dance party to Aqua's '90 hit song "Barbie Girl," which Khloe documented on Instagram.

Encanto Queens

The BFFs also performed and sang along to the massively popular song from Encanto "We Don't Talk About Bruno."

Bust a Move

Could their dance moves be any cuter?!

"250 Million Kisses"

Chicago, True and Stormi give each other hugs and kisses in an adorable pic, shared by Kim on Sept. 1. "250 Million followers on IG. I love you guys!" Kim thanked her fans. "I wanted to post this pic because if I could get 250 million kisses from our babies my life would be complete." 

Hug Huddle

Chicago, True and Stormi showed off their fashion prowess in stylish outfits as they had a hug huddle on Sept. 1. 

BFFs

Chicago looks back at aunt Khloe as she holds hands with True on Aug. 4. 

Window Shopping

Dream, Stormi, Chicago and True adorably went window shopping at The Grove on Aug. 4. "Cousins," Khloe captioned with a purple heart emoji.

Summer Stands

Reign, Mason, Penelope and North set up a summer lemonade stand also selling custom bracelets on Aug. 1. Even Scott received a custom "Lord" bracelet from "pooshalini" Penelope!

Triple Trouble

"The sweetest girls," Khloe Kardashian captioned a precious moment between cousins Dream KardashianTrue Thompson and Chicago West

Besties for Life

Former E! star Natalie Halcro's daughter also joins the photo opp. 

Say Cheese

Dream, True and Chicago sport matching purple leotards.

Girls Run the World

"Are you ready for this cuteness?? I'm not!! #Cousins #Sisters #GirlsRunTheWorld," proud mom (and aunt) Khloe captioned an adorable pic of daughter True and nieces Chicago and Dream.

Spring Snapshots

Chicago, True and Dream all gaze in the camera for a pic in May 2021. The trio of cousins seem to be having fun in the sun and enjoying the spring weather!

photos
View More Photos From The Kardashian Kids' Cutest Moments
