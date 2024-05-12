Chad Michael Murray Shares Daughter’s Reaction to Watching A Cinderella Story

Watch : Chad Michael Murray Spills Secrets on That Rain Kiss With Hilary Duff in ‘A Cinderella Story’

Twenty years after starring in A Cinderella Story alongside Hilary Duff, Chad Michael Murray knows fans are still nostalgic over his Fighting Frogs quarterback character Austin Ames.

"It's a little bittersweet. It's been 20 years, so I've aged a little," he exclusively told E! News May 8 at the Mother of The Bride premiere. "It's been a really unbelievable adventure to see that film still on television today. It still stands the test of time. People still love it."

Even his and wife Sarah Roemer's three kids are starting to get into the movie—and you don't have to wait for rain in this drought to get his 7-year-old daughter's thoughts.

"My daughter watched it," the Gilmore Girls alum revealed. "I came home from work and I saw my wife and my daughter sitting in bed. I said, ‘What you watching?' Right away I knew, she loved it."