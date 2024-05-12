NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day
Chad Michael Murray Shares Daughter’s Reaction to Watching A Cinderella Story

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of A Cinderella Story, Chad Michael Murray exclusively shared his daughter's reaction to seeing him play Austin Ames opposite Hilary Duff.

Nomad is re-entering the chat.

Twenty years after starring in A Cinderella Story alongside Hilary Duff, Chad Michael Murray knows fans are still nostalgic over his Fighting Frogs quarterback character Austin Ames.

"It's a little bittersweet. It's been 20 years, so I've aged a little," he exclusively told E! News May 8 at the Mother of The Bride premiere. "It's been a really unbelievable adventure to see that film still on television today. It still stands the test of time. People still love it."

Even his and wife Sarah Roemer's three kids are starting to get into the movie—and you don't have to wait for rain in this drought to get his 7-year-old daughter's thoughts.

"My daughter watched it," the Gilmore Girls alum revealed. "I came home from work and I saw my wife and my daughter sitting in bed. I said, ‘What you watching?' Right away I knew, she loved it."

Murray welcomed his first child, a boy, in 2015 and daughters in 2017 and 2023. While he has opted not to share his kids' names or many details on his life as a dad, he and Roemer are more open about their marriage.

Instagram/Chad Michael Murray

In fact, when it comes to having his fairytale ending, the 42-year-old is well aware of the secret behind his successful marriage.

"Don't wait for the rain. Love big, give your whole heart," the Freaky Friday alum explained to E!. "My wife's right there and she's everything. She's my rock."

Watch him play Lucas on Netflix's Mother of The Bride, steaming now, and click here to discover more sweet secrets on A Cinderella Story.

