Hilary Duff Gives Candid Look at “Pure Glamour” of Having Newborn Baby Townes

Watch : Hilary Duff Shares Sweet Selfie With Newborn Daughter Townes

Hilary Duff is showing us what dreams are motherhood is made of.

One week after welcoming her fourth child, Townes Meadow Blair, with husband Mathew Koma, the How I Met Your Father star shared a relatable snap of what life has been like since giving birth.

In the photo added to her Instagram Story May 9, Hilary—who also shares daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 3, with Matthew, as well as son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie—held onto baby Townes, who simultaneously turned red from crying and dribbled up some spit. The 36-year-old wrote atop the hectic shot, "Pure glamour."

And Hilary isn't the only Duff family member getting accustomed to taking care of the little one. The "Come Clean" singer also shared a second snap of Luca holding his little sister in his arms. Alongside the adorable moment, she wrote, "Bro pro."

Hilary's candid look into life as a mom of four arrives one week after she announced she gave birth to Townes with an emotional message on social media.