Hilary Duff Gives Candid Look at “Pure Glamour” of Having Newborn Baby Townes

Hilary Duff is showing us what
dreams are motherhood is made of.
One week after welcoming her fourth child, Townes Meadow Blair, with husband Mathew Koma, the How I Met Your Father star shared a relatable snap of what life has been like since giving birth.
In the photo added to her Instagram Story May 9, Hilary—who also shares daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 3, with Matthew, as well as son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie—held onto baby Townes, who simultaneously turned red from crying and dribbled up some spit. The 36-year-old wrote atop the hectic shot, "Pure glamour."
And Hilary isn't the only Duff family member getting accustomed to taking care of the little one. The "Come Clean" singer also shared a second snap of Luca holding his little sister in his arms. Alongside the adorable moment, she wrote, "Bro pro."
Hilary's candid look into life as a mom of four arrives one week after she announced she gave birth to Townes with an emotional message on social media.
"Now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!" Hilary wrote on Instagram May 3 alongside black-and-white photos of the birth. "I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic."
The Lizzie McGuire alum added, "We all love you like you've been here all along beauty."
And while parenting four young kids may not always be glamorous, Hilary has said she's been working towards having a big family for a long time.
"I'm in my family making phase," she explained to Shape magazine in an interview published in June. "I built this and I wanted this and so I have to be here to enjoy the joyful and the painful and everything in between."
Keep reading for more relatable quotes from Hilary on motherhood.