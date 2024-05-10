How Chris Olsen Got Ringworm "Down There" and on His Face

Chris Olsen is clearing the air about his ringworm diagnosis.
The TikToker detailed how he recently got the contagious fungal disease on his face, clarifying that ringworm "is not actually a worm" but a skin condition that he likely contracted through using unsanitary equipment at his local gym.
"When I go to a gym, I shower there because I get so sweaty," he began in a May 7 TikTok video. "I've occasionally tried out a new gym—and I want to preface that this is not the gym's fault—but they do not have showers there."
During one particular workout, Chris believes he touched a surface that had not been wiped down properly and had previously came into contact with someone else suffering from a fungal disease. Though his usual post-workout shower would've reduced his risk of infection, the 26-year-old instead took his "sweet time" rinsing off his sweat, choosing to use the gym's sauna first before going home to bathe.
"Because I'm a very sweaty person, it was very easily able to get onto my body," he said of the fungus. "Then, I literally went into the sauna and gave it the perfect environment to really soak in."
Days later, Chris said he broke out in rashes "down there," before it eventually spread to his face.
"I very soon realized something was wrong and went to the dermatologist," he recounted. "She confirmed what it was, and I got some anti-fungal wash, some anti-fungal cream and some yeast infection pills."
While Chris is "on my way to recovery for now," the content creator said he wanted to share his experience to dispel any misconceptions about the skin condition and show that it's "not something that needs to be very stigmatized."
"Skin can be a point of insecurity for a lot of us and I'm just here to show it's not that big of a deal," Chris continued. "I can still feel good and look good—even if I have literal ringworm on my face."
He added, "I'm not gonna let that stop me from living my life and having fun."
Indeed, ringworm is a very common disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which stated on its website that people who use public showers or locker rooms and have excessive sweating are "more likely to come in contact with the fungi that cause ringworm."
"Anyone can get ringworm," the CDC noted, "but people who have weakened immune systems may be especially at risk for infection and may have problems fighting off a ringworm infection."
And amid his recovery from the fungal infection, Chris looking on the bright side. In fact, he snapped a few selfies of his rashes to jokingly commemorate the 2024 Met Gala.
"me & my ringworm," he wrote on Instagram May 6, referencing the fashion event's theme, "reawakening fashion."