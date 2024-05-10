How Chris Olsen Got Ringworm "Down There" and on His Face

Watch : TikTok Star Chris Olsen Shares His Coming Out Journey

Chris Olsen is clearing the air about his ringworm diagnosis.

The TikToker detailed how he recently got the contagious fungal disease on his face, clarifying that ringworm "is not actually a worm" but a skin condition that he likely contracted through using unsanitary equipment at his local gym.

"When I go to a gym, I shower there because I get so sweaty," he began in a May 7 TikTok video. "I've occasionally tried out a new gym—and I want to preface that this is not the gym's fault—but they do not have showers there."

During one particular workout, Chris believes he touched a surface that had not been wiped down properly and had previously came into contact with someone else suffering from a fungal disease. Though his usual post-workout shower would've reduced his risk of infection, the 26-year-old instead took his "sweet time" rinsing off his sweat, choosing to use the gym's sauna first before going home to bathe.

"Because I'm a very sweaty person, it was very easily able to get onto my body," he said of the fungus. "Then, I literally went into the sauna and gave it the perfect environment to really soak in."