Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Reacts to “Disappointing” Decision From Carly's Adoptive Parents

Tyler Bartierra is asking for a little more empathy.
The Teen Mom alum came to the defense of his wife Catelynn Lowell after she received backlash for sharing an emotional message about not being able to visit their daughter Carly, 14, who they gave up for adoption in 2009 on MTV's 16 and Pregnant.
"That choice does not come without a natural human cost," explained Tyler in a lengthy note shared to his Instagram Story May 10. "Most will never know the pain of what it takes to fight against the most powerful, biological & instinctual nature that's required to make that choice. Most will never know what it's like to grow, nurture, love & carry such a beautiful perfect innocence like your own baby... only to painfully relinquish that natural bond to another to do what you know you can't for the sake of your baby."
Acknowledging that Catelynn, in particular, "fights this pain everyday," the 32-year-old went on to call out those criticizing the reality star for sharing her feelings.
"Her expressing that pain on those particular days when she is vulnerable, sad & at a loss, should not be used as an attack against her character," Tyler argued. "All I ask of you is to just PLEASE be kind."
Tyler—who also shares daughters Novalee, 9, Vaeda, 5, and Rya, 2, with Catelynn—went on to note that that despite a "mutually agreed upon" plan to visit Carly every year, the couple have been denied the opportunity "MULTIPLE times" and their frustration over the situation is "nothing new or foreign."
"There is nothing we have done in our personal lives that has influenced this decision," he continued. "But at the end of the day, Brandon & Teresa are HER PARENTS! They are the only ones who have the authority to make these decisions."
And while Tyler acknlowledge that they are "not entitled" to see their daughter after choosing to give her up for adoption, Tyler called on others to recognize that the rejection is still "disappointing."
The reality star's defense arrives hours after Catelynn re-shared a cryptic message reacting to the idea that "adoption is a beautiful thing."
"Oh, how often I hear these words and it makes me cringe," began the quote shared by the 16 and Pregnant alum in a May 9 Instagram Story. "Yes. Adoption can be a beautiful story. But the phrase brushes aside the heartache, the pain, and the loss that so often comes along with it."
Catelynn may not have gotten the support she wanted from the internet during these difficult moments, but she can always count on Tyler to be there for her.
"Our relationship, I feel like we're always strong," the 32-year-old previously told E! News. "I think that we just go through bumps and it makes you stronger as a couple too, but yeah, we're in a really good place."
