Teen Mom’s Tyler Baltierra Reacts to “Disappointing” Decision From Carly's Adoptive Parents

Watch : Teen Mom's Catelynn Lowell Gets Candid About Husband Tyler Baltierra

Tyler Bartierra is asking for a little more empathy.

The Teen Mom alum came to the defense of his wife Catelynn Lowell after she received backlash for sharing an emotional message about not being able to visit their daughter Carly, 14, who they gave up for adoption in 2009 on MTV's 16 and Pregnant.

"That choice does not come without a natural human cost," explained Tyler in a lengthy note shared to his Instagram Story May 10. "Most will never know the pain of what it takes to fight against the most powerful, biological & instinctual nature that's required to make that choice. Most will never know what it's like to grow, nurture, love & carry such a beautiful perfect innocence like your own baby... only to painfully relinquish that natural bond to another to do what you know you can't for the sake of your baby."

Acknowledging that Catelynn, in particular, "fights this pain everyday," the 32-year-old went on to call out those criticizing the reality star for sharing her feelings.

"Her expressing that pain on those particular days when she is vulnerable, sad & at a loss, should not be used as an attack against her character," Tyler argued. "All I ask of you is to just PLEASE be kind."