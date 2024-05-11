NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day

This Abercrombie & Fitch Shorts Sale Is Long on Deals -- Save 25% Plus an Extra 15%

Get yourself summer-ready in a flash with A&F's weekend sale featuring tailored shorts, workout shorts, jean shorts, and more.

By Megan Gray May 11, 2024 1:30 PMTags
shop_a&f shorts sale_hero

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

With the summer fast approaching and temperatures starting to rise, there's only one thing I'm thinking about – shorts. Oh, and I'm not picky about them, I love them loose, tight, longer, shorter, flowy, and more. And, it's like Abercrombie & Fitch was reading my mind, because their sale this weekend is all about the shorts. From now until May 13, all shorts are 25% off and when you use code AFSHORTS at checkout, you get an additional 15% off. You can stock up on summer-ready styles, because almost everything else on the site is 15%, too.

Abercrombie and Fitch has so many trendy looks at the ready, from tailored shorts for work, denim shorts for the weekend, sweat-wicking shorts for working out, and more. Plus, there's Curve Love styles with sizing from 23 to 37 – perfect for curvy girls with thick thighs (aka me). And there's a variety of lengths, including Mom Short, Dad Long, 90s, and more, plus jean washes, from dark to light, black, and stripes. It's everything you need to elevate your summer wardrobe.

But don't wait – as I write this, I can see the top rated styles selling out. So, get your summer shorts now at Abercrombie and Fitch, and save big. That's the long and the short of it.

A&F Sloane Tailored Short

Available in 5 colors, these tailored shorts are a chic, summertime must-have. They're breathable, can be dressed up or down, and give a sophisticated touch to any outfit.

$70
$44.62
Abercrombie & Fitch

High Rise Dad Short

Grab these $70 Dad shorts for $44 while you can. They come in 9 colors, including light wash, dark wash, black, stripe, and more, and reviewers rave that they're the perfect length. If you're looking for the Curve Love style, grab it here.

$70
$44.63
Abercrombie & Fitch

Linen-Blend Pull-On Short

You have 9 colors and prints to choose from with these comfy linen shorts -- including florals and vintage prints. They easily pull on, stay cool and breathable in the hottest temps, and come in sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large.

$50
$31.88
Abercrombie & Fitch

High Rise 4-Inch Mom Short

These mom shorts give you a length and relaxed fit that's "perfect," according to reviewers. They also rave about the stretchy denim and high-rise cut that make them super comfortable. The ends are frayed here, but there are options with a smooth hem, as well. If you want the Curve Love style, you can get it here.

$60
$38.25
Abercrombie & Fitch

Maternity High Rise Dad Short

When you're pregnant, you don't have a lot of stylish clothing options. Except for these high-rise Dad shorts. There's an elastic waist for your bump and reviewers rave that the cut is comfy and flattering (even when you're closing in on 40 weeks).

$70
$44.62
Abercrombie & Fitch

Vintage Sunday Short

Relaxed and roomy, these Sunday shorts give you the ideal vintage-inspired look for the summer. They're available in 8 colors, with sizing from XX-Small to X-Large, and cost just $31. Some reviewers report that they've been wearing them nonstop since they got them.

$50
$31.88
Abercrombie & Fitch
Curve Love High Rise 90s Cutoff Short

Several reviewers have raved that these 90s cutoffs are the best shorts they've ever purchased. They feature the Curve Love style, a looser fit in the leg with more room in the hips and thighs, plus a stretchy, vintage denim, for the perfect fit. If you're not looking for the Curve Love style, you can get the classic 90s Cutoff shorts here.

$60
$38.25
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB neoKNIT Unlined Short

Made of sweat-wicking neoprene, these shorts are smooth, lightweight, and great for lounging or hitting the gym. They're available in sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large, and unlined, but one reviewer reported, "I was a little worried about them being unlined, but they are not revealing at all and i think actually more comfortable than my lined shorts."

$40
$25.50
Abercrombie & Fitch

Curve Love High Rise Dad Short

The High-Rise Dad Shorts come in so many colors, including the Curve Love styles. Get them in classic black or a denim wash to fit your mood. And when it comes to the length, this shopper noted, "length is just right to feel stylish while not showing off too much."

$70
$44.62
Abercrombie & Fitch

High Rise Loose Short

Get that early 2000s feel with these High-Rise Loose Shorts. They have a longer length, plus, as the name indicates, they're loose to give you that trendy relaxed fit. And if you're looking for them in Curve Love, snag them here.

$70
$44.62
Abercrombie & Fitch

Linen-Blend Eyelet Pull-On Short

Chic and cool, these pull-on linen shorts are summertime perfection. They feature delicate eyelet detailing, a comfy elastic waistband, a dainty scalloped hem, and, my favorite feature...pockets. They're available in a variety of colors and prints, and reviewers rave that they can be styled in so many ways.

$60
$38.25
Abercrombie & Fitch

YPB motionTEK High Rise Lined Workout Short

Featuring a built-in liner with a phone pocket, these shorts are just what you need when you're working out (or just sitting on the couch, TBH). They're available in 10 colors, plus they're breathable, sweat-wicking, and just $31 this weekend.

$50
$31.88
Abercrombie & Fitch

Looking for more weekend deals? Then check out the price tags over at Nordstrom Rack, J.Crew Factory, and more.