Why Dance Moms' Abby Lee Miller Says She Wasn't Invited to Reunion

Watch : Abby Lee Miller Says 'Dance Moms' Cast "Can't Face" Her Amid Reunion Drama

When it comes to those missing from the Dance Moms special, Abby Lee Miller is at the top of the pyramid.

While many of her Abby Lee Dance Company students, including JoJo Siwa, Chloé Lukasiak and Kalani Hilliker recently came together for Lifetime's Dance Moms: The Reunion, their former teacher said she wasn't invited back. And she has idea as to why.

"I think the kids can't face me," Abby said on the May 8 episode of the Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast, "because they know they would never be where they are today if it wasn't for the show."

E! News has reached out to Lifetime on the reason for not issuing an invite, but has not heard back.

The 58-year-old also knows that the show—which aired on Lifetime from 2011-2019—damaged her relationship with several former students. Specifically, she reflected on her past bond with Brooke and Paige Hyland, which fell apart after Abby had a huge fight with their mother, Kelly Hyland.

"There's two little girls," she explained, "who I was very close to, much closer emotionally and family wise than any of the other kids. Their mother was in my original competition team when I was 14 years old."