How Summer House: Martha's Vineyard's Jasmine Cooper Found Support as a New Mom

Watch : Lindsay Hubbard Says "Hell No" to Carl Reconciliation

With husband Silas Cooper deployed in Eastern Europe with the Army Reserve, Summer House: Martha's Vineyard's Jasmine Cooper has been forced to build her own platoon since welcoming son Silas Jr. in late February.

"Thank God for moms, grandmothers, and mothers-in-law," Jasmine told E! News in an exclusive interview of leaning on her mother, Faye Ellis, and Silas' mom. "All the women around me have really just made sure that I was supported and taken care of. They've literally been in my house just making sure everything is taken care of and that I'm good and I can focus on my projects that I'm working on."

Because, while she enjoys a late night feed as much as the next new mom, working on her passions of screenwriting and audio storytelling, along with an occasional turn up with the ladies of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, have been essential for her postpartum journey.