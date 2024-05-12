NewsPhotosVideosShopMet GalaE! InsiderKardashiansTV ScoopRoyalsMother's Day
Exclusive

How Summer House: Martha's Vineyard's Jasmine Cooper Found Support as a New Mom

Summer House: Martha's Vineyard star Jasmine Cooper is flying solo with newborn son Silas Jr. while husband Silas Cooper's deployed, but she told E! News she's surrounded by quite the squad.

By Jennie Ekpa May 12, 2024 6:00 PMTags
ExclusivesBravoCelebritiesSummer House
Watch: Lindsay Hubbard Says "Hell No" to Carl Reconciliation

With husband Silas Cooper deployed in Eastern Europe with the Army Reserve, Summer House: Martha's Vineyard's Jasmine Cooper has been forced to build her own platoon since welcoming son Silas Jr. in late February.

"Thank God for moms, grandmothers, and mothers-in-law," Jasmine told E! News in an exclusive interview of leaning on her mother, Faye Ellis, and Silas' mom. "All the women around me have really just made sure that I was supported and taken care of. They've literally been in my house just making sure everything is taken care of and that I'm good and I can focus on my projects that I'm working on."

Because, while she enjoys a late night feed as much as the next new mom, working on her passions of screenwriting and audio storytelling, along with an occasional turn up with the ladies of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, have been essential for her postpartum journey.

read
Summer House: Martha's Vineyard: Nick, Noelle and Shanice Clash During Tense House Meeting

The Atlanta native recounted a night out with castmates Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson and newcomer Noelle Hughley, saying, "Noelle and Shanice and Bri and I, we went out the other day for dinner and drinks and I just had the best time." So she's grateful to have that squad of ladies as well, ensuring she can "continue my life while he's here."

But as much as she appreciates the women in her life, Jasmine—who recently attended the "Joining Forces Military Kids Workout" event on the south lawn of the White House hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden—is counting down the days to husband Silas' return.

"I'm really just looking forward to like the mundane things like just coming home and having dinner, sitting around TV as a family, just watching our favorite shows," the screenwriter explained. "The really boring stuff."

And maybe just a bit of pampering. Because despite the distance, Silas has found his own charming ways to take care of his wife.

Kareem Black/Bravo via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jeannie Mai Details Life With Adventure-Loving Daughter Monaco

2

Teen Mom’s Tyler Reacts After Adopted Parents Deny Carly Visit

3

Inside Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Super-Private Romance

"He made sure I had all the snacks and flowers—that I knew that he was thinking of me no matter how far he was," the new mom shared, "but that was really sweet."

Which is why she can't wait to see him dote on their little boy. "He's so happy being a father and he's so excited to come home," Jasmine said of her husband. "I think the videos and photos that he's been getting to just kind of keep up with how Si is growing, it just melts his heart. A lot of times we're just staring at him on FaceTime, because we kind of can't believe that he's here but I'm super excited."

Silas, she continued, "is the type of person that will give you the shirt off his back. He is not afraid to just step in and support anyone. So, I think he'll be the same as a father."

Keep reading to find out more about the entire Summer House: Martha's Vineyard cast.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Alex Tyree

All-around creative and musician Alex is reentering the house fresh from a fling with a fellow housemate, but what happens when he crosses paths with newbie Noelle Hughley?

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Bria Fleming

Fashionista and entrepreneur Bria is back (with Milo in tow, of course) and balancing her long-distance relationship with the dynamic of her fellow housemates and their significant others.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Jordan Emanuel

Jordan, a model and DJ, is ready to have a good time with her close friends, she's ready to sit down with Jasmine Cooper to reflect on what went down last summer.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Amir Lancaster

Though Amir was new to Martha's Vineyard last year, he's more than eager to return with his best foot forward, though his new romance seems to stir up more trouble in the house than expected.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Jasmine Cooper

This summer, Jasmine is returning to the house sans husband Silas, but she has a secret that she's keeping under wraps from her housemates.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Nicholas "Nick" Arrington

Nick is back and in a great place with everyone in the house this summer, though the housemates have a few questions when it comes to his relationship with girlfriend Tasia.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Preston Mitchum

Preston is more than ready to have another fun-filled summer with his fellow housemates, all while deailing with the emotions of suffering a loss.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Shanice Henderson

Shanice, the quintessential party girl, is ready to turn-up once again this summer, but when rumors about her past are brought up again, things go left.

Stephanie Diani / Bravo
Summer Marie Thomas

Back to Martha's Vineyard with a new friend in tow (Noelle), Summer finds herself navigating her relationship with a fellow housemate.

Kareem Black/Bravo

Noelle Hughley

Newcomer and Georgia peach Noelle Hughley is ready to bring fun and vivacious energy to the vineyard, but will a flirtation with someone in the house complicate the summer?

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Jeannie Mai Details Life With Adventure-Loving Daughter Monaco

2

Teen Mom’s Tyler Reacts After Adopted Parents Deny Carly Visit

3

Inside Enrique Iglesias and Anna Kournikova's Super-Private Romance

4

Tom Brady Honors Gisele Bündchen & Bridget Moynahan on Mother's Day

5

All the Ways Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber Hinted at Her Pregnancy