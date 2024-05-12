How Summer House: Martha's Vineyard's Jasmine Cooper Found Support as a New Mom

With husband Silas Cooper deployed in Eastern Europe with the Army Reserve, Summer House: Martha's Vineyard's Jasmine Cooper has been forced to build her own platoon since welcoming son Silas Jr. in late February.
"Thank God for moms, grandmothers, and mothers-in-law," Jasmine told E! News in an exclusive interview of leaning on her mother, Faye Ellis, and Silas' mom. "All the women around me have really just made sure that I was supported and taken care of. They've literally been in my house just making sure everything is taken care of and that I'm good and I can focus on my projects that I'm working on."
Because, while she enjoys a late night feed as much as the next new mom, working on her passions of screenwriting and audio storytelling, along with an occasional turn up with the ladies of Summer House: Martha's Vineyard, have been essential for her postpartum journey.
The Atlanta native recounted a night out with castmates Bria Fleming, Shanice Henderson and newcomer Noelle Hughley, saying, "Noelle and Shanice and Bri and I, we went out the other day for dinner and drinks and I just had the best time." So she's grateful to have that squad of ladies as well, ensuring she can "continue my life while he's here."
But as much as she appreciates the women in her life, Jasmine—who recently attended the "Joining Forces Military Kids Workout" event on the south lawn of the White House hosted by President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden—is counting down the days to husband Silas' return.
"I'm really just looking forward to like the mundane things like just coming home and having dinner, sitting around TV as a family, just watching our favorite shows," the screenwriter explained. "The really boring stuff."
And maybe just a bit of pampering. Because despite the distance, Silas has found his own charming ways to take care of his wife.
"He made sure I had all the snacks and flowers—that I knew that he was thinking of me no matter how far he was," the new mom shared, "but that was really sweet."
Which is why she can't wait to see him dote on their little boy. "He's so happy being a father and he's so excited to come home," Jasmine said of her husband. "I think the videos and photos that he's been getting to just kind of keep up with how Si is growing, it just melts his heart. A lot of times we're just staring at him on FaceTime, because we kind of can't believe that he's here but I'm super excited."
Silas, she continued, "is the type of person that will give you the shirt off his back. He is not afraid to just step in and support anyone. So, I think he'll be the same as a father."
Keep reading to find out more about the entire Summer House: Martha's Vineyard cast.