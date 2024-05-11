The Top 36 Amazon Deals Now: 61% Off Laura Geller, 30% Off Billie Eilish Perfume, 46% Off Solawave & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Amazon Beauty Deals
Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum Spray
The Billie Eilish Eau de Parfum is an enchanting fragrance that embodies the essence of individuality and empowerment. Created with notes of bergamot, white pepper, and smooth vanilla, this perfume exudes a unique blend of sophistication and rebellious spirit. The unique bottle also works as a statement piece for your fragrance collection.
This perfume has 2,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Wand and Serum Bundle
Rejuvenate your complexion with advanced technology that stimulates circulation and promotes collagen production, resulting in smoother, firmer skin.
Olov Bikini Trimmer
The Olov Bikini Trimmer is the perfect grooming tool for anyone seeking precision and convenience. With its ergonomic design and gentle yet effective trimming blades, this trimmer ensures a comfortable and precise shaving experience. Featuring replaceable heads and a compact size, it's ideal for on-the-go grooming needs, whether at home or while traveling.
Shoppers gave this bikini trimmer 10,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bio Ionic 10X Pro Styling Iron
With its innovative design and advanced technology, this styling iron allows you to effortlessly curl or straighten your hair with precision and ease. Featuring one-inch plates infused with natural volcanic rock minerals, it ensures smooth, frizz-free results while protecting your hair from heat damage.
Shoppers Say: "I have used several flat irons and this is the best hands down. I used to use a chi iron and thought it was the best, but a hair dresser used this iron and I was sold. The vibration plates on this iron make it a stand out. My daughter kept stealing this iron from me so I got a second one for her this Christmas. You will NOT be disappointed in this product!!"
Neutrogena Triple Age Repair Anti-Aging Daily Facial Moisturizer with SPF 25 Sunscreen & Vitamin C
Discover Neutrogena's Oil-Free Moisturizer with SPF 35, the perfect blend of hydration and sun protection for your skin. Formulated with glycerin and essential sunscreen ingredients, this moisturizer not only keeps your skin nourished but also shields it from harmful UV rays. Its lightweight and non-greasy formula make it ideal for daily use, providing all-day moisture without clogging pores.
Shoppers gave this top-selling moisturizer 10,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Laura Geller Spackle Super-Size Skin Perfecting Primer
Introducing Laura Geller New York's Filter First Luminous Primer, your secret weapon for a flawless makeup base. Formulated with light-diffusing technology, this primer blurs imperfections and enhances your skin's natural radiance. Its lightweight, hydrating formula creates the perfect canvas for makeup application, ensuring long-lasting wear and a smooth finish.
Amazon has 7 shades to choose from. Shoppers gave this glowy primer 3,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen
You just found your effortless solution for a brighter smile while you sleep. With its enamel-safe formula, this nightly treatment gently removes stains and brightens your teeth overnight, per the brand. The convenient pen applicator allows for precise application, ensuring targeted whitening results with every use.
Shoppers gave this teeth whitening pen 26,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask
If you're struggling with oily skin and clogged pores, add this mud mask to your routine. It's great to remove excess oil and give your skin a deep clean, according to the brand.
It's 43% off and it has 28,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, with one shopper raving, "Order this NOW. Wow!!! I'm in love with the product! Every time I use it, my skin feels and looks amazing."
Philosophy Purity Made Simple One Step Facial Cleanser
This is the ultimate multitasking solution for radiant skin. Formulated with gentle yet effective ingredients, this cleanser effortlessly removes makeup, dirt, and impurities without stripping the skin of its natural moisture. Its luxurious, creamy texture leaves your skin feeling clean, refreshed, and balanced after each use.
Shoppers gave this cleanser 5,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Peripera Ink Mood Glowy Tint
This is the perfect addition to your beauty routine for irresistibly soft and fuller-looking lips. Infused with hydrating ingredients and a hint of shimmer, this lightweight balm not only moisturizes but also adds a natural-looking plumpness and glow to your lips. Its long-lasting formula keeps your lips feeling nourished and looking radiant throughout the day.
There are 15 stunning shades to choose from. Shoppers gave this glow lip tint 1,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Covergirl Outlast Lipstain
This will become one your go-to products. It delivers high-impact color that you can build up to intensify your look. This lipstick is also super-easy to apply thanks to the smooth, precision applicator. The formula feels lightweight on my lips and it's transfer-proof, kiss-proof, and smudge-proof.
There are 14 gorgeous shades, ranging from bold to neutral.
Lume Whole Body Deodorant- 72 Hour Odor Control
Unlike traditional deodorants, Lume is designed for your whole body, making it versatile and effective wherever you need it. With a variety of refreshing scents, including the invigorating Clean Tangerine, Lume keeps you feeling and smelling fresh for 72 hours. Plus, there's an unscented option available.
These whole body deodorants have 46,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
TIRTIR Mask Fit Red Cushion Foundation
Here's your secret to a flawless, glowing look. Its unique mask-fit technology ensures a seamless application for a natural finish every time. Infused with skin-loving ingredients, this foundation provides impeccable coverage while nourishing your skin.
This viral foundation has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Body Mist SPF 70 Sunscreen Spray
Stock up ahead of summer to avoid running out of sunscreen when you need it most. Don't compromise on sun protection. Invest in this spray-on sunscreen for peace of mind under the sun.
This sunscreen bundle has 4,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Fashion Deals
Baleaf Biker Shorts
Experience the ultimate in comfort and style with these shorts made from moisture-wicking fabric. They have a high-rise waistband, these shorts offer exceptional support and breathability for intense workouts. Featuring convenient side pockets to keep your essentials close at hand, they seamlessly blend functionality with fashion.
Shoppers gave these bike shorts 60,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 3 lengths to choose from. Sizes range from XS-3X. You can choose from 37 colors.
Ekouaer Pajamas Set
Relax during summer nights with these pajamas made from lightweight, breathable fabric. With a wide range of vibrant colors to choose from, you can express your unique style while lounging in luxurious comfort.
Shoppers gave these pajamas 6,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 30 colorways.
HGGE Womens Criss Cross Ponytail Baseball Cap
These hats are designed with a spacious opening in the back to accommodate your high ponytail with ease. Plus, they're made from quick-drying material to keep you cool and comfy.
There are 11 colors to choose from. Shoppers gave these hats 2,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sunzel Flare Leggings
These leggings offer a sleek and chic silhouette that complements any body type thanks to the flattering high waist and wide legs. They're made from soft, stretchy fabric with moisture-wicking properties to provide all-day comfort and support for any activity.
There are 27 colors to choose from. These pants come in 5 inseam lengths. Shoppers gave this style 12,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Furtalk Wide Brim Straw Panama Hat
This classic hat provides ample sun protection while keeping you cool and comfortable. Its wide brim and neck flap shield you from harmful UV rays, making it ideal for beach days, hiking, gardening, and more.
These hats come in 9 versatile colorways. Customers gave this style 10,400+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
DB Moon Women's Short Sleeve Maxi Dress With Pockets
This dress ensures all-day comfort and a flattering fit. Its timeless design features a classic A-line silhouette and a stylish scoop neckline. Plus, with convenient side pockets, you can effortlessly carry your essentials while on the go.
Customers gave this dress 3,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Sizes range from small to 4X. There are 35 colors and prints.
Roselinlin Women's Short Sleeve Shirt
This shirt delivers both comfort and style for any occasion. Its classic henley neckline adds a touch of polish to your look.
Sizes range from small to 3X. Shoppers gave these tops 4,900+ 5-star Amazon reviews. There are 39 colorways.
OQQ Women's 3 Piece Tank Tops
This set includes three tank tops,offering versatility for your workout wardrobe. Crafted from high-quality seamless fabric, these tank tops provide a smooth and supportive fit, allowing for unrestricted movement during exercise.
There are 23 color combinations to choose from. Shoppers gave these tank tops 4,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
GeGekoko Oversized T-Shirt
This shirt is the epitome of laid-back style and comfort. With its relaxed fit and short sleeves, it offers a comfortable and breezy feel for any casual occasion.
You have 23 colors to choose from. Shoppers gave these shirts 1,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Dokotoo Women's V Neck Lace Crochet Eyelet Top
Adorned with intricate crochet detailing, this top exudes effortless style. Its flattering silhouette and airy fabric make it ideal for both casual outings and special occasions.
There are 8 colorways. This top has 1,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Vera Bradley Women's Ripstop Packable Duffle
This duffle's lightweight and packable design make it ideal for travel or everyday use, while the spacious interior offers ample room for your essentials.
Ekouaer Silk Satin Camisole Tank Tops
Style meets affordability with these sets of 2 tank tops. Despite their budget-friendly price, they exude a luxurious look and feel, making them appear much more expensive than they actually are.
There are 27 colorways to choose from. A shopper raves, "I am absolutely thrilled with my purchase of the Ekouaer Women's Silk Satin Camisole Tank Tops! These tops are a game-changer for my wardrobe, offering versatility, elegance, and comfort all in one."
Yesteel 9 Pairs Hoop Earrings
This is an unbeatable price for 9 pairs of earrings. Available in gold, rose gold, and silver finishes, these earrings cater to every style preference.
Shoppers gave this earrings bundle 1,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Aisansty Dainty Layered Choker Necklaces
Wear these necklaces as a set to create a bold and layered look, or wear each necklace separately for a more delicate statement. Mix and match the strands with other necklaces you already own to showcase your unique style and personality. With its timeless design and endless versatility, this necklace set is a must-have addition to any jewelry collection.
There are 30 styles to choose from. Shoppers gave these necklace sets 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Furtalk Sun Visor Hat
Crafted with a convenient ponytail opening, this hat accommodates your hair while keeping you protected from the sun. Its packable and foldable design makes it ideal for travel, ensuring you can take it with you wherever you go.
These top-selling hats come in 8 colors. They have 8,800+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Running Girl Sports Bra
These sports bras provide maximum support and comfort during your workouts. With the criss-cross back design and adjustable straps, this sports bra offers a secure and customizable fit. The removable pads enhance shape and coverage, while the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you dry and cool throughout your exercise routine.
Sizes range from XS-3X. There are 39 colors and prints. Shoppers gave this sports bra 27,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Bronax Pillow Slippers
I have these slides in pink and black, and I could not be more obsessed. They are incredibly comfortable and supportive, making them perfect for wearing around the house or out running errands. The non-slip sole provides added security, while the cushioned footbed ensures all-day comfort.
There are 15 colors to choose from. Shoppers gave these slides 33,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Amazon Home Deals
Bissell Crosswave Pet Pro All in One Wet Dry Vacuum Cleaner and Mop for Hard Floors and Area Rugs
Here's your ultimate cleaning solution for hard floors and area rugs. With its innovative multi-surface cleaning capabilities, this vacuum effortlessly vacuums and washes floors at the same time, saving you time and effort. Equipped with dual-action brush rolls and powerful suction, it tackles messes of all sizes with ease, leaving your floors sparkling clean.
Shoppers gave this mop/vacuum 17,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Pukami Criss Cross Chair
With its sleek and modern design, this chair adds a touch of sophistication to any room. Featuring adjustable height and 360-degree swivel capabilities, it offers customizable support to suit your needs.
This chair comes in 9 colors and it has 2,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Tens Towels Large Bath Towels
These towels offer the perfect balance of plushness and quick drying capabilities. With their durable construction and vibrant color choices, they add a touch of elegance to any bath decor.
These top-selling towels have 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews. Choose from 13 colors.
Bedsure Orthopedic Dog Bed
Pamper your dog with the ultimate comfort and support. It is made with a memory foam mattress and plush faux fur. A bonus: the removable and machine-washable cover makes cleaning a breeze, ensuring a fresh and hygienic sleeping environment for your pet.
There are 24 colors and 8 sizes to choose from. These dog beds have 31,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
If you loathe chopping vegetables or if you just want to get more done faster, you need to check out the Fullstar Vegetable Chopper. It has 77,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews, and it's basically multiple products in one because of the attachments that come with it.
You can use a small blade to dice soft fruits and vegetables or a large blade for hard fruits and vegetables. You can spiral vegetables with another attachment and you can use a ribbon blade for super thin slices. This product is incredibly easy to use, simple to clean, and it's on sale right now.
