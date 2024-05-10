KTLA Reporter Sam Rubin Dead at 64

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a beloved figure in entertainment news.
KTLA anchor Sam Rubin has died, the Los Angeles-based news station confirmed on May 10. He was 64.
"KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin," read a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him."
Rubin's manager Jamie Gruttemeyer also confirmed his passing, telling E! News in a statement, "Morning news will never be the same. I think we all feel that losing Sam is like losing a close family friend. Someone who could always lift your spirits, someone who was welcome in your home and always showed up with a smile on his face. Sam will be forever missed."
The reporter passed away after suffering a heart attack at his home, according to TMZ, which was first to report the news.
An Occidental College alum, Rubin joined KTLA in 1991 and quickly established himself as a trusted source for all-things entertainment in the local news scene. His warmth and friendly personality made him a delightful interviewer, providing thoughtful insight into the inner workings of the entertainment industry to both Los Angelenos and those outside of Hollywood alike.
His work with the station earned him numerous awards, including multiple Emmys and a lifetime achievement award from the Southern California Broadcasters Association.
In addition, his production company SRE, Inc. has produced more than 200 hours of broadcast and cable programming, including 120 episodes of the talk show Hollywood Uncensored.
Outside of TV, Rubin was a supporter of Southern California's MS 150 Bay to Bike Tour—an annual charity event that raises money to find a cure for multiple sclerosis—and the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books, according to his KTLA profile.
However, the role Rubin "cherished the most" was being a husband to his wife Leslie and dad to their four children, the station said in their May 10 statement, adding, "Our thoughts are with Sam's family during this difficult time."