Watch : KTLA Reporter Sam Rubin Dead at 64

Hollywood is mourning the loss of a beloved figure in entertainment news.

KTLA anchor Sam Rubin has died, the Los Angeles-based news station confirmed on May 10. He was 64.

"KTLA 5 is profoundly saddened to report the death of Sam Rubin," read a statement shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. "Sam was a giant in the local news industry and the entertainment world, and a fixture of Los Angeles morning television for decades. His laugh, charm and caring personality touched all who knew him."

Rubin's manager Jamie Gruttemeyer also confirmed his passing, telling E! News in a statement, "Morning news will never be the same. I think we all feel that losing Sam is like losing a close family friend. Someone who could always lift your spirits, someone who was welcome in your home and always showed up with a smile on his face. Sam will be forever missed."

The reporter passed away after suffering a heart attack at his home, according to TMZ, which was first to report the news.