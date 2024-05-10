Girlfriend of Surfer Who Died in Mexico Shares Their Touching Text Messages on "Signs" After Loss

Watch : Murdered Surfer Callum Robinson's Last Voicemail to Girlfriend: "Just Thinking About You"

Callum Robinson and girlfriend Emily Horwath exchanged poignant messages about death and grief months before the Australian surfer was killed in Mexico.

She recently shared screenshots of texts she had with the athlete back in January, during which she expressed her sympathy about a family matter he was dealing with.

"When someone passes I always think they speak through the sky. I woke up this morning and it was bright red, beautiful," Emily, 34, wrote to Callum, sharing a photo of a sunrise, as seen in a post she shared on her Instagram Stories May 7. "Just thought of you and your Nan this morning."

The 33-year-old responded, "Thanks Babi...You're filling my heart up in all the right ways. I'm also a big believer in the ocean and the sky being a conduit between the physical state and the spiritual state. I'm going to be doing a lot of looking out and looking up today."

Emily added, "I think that's a beautiful idea, look for all the signs. They're there."