Girlfriend of Surfer Who Died in Mexico Shares Their Touching Text Messages on "Signs" After Loss

Callum Robinson and girlfriend Emily Horwath exchanged poignant messages about death and grief months before the Australian surfer was killed in Mexico.
She recently shared screenshots of texts she had with the athlete back in January, during which she expressed her sympathy about a family matter he was dealing with.
"When someone passes I always think they speak through the sky. I woke up this morning and it was bright red, beautiful," Emily, 34, wrote to Callum, sharing a photo of a sunrise, as seen in a post she shared on her Instagram Stories May 7. "Just thought of you and your Nan this morning."
The 33-year-old responded, "Thanks Babi...You're filling my heart up in all the right ways. I'm also a big believer in the ocean and the sky being a conduit between the physical state and the spiritual state. I'm going to be doing a lot of looking out and looking up today."
Emily added, "I think that's a beautiful idea, look for all the signs. They're there."
Emily shared the text exchange two days after authorities in Ensenada, Mexico announced that the bodies of Callum, his brother Jake Robinson, 30, and friend Carter Rhoad, 30—along with the body of an unnamed fourth person—were found with gunshot wounds to the head inside a well not far from their campsite. Baja California prosecutors later said at a press conference that the motive for the killings was carjacking, NBC News reported.
One suspect has been indicted on a charge of forced disappearance in connection to the case, CNN reported. E! News has reached out to the Baja California Attorney General's Office for comment and has not heard back.
Emily has been sharing a slew of photos and videos of Callum in recent days in wake of his death. On May 4, she posted a voicemail he had left her before he died.
"Happy Tuesday. Good morning. It's 11:11 and I'm just thinking about you. Just wanted to drop you a quick message and say, hello, baby," Callum said in the audio message. "Hope you're having a phenomenal start to your day. I, um, I'm sending a big grin on your face for some reason today. I hope you're full of positivity and smiles. Cheers baby. Miss ya."
Emily wrote in the post, "That's exactly who you were. Positivity and smiles."
