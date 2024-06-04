Trisha Paytas Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Moses Hacmon

Watch : YouTuber Trisha Paytas Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

Trisha Paytas can't help falling in love with the newest member of her family.

After all, the YouTuber and husband Moses Hacmon welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Elvis, she shared on Instagram June 4.

"Proud to announce the safe and happy arrival of our precious daughter, Elvis Paytas-Hacmon," she wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling the couple's newborn, adding her birth date was "05.24.24."

Elvis' birth comes four months after Trisha and Moses—who are also parents to 19-month-old Malibu Barbie—revealed they were having another baby girl.

"We're super, super excited," Trisha said in a January TikTok video. "We just had to do so many gender reveals and being as this might be our last baby, we just really wanted to go full out."