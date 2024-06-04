Trisha Paytas Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Husband Moses Hacmon

Trisha Paytas can't help falling in love with the newest member of her family.
After all, the YouTuber and husband Moses Hacmon welcomed their second child together, a baby girl named Elvis, she shared on Instagram June 4.
"Proud to announce the safe and happy arrival of our precious daughter, Elvis Paytas-Hacmon," she wrote alongside a photo of herself cradling the couple's newborn, adding her birth date was "05.24.24."
Elvis' birth comes four months after Trisha and Moses—who are also parents to 19-month-old Malibu Barbie—revealed they were having another baby girl.
"We're super, super excited," Trisha said in a January TikTok video. "We just had to do so many gender reveals and being as this might be our last baby, we just really wanted to go full out."
In fact, the couple, who tied the knot in 2021, revealed the sex of their baby three times. They cut into a pink-filled cake on a January episode of her podcast, blasted streamers during a party surrounded by their loved ones and later had an intimate photoshoot with a cake that they scooped into wine glasses.
"Malibu and Elvis are such blessings," Trisha said in a separate TikTok. "So we wanted to do gender reveals over and over again to celebrate our beautiful, beautiful new baby girl."
When the 36-year-old first announced her pregnancy in November, she reflected on her experience with fertility struggles.
"I did not think I was going to get pregnant," Trisha admitted on Just Trish at the time. "It's just really hard for us to get pregnant. We'd try, try, try every single day and then it doesn't happen."
But she and Moses couldn't be more ready for new life as a family of four.
"Girl mom for life, girl dad for life," Trisha reflected on Instagram following their sex reveal. "We couldn't be more thankful."
